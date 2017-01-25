Zambia Under-20 Arrive in Spain

The Zambia Under-20 team has touched down in Madrid, Spain as part of their two week European camping.

Beston Chambeshi’s lads are expected to connect to their base in Tenerife where they will set up camp as they prepare for the Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations competition to be hosted by Zambia next month.

The 2016 Cosafa Champions will warm up against Las Palmas U-20, Tenerife U-20, Real Madrid U-20 and Barcelona U-20 whilst on their European tour with another friendly on the cards with either Morocco or Tunisia whilst in Europe.

According to the team’s itinerary they will return to Lusaka on February 7 with a friendly match against fellow tournament participants South Africa on the cards.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea with the host nation opening the tournament against Guinea on February 26 at Heroes Stadium.

Top four teams at the tournament will grab a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Zambia has twice made it to the World Cup with the maiden appearance coming in 1999 while the last appearance was in 2007.

The squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Mangani Banda, James Phiri, Samson Banda

DEFENDERS:

Solomon Sakala, Moses Nyondo, Benson Chali, Shemmy Mayembe, Prosper Chiluya , Edward Tembo, Sydney Phiri , Paul Banda

MIDFIELDERS

Boyd Musonda, Enock Mwepu, Linos Makwaza, Harrison Chisala, Kenneth Kalunga, Chrispine Sakulanda, Musonda Siame

STRIKERS

Joseph Phiri, Fashion Sakala, Edward Chilufya , Happy Nsofwa, Emmanuel Banda, Mwape Mumba

