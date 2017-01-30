“Beauty In A Beast:” Beauty Lies In The Knife-Holder; Police Hold Alleged Drug Addict In Reeves Murder

In a fairytale murder of a prominent businessman Reeves Malamba that has gripped Lusaka, police has announced the arrest of a middle aged lady identified as Shabu Benos. Benos, a 38-year-old beast in a beautiful skin, is accused of piercing a knife through the back of the bulky deceased.
The two are believed to have been in a frosty affair that has ended in a shocking murder. Sources have disclosed that Benos was previously involved in the assault of her previous lover whose stomach she allegedly ripped open after a dispute at Avondale Shopping Complex.
While police has issued a statement of Benos’ arrest, an unverified statement purported to have been issued by the accused is circulating on social media claiming she was in South Africa at the time of the incident and has not been arrested.
BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT
We recorded a case of murder which occurred today on 30th January 2017 where a male adult identified as Reeves Malambo aged 48 of Ibex Hill was allegedly stabbed at the back side of the upper part of the body using a knife by his alleged girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos aged 38 also of ibex Hill. The victim was is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017 at about 2300 hours.
He was rushed to Hill Top Hospital by the accused person at about midnight where he later died, 10 minutes after midnight today, 30th January, 2017.
The accused person is detained in police custody while the deceased’s body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
