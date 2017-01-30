Eugene Kabilika Is New Caritas Director

Eugene Kabilika is the new Caritas Zambia Executive Director, the Catholic Church has announced.

Kabilika who has serve in other capacities at the organisation for 10 years takes over from Samuel Mulafulafu who retired after 25 years.

According to a statement by communications officer Mwenya Mukuka, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu made the announcement today.

Archbishop Mpundu expressed sincere gratitude with Kabilika for being available and ready to serve the Church in Zambia through the Catholic Secretariat.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

NEWS RELEASE

30/01/2017

For Immediate Release

CATHOLIC BISHOPS APPOINT NEW CARITAS DIRECTOR.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has appointed Mr. Eugene Kabilika as the new Caritas Zambia Executive Director taking over from Mr. Samuel Mulafulafu who retired after working in the Caritas family for over 25 years.

Mr. Kabilika was until his appointment acting Caritas Zambia Unit Head – Programmes.

And Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu who has made the announced , registered his sincere gratitude to Mr. Kabilika for being available and ready to serve the Church in Zambia through the Catholic Secretariat.

He has since wished him God’s continued guidance and abundant blessings and further assured him of the support and prayers of the Catholic Bishops in Zambia who are confident that he will faithfully discharge his duties.

Meanwhile Zambia Conference Of Catholic Bishops Communications Director Fr. Winfield Kunda has on behalf of ZCCB Secretary General and the Catholic Secretariat Management has also sent his congratulatory message to Mr. Kabilika for the this appointment as he carries out the mandate to serve the Catholic Church in the area of social development, justice and peace.

Mr. Kabilika has worked with Caritas – Zambia for 10 years.

#

Issued by Mwenya Mukuka

Communications Officer

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops

0966 61 89 11