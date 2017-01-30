Reginald Ntomba Dissects Richard Sakala’s A President Betrayed

Political commentator and author Reginald Ntomba has punched holes into Ricahrd’s Sakala‘s book entitled a A President Betrayed.

With phoney biographies beginning to make the rounds by all manner of opportunists near the Presidency Ntomba has put Sakala’s book on the spot questioning the author’s version of the truth.

Sakala is former press aide late President Frederick Chiluba and has been on the roster trying to clear the late President’s name.

Below is Ntomba’s review:

‘A PRESIDENT BETRAYED’

That’s the title of a new book by Richard Sakala, former press secretary to President Frederick Chiluba.

In the absence of Chiluba’s memoirs, this book represents the former president’s views. The author discussed the content with the subject, with the latter insisting that “the truth” must come out.

But, by virtue of the relationship between author and subject, this book is a highly unlikely objective account of Chiluba’s presidency and what happened to him after he left office. It’s not surprising that it’s laden with emotions.

What Chiluba and Sakala believed to be “the truth” is, therefore, only their version of the account and the author does a good job in forcefully pressing that version on the reader.

It’s a whopping 31 chapters, but the content suggests it could have been half or even less. Several paragraphs are rehashed, chapters that could be one are split, making the book unnecessarily longer.

For instance, Chapter 20 discusses Chiluba’s London civil case, but his rejection of its judgment comes separately as Chapter 24. Chiluba’s complaint letter to the Law Association over Mutembo Nchito’s alleged professional misconduct forms another chapter.

Ari Ben Menashe, an international conman with a distinguished career in swindling governments out of millions of dollars through phoney deals, is allocated three chapters. Although Menashe conned Zambia out of US$4 million through the infamous Carlington maize deal, the attention he gets is totally undeserved.

Chapter Six which purports to discuss privatisation of the mines was lifted entirely from Francis Kaunda’s book, ‘Selling the Family Silver.’

For the reader keen to learn who betrayed the former president and how, they will discover that the book is no different from Sakala’s last one. It may well have been titled ‘A Mockery of Justice: Volume Two.’

He picks up from where he left off in the other book. The key players are Mutembo Nchito, Mark Chona and Fred M’membe who are said to have taken Mwanawasa captive and directed his anti-corruption crusade.

As in ‘A Mockery of Justice’, Sakala maintains that the only reason Chiluba was prosecuted was his refusal to sell the mines to the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), a British parastatal.

Therefore, Sakala opines, the British funded the Task Force only to punish Chiluba.

This view is very simplistic. What of other Western donors who funded the Task Force but didn’t have an interest in the mines? Did they also have an axe to grind with Chiluba? Is Sakala suggesting that if Chiluba had sold the mines to the British, then no other case against Chiluba would have come up?

The reader is introduced to Chiluba’s religious life.

“A highly religious, devout and committed Pentecostal who maintained his Bible as a permanent reference from which to start and end the day.”

“The lay minister who started every Cabinet meeting with a prayer and supplication.”

“The man who dedicated Zambia to God, the man who declared Zambia a Christian Nation.”

“In seeking God’s counsel, each Cabinet reshuffle or policy pronouncement would be preceded by a period of fasting and prayer.”

Sakala is dismayed that instead of Chiluba being “celebrated as a hero who championed ‘multi-partism’ and liberal economics and a crusader of Gospel values, his detractors made sure he went to his grave as worse than a criminal.”

It’s true that both the public and private media were unquestioning and swallowed the Task Force propaganda hook, line, and sinker. But the fact that Chiluba was a mortal who could have made mistakes does not arise at all in the book. He is short of being canonised.

How a government run by “the lay minister who started every Cabinet meeting with a prayer and supplication” was so scandal-ridden is something Sakala conveniently evades, reflecting the subjective nature of the book.

The book, though, does a good job illustrating how private individuals became deeply involved in the national prosecution system using the Task Force, to the extent of alienating legally established state institutions.

But the larger burden of blame should be carried by Mwanawasa who allowed it.

Sakala is right that certain facts like the findings by international auditors that Chiluba had personal money in the ZAMTROP Account (whatever the source) were deliberated obliterated by the unrelenting media propaganda.

The said betrayal comes at the end in Chiluba’s testimony in court.

“The presidency in Africa is not cheap, people die to secure the presidency but here was Mr Mwanawasa who received it on a silver platter from my hands. He stabbed me in the back badly,” Chiluba is quoted as saying.

That alone presupposes Mwanawasa should have swept everything under the carpet because he got the presidency “on a silver platter.” Is this what it was all about? I scratched your back, now scratch mine.

I have read many memoirs in which former aides claim the picture presented to the world of their bosses was a wrong one. What they do not say, though, is that, by not presenting their bosses in what they believed to be the correct frame at the time, they too contributed to creating the enigma.

To tell us who Chiluba “really was” many years after the fact is unlikely to undo the belief the public accumulated over the years.

This book discusses many things not relevant to the so-called betrayal. But it should be read for its version of “truth” as well as to learn how a former aide got enthralled by his boss to the point of being so unquestioning.