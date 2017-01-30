Pres. Lungu Not In A Hurry On Referendum

The referendum question was back in the frame as President Edgar Lungu addressed Zambians based in Ethiopia.
President Lungu said that he was not in a hurry to re-visit the referendum matter.
The referendum failed to garner the requisite numbers to pass with many blaming the fact that it was alongside general elections.
Its proponents were banking on the Bill of Rights being passed but with the failure of the referendum it has remained the same.
President Lungu said that the referendum could gobble a lot of money therefore there was need to be cautious in addressing the matter.
“I am under pressure to bring back the referendum but I am not in a hurry because that is a very costly venture,” he said.
4 Comments
politician in the making
we already have the bails of Rights what is the referendum for,if they want to bring the referendum in future the purpose should be to enhance the bails of rights but not to repeal and replace article 79 because if they replace article 79 they will be manipulating The constitution.am glad the president is not in the hurry to re-visit the matter.
omasi
One thing i don’t understand how cum PF supporter didn’t vote for the referendum, coz all the MPs, etc.. Won coz they were on PF ticket and am sure who ever voted for PF voted for the referendum as well how cum the referendum didn’t pass or it wasn’t tempted with?
kbs
The referendum is not political. It has nothing to do with the PF. Politicking is over. The president did not say PF is putting him under pressure. Zambians want referendum revisited. It will be waste of time and money if the referendum is revisited with ECL and HH at the centre stage.
C.s voice of chirundu people
Government of corruption pliz