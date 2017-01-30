Pres. Lungu Not In A Hurry On Referendum

The referendum question was back in the frame as President Edgar Lungu addressed Zambians based in Ethiopia.

President Lungu said that he was not in a hurry to re-visit the referendum matter.

The referendum failed to garner the requisite numbers to pass with many blaming the fact that it was alongside general elections.

Its proponents were banking on the Bill of Rights being passed but with the failure of the referendum it has remained the same.

President Lungu said that the referendum could gobble a lot of money therefore there was need to be cautious in addressing the matter.

“I am under pressure to bring back the referendum but I am not in a hurry because that is a very costly venture,” he said.