Spain Outing Thrills Chambeshi

Zambia Under-20 Coach Beston Chambeshi has expressed happiness with the Spain outing where his squad is holed ahead of the Total Africa Cup to be hosted by Zambia next month.
Chambeshi told bolazambia from the team base in Tenerife that the lads were in good spirits and looking ahead to the practice matches with top Spanish clubs.
The team has been in Spain since Tuesday last week and is scheduled to have their first friendly match on Tuesday against Tenerife.
“So far so good, we are happy and the boys are happy. The facilities are good and everything is well organized. We are looking forward to our first friendly,” said Chambeshi.
The team has practice matches lined up against Tenerife, Las Palmas and Real Madrid.
The team returns on February 7 to continue with preparations in Lusaka.
Zambia’s opponents in Group A of the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations are Egypt, Mali and Guinea.
Group B contains South Africa, Cameroon, Sudan and Senegal. The tournament will run from February 26 to March 12
8 Comments
luwi Richard
if we can win the aii gams at home after a camp in Spain ,believe me Zambia is going to be respected more than even the fifa ranking might c.hange as wrii .
AK
Let us continue encouraging our boys.
edwin Muwamba
Go Zambia go
kalukobo
Go Chipolopolo Go
michael
zambia go zambia go am sure that in our group zambia we get 3 point from gine bisau,3 point from mali 1point from egypt ,zambia qualify to kotars
steve mule
I wish FAZ can get these boys snd make them national team players coz they play football with a heart of making Zambia happy……..lets go Zambia lets go…….
Amuna Onzuna
Spain and all Europeans are thieves , how can they claim ownership to islands that are typically in Africa?. Tenerife & Las Palmas are surely in Western Sahara, even Morocco can lay claim to them. Our U-20 didn’t travel to Europe , they are camped in West Africa .
CHRIS SILLS
Comment: GO ZAMBIA GO YOU AV DONE US PROUD UP COMING A SQUAD KEEP FOCUSED LADS WE LOVE YOU. CHRIS SILLS.