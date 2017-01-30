Spain Outing Thrills Chambeshi

Zambia Under-20 Coach Beston Chambeshi has expressed happiness with the Spain outing where his squad is holed ahead of the Total Africa Cup to be hosted by Zambia next month.

Chambeshi told bolazambia from the team base in Tenerife that the lads were in good spirits and looking ahead to the practice matches with top Spanish clubs.

The team has been in Spain since Tuesday last week and is scheduled to have their first friendly match on Tuesday against Tenerife.

“So far so good, we are happy and the boys are happy. The facilities are good and everything is well organized. We are looking forward to our first friendly,” said Chambeshi.

The team has practice matches lined up against Tenerife, Las Palmas and Real Madrid.

The team returns on February 7 to continue with preparations in Lusaka.

Zambia’s opponents in Group A of the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations are Egypt, Mali and Guinea.

Group B contains South Africa, Cameroon, Sudan and Senegal. The tournament will run from February 26 to March 12