  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. 10 Die In Mazhandu Accident
Headlines

10 Die In Mazhandu Accident

|

Mazhandu BusTen people have died in a road traffic accident on the Great North Road involving a Mazhandu Family and a truck and trailer.

The incident may re-ignite the safety troubles that have become synonymous with the popular transport firm.

Seven of the deceased were reportedly from the bus while three were in the truck with the accident occurring at Luanshiba area between Kabwe and Kapiri around 06:20 hrs.

Last year the Road Traffic and Safety Agency had revoked their licence after one too many accidents.

In seeking to halt the increased number of accidents RATSA has even banned night travel for public service vehicles but the trend of accidents has continued.

83 Comments

  1. Jai

    I would love the RATSA to set up more speed trap on mostly on areas without speed humps because this is the main reason we are having more accidents in the country, driver’s are over speeding.my condolences to the families who loved one have been lost may God comfort you.

    Reply

  2. Chris Botha

    Being a Safety Officer it breaks my heart. I feel horrible very horrible.

    Reply

  3. emmie kombe

    It is not about mazhandu, it is not about night driving but the attitude of drivers on our roads and the corruption in the uniformed wing of traffic officers and RATSA. my Question is do we haqualified safety practitioners who can do a comprehensive risk assessment on our Zambian roads? Do we have professional Safety officers who can do proper Root Cause Analysis of these occurrences or we rush into making decisions? With this occurrence are we saying stop day light driving by public operators? I need answers as we cannot continue loosing lives. Our roads are supposed to be accident free by adopting a zero accident roads.

    Reply

    • Mumbi

      Safety officers please let us do like this. Buses must start loading 06:00 and stop at 14 meaning for example if the bus leaves at 14 the park at 18 hrs even 17 hrs.then we will see if these bus driver will be making these accident. In short buses must start off at 06hrs then park 17 to 18 hrs. Firstly I was driving from mongu I parked minutes before 21.100 km to kaoma but I shocked mazhyandu bus and petand transport passed where I was parked after 22.the same happened at manyumbi buses and truck were moving after 22.the check point after manyumbi must be removed. Police at luashimba are the most corrupt because are the ones who allowing Vehicles passing after 22.

      Reply

  4. Taylor

    OMG. vry sad

    Reply

  5. Given M'zumara

    Why is that always it’s the mazhandu bus having accidents

    Reply

  6. kenny mungwila

    Comment This is too much samething must be done. corruption is the source of all this evil accidents plz God help us.

    Reply

  7. Taulo

    Sorry to hear about the incident and we trust the Lord will comfort the families of the deceased.
    An accident is an accident whether night or day time. One may be wrong and one may be right. An accident is a misunderstanding of the mindset calculated on right or wrong.

    Reply

    • Claude Rodgers snr

      MY condolences to the family.

      Reply

    • Mwila

      #Taulo but this company has recorded 10 accidents in the past 12 months. Now would you say that an accident is an accide?

      Reply

  8. mateo

    May their souls rest in peace.ratsa step up correctly try and error method rules a wrong timming.

    Reply

  9. steve mule

    Mazhandu buses should be banned they have unexperienced drivers the govt should look in to that every time it mazhandu….

    Reply

  10. Taata ulyatwe

    Most of these accidents happen due to human error, get it right I haven’t said that this accident has been caused by human error, drivers let’s be very careful on the road, if you are tired or disturbed better park and rest . its better to be late than never. Very sad news.

    Reply

  11. Tito

    Stopping public service vehicle traveling at night does not mean ending or reducing accidents but the the only thing to do is to put safety first impouding a vehicle and charging it is not the solution ppthen revoking of operating license is not reducing the act but our law inforcers must be vigilant and alert not just mare patrols those that don’t grantees total safety

    Reply

  12. terence

    mazhandu license should be banned permanently. why is it the only firm breaking records of accidents received ? .we thank God for the survived personel.

    Reply

  13. Gmc

    Just ban this company

    Reply

  14. bennet

    it’s very sad to have lost our beloved ones!may there souls rest in peace

    Reply

  15. Kays

    Sorry indeed. MTSRIP

    Reply

  16. Kerry Kunda

    I am now expecting professional journalist to write a serious analysis of this problem and make suggestions on how best we can make our roads safe. Is revoking the Mazhand u licence a solution?

    Maybe we can take cue from any known country with the best road safety systems. RTSA can help on this. Let’s not forget that Zambia is underdeveloped. Is a measure such as the bane on night travel the best way to go? Journalist please take up the assignment of educating our nation because it’s your professional duty to do so.

    Reply

  17. Surprised

    Too bad. If this bus reached Kabwe at 06:20, and considering the traffic between Lusaka and Kabwe, then the bus must have left Lusaka before 05.00 the stipulated time. But that has nothing to do with the accident. I guess the sleep road, and other human errors.

    Reply

  18. mulenga

    to bad

    Reply

  19. Kapomo

    Killing Inocernt Souls, Those Night Traveller Buses Should Be Arrested.

    Reply

  20. Martin

    Comment: Preliminary info suggest overspeeding.the bus spent a nite at kohima barracks kabwe to avoid night driving and left this morning.so its human error

    Reply

  21. D n M

    To bad mwebantu

    Reply

  22. frank /chiyambi

    very sad, but – why letting the majandu family bus killing people who are praising the word of God and – voting for our new president. Now our president what are doing with stupidity bus!!!!!!!!!? ALANI KUHULAMA– when did it started killing people please narify it.

    Reply

  23. CR CARRIERS

    WHEN WE WERE OPERATING THERE WAS NOTHING LIKE THIS.BUT NOWADAYS THESE CHILDREN RUNNING THESE UNDER FIVE BUS COMPANIES ARE KILLING PEOPLE LIKE CHICKENS.ARREST THEM ALL BUT DONT HATE THE PLAYER HATE THE GAME.

    Reply

  24. Munthali Kalyati

    Very sad for the lost souls, but drivers let us be arlet when u r on the road. Otherwise be it in the day or night an accident is an accident that’s y it is called accident & if u r able to define the word accident then u will understand.

    Reply

  25. YOUNG PRO

    So so sad.

    Reply

  26. uncle T

    Comment
    I agree with Kombe. firstly an accident is an accident. I have always questioned the integrity of the so called Zambian traffic officers. Most vehicles on our roads do not qualify to be there. Impounding vehicles for overloading or poor tire conditions is unheard of unless the driver is too broke to pay corrupt officers. We have right laws in the land but law enforcement is very very poor because corruption is a career itself in our land May God deliver mother Zambia from the spirit of corruption.

    Reply

  27. Martin Jere

    Whats going on in our country? Every time accident,, why

    Reply

  28. charles didi

    Our roads ‘re jst 2 small, en da barn on nite driving Will course more accidents, wen it’s morning everybody wnts 2 meet da target…..

    Reply

  29. ireen banda

    It’s really sad to be losing pipo on de road lyk this for how long?

    Reply

  30. supaken

    euro bus services has been in operation for years,we have never seen a major accident compared with power tools and mazhandu. Changing inexperienced drivers and less salaries that promote corruption.

    Reply

  31. Mwaba

    Ban the bus company,its too much or simply passengers should boycott riding on these blu buses. You lose nothing,its not thou it’s a free ride on Mazhiando busess

    Reply

  32. Mwelwa mumamba

    No dont put a blame to anyone here. Let’s think of how we can come to an end of this RTA thing I think we the Roads are also contributing to the matter. Come up with a plan of building a duo carriageway

    Reply

    • Terry Ian

      I think we are over looking the cause of the accident! To start with our roads are too narrow and heavily congested! We don’t seem to be realizing there more road users each year! Was the solution to ban night driving this accident proves you wrong! Solution: Expand the roads please immediately now not tomorrow! We will dwindle in circles pointing fingers at RTSA & Road Traffic yet the problem is still existing! WE need the DUAL CARRIAGE WAYS!!!!

      Reply

  33. Edward Couto

    My condolences

    Reply

  34. Mishel Jeans

    At times it may pay to ban this bus campany because its just too much of them……….actuary they have recorded the highest number of death toll per accident!!;’;:

    Reply

  35. sly

    The drivers to explain what happened are all gone, rip. so let us no judge fast and on the other side of you look at the road network systems in our country is poorly designed no visible white lines and yellow edges lines,the road signs are too small and poorly made I think de RDA are to condemn over the recent accidents .

    Reply

  36. moses

    if the driver was following the travel ban of 21hrs to 05hrs
    ,what time did he start off from the copperbelt when the accident happened around 06:20hrs .

    Reply

  37. Leonard Kabenda

    Too bad drivers stop killing souls. We still need them in Zambia.

    Reply

  38. Edward Chibeka

    If u look at most accidents we’ve had on great north, there’s neva been any caused by tyre burst, faulty suspension etc… It’s been about head on, misjudgement when over taking. All this is leading to our narrow roads… The great north should either be restructured into 3 or 4 lanes. It’s not even about time restriction, infact most accidents happened btwn 06 and 20hrs, it was only that CB bound bus from nakonde which claimed alot of lives late last year. But as for now the solution is speed limiting by means of equiping all the buses with trackin systems (GPS) and to be linked to national safety control centre (RTSA) for instance so that Drivers can be constantly reminded and charged.

    Reply

  39. Abdoul Boubakar Dia

    We need to upgrade our roads also to dous, Kitwe – Lusaka road it’s a one of the busy roads here in Zambia, it’s better we make it double to save some innocent souls, may the dead one rest in peace and injured ones gate better.

    Reply

  40. David

    Its very very sad. Its too much of mazhandu, its heart breaking. God help us. mazhandu should be banned. condolences to the family’s.

    Reply

  41. General GM

    In maintained our road safety we need to stop horseplay on the road
    and when you know that you have minds of men please my fellow driver’s do not drive the BUS we need to start talling supourvisers that you can not drive because you have such a situation.please drivers when you have problems at home do not put other people’s lives at risk. STOP horseplay on roads. Other wise accident will never finished. My condolences to believed family s .

    Reply

  42. Sylvester Kambowa

    Accident never happen it is caused. Please drivers, drive to the conditions of the road, RATSA & TRAFFIC OFFICERS be clean handed to avoid this trend, plainly,serve to the interest of the pipo.

    Reply

  43. kudzi

    This time those guys who chewed for last time when they wanted to cancel the permits i dont u ate going to accept the bribe for mazhandu off the road mazhandu

    Reply

  44. passing soul

    mwechilibwe chyakale

    Reply

  45. General GM

    Please drivers when driving don’t have minds of men on the road. Safety is you’re conscious when you are driving the soul’s of our people. And do not drive the bus with minds men please drivers.

    Reply

  46. Kasonde

    May the good almight God comfort all who have lost there loved ones in this tredige 😢😢😢

    Reply

  47. mwape

    Ratsa guys love money more that safety… Rip

    Reply

  48. mwape

    Ratsa guys love money more than safety… Rip

    Reply

  49. McHenry Mars

    Very sad….. MTSLIP

    Reply

  50. lynne

    very sad

    Reply

  51. solomon

    In the past,we thought corruption was with traffic police officers alone but,what we see now is the majority of the so called PSV drivers acquired their licenses by corruption through RTSA.That in itself has resulted in so many road traffic accidents.Prove me wrong by calling for the Government to start retesting all PSV drivers,you will see how many will pass and go home with licenses.Some and not all of those psv drivers the way the drive and handle vehicles on the road,you even wonder how they acauired these licenses.Please let the Government retest these guys before we continue losing precious and innocent lives at the expense of some corrupt RTSA enriching their pockets.

    Reply

  52. Philip lungu

    Very bad,burn mazhandu company pls will finished

    Reply

  53. Moses

    too bad such death pains very much may there souls rest in internal peace

    Reply

  54. MWELWA

    Why Mazhandu again? I strongly suggest that their license be revoked with immediate effect. This is unacceptable. We can not condone this anymore.

    Reply

  55. Allan Chosani Ndhlovu

    Accidents occur without one planning for them. Unlike business; accidents do affect the proprietor’s business when his buses are often involved in accidents like the latest Mazhandu buses. Important advice is to all transport proprietors that they shouldn’t rely on what their drivers say to them only. Rather they should ensure they verify the conditions of their vehicles after they are informed by their drivers. Also, most proprietors should be very serious with their business plans in order replace buses whenever they are due.

    Reply

  56. Mark

    Most of you here are missing the real problem. The real problem is not the time or lack of speed traps or corruption. It is the state of the roads. Unless I am wrong isn’t that road a single lane road? We need proper highways with two to three lanes one way separate from the lanes going the other way or what we call a dual carriage way. You will reduce most of these accidents from happening.

    Reply

  57. Caleb

    I think the problem is the great north road. it being the bussiest road, it stil remains a 2 way road.. if it would be possible to upgrade it, the accidents would reduce..all the nyt travelling ban did was pressure daylight travelling.. its so sad to loose ten zambian lives

    Reply

  58. Ptk

    Comment i gues night traviling z good coz more trucks usualy travel at night hence they reduce more accident.alot ov accident happen during day tym may the souls ov our beloved one rest in internal peace

    Reply

  59. Chris john

    Too bad to the deceased families

    Reply

  60. Keziah

    mmmm thats so sad mwandi..MTSRIP this Mazhandu bus should stop operating.

    Reply

  61. Aphiz

    Why always mazhandu buses? Just ban this company

    Reply

  62. mark

    Dual carriage is the answer as long as we continue with single lane more accidents Govt act now

    Reply

  63. Igniccious Mwanza

    Very sorry .

    Reply

  64. BAG MAURY

    ban the baggers we are tired of these stories.

    Reply

  65. Ackford

    They must not even say ten people have died.more than ten people.I was there that’s why am saying like this.they just burn this company.we are all not happy with this every year its mazhandu.and kills a lot of people.NO let the government do something on this please.

    Reply

  66. Katoole

    Let’s not point fingers to each other.we know its painful but let us put hands together and over come this spirit of accidents in our Nation, Sometimes we may blame the Driver or the company or any institution which is consend with Motorists meanwhile they are innocent banee let us not for get evil worshippers celebrate when such thing happens lets not give room to evil people by blaming anyone instead lets ask God’s guidance and protection. May They Rest In Peace

    Reply

  67. Native

    But the accident happened in bright light, not at night. Mazhandu is not solely to blame because they can only employ zambian PSV drivers duly certified and licensed by RTSA itself from a limited pool. Compound that with untrained RTSA personnel that have not undergone the necessary specialized training to test and certify such PSV drivers. If you were to carry out an audit of RTSA staff you’ll be saddened to find that most were shake-shake and “junta” drinking idlers not too long ago whose employment was likely facilitated for them due to their PF allegiance. There are so many “gonga” employees in the transport agency, a similar rate of calamities would happen if say the Ministry of Health were to recruit quacks as health personnel (the kind whose qualification was obtained via a dream ati “ba shikulu eba njebele mu ciloto ukuti inde posha abalwele”) in our health institutions to carry out complex procedures and train new personnel. The root cause is an unprofessional RTSA.

    Reply

  68. karen

    I have lost my husband Chris

    Reply

  69. perry dawson

    y bad thins happens 2 gud pipo

    Reply

  70. Genius NYAMMZ

    I don’t wat to see any mazhandu bus in our country.

    Reply

  71. gotcher

    It so sad

    Reply

  72. gotcher

    Its so sad

    Reply

  73. chungu fredrick

    its really sad Mwandi especially to us who just stay near this same site, lets not blame one another its just time, the other thing is that these foreigners truck drivers are also problems coz they don’t consider the road that they drive in especially Zambian roads this road from mulungushi university up to kapiri its very slippery just after that renovations, hence if you’re cruising too high most people end up loosing control for any slit mistake. also RTA must put speed traps as well as speed amps to control these accidents coz its really painful very painful.

    Reply

  74. J. Muke

    Very disappointing please insure that traffic traps are put in place to mornitor our public drivers regulary

    Reply

  75. paul mungwa

    losing lives like that is a serious loss to the nation and indeed so painful why should it be mazhandu always taken inocent lives to the graves.As a concern citizen am urging Authority to do something about this company senior management.

    Reply

  76. Mwansa

    Put a speed limit on buses and trucks.50km per hour

    Reply

  77. kampamba sam

    Traffic officers are the main cow Petty’s.they are corrupt

    Reply

  78. DL

    May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace. These accidents are caused by powers of darkness, Hence we as believers should stand firm to pray against these peculiar accidents. Tiyeni tigonjetse mphamvu za mudyelekezi popeza the Bible States clearly in the book of lasiah 54:17 that no weapon formed against u shall prosper.

    Reply

Leave a Reply