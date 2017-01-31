10 Die In Mazhandu Accident

Ten people have died in a road traffic accident on the Great North Road involving a Mazhandu Family and a truck and trailer.

The incident may re-ignite the safety troubles that have become synonymous with the popular transport firm.

Seven of the deceased were reportedly from the bus while three were in the truck with the accident occurring at Luanshiba area between Kabwe and Kapiri around 06:20 hrs.

Last year the Road Traffic and Safety Agency had revoked their licence after one too many accidents.

In seeking to halt the increased number of accidents RATSA has even banned night travel for public service vehicles but the trend of accidents has continued.