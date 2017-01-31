10 Die In Mazhandu Accident

Ten people have died in a road traffic accident on the Great North Road involving a Mazhandu Family and a truck and trailer.
The incident may re-ignite the safety troubles that have become synonymous with the popular transport firm.
Seven of the deceased were reportedly from the bus while three were in the truck with the accident occurring at Luanshiba area between Kabwe and Kapiri around 06:20 hrs.
Last year the Road Traffic and Safety Agency had revoked their licence after one too many accidents.
In seeking to halt the increased number of accidents RATSA has even banned night travel for public service vehicles but the trend of accidents has continued.
83 Comments
Jai
I would love the RATSA to set up more speed trap on mostly on areas without speed humps because this is the main reason we are having more accidents in the country, driver’s are over speeding.my condolences to the families who loved one have been lost may God comfort you.
Chris Botha
Being a Safety Officer it breaks my heart. I feel horrible very horrible.
emmie kombe
It is not about mazhandu, it is not about night driving but the attitude of drivers on our roads and the corruption in the uniformed wing of traffic officers and RATSA. my Question is do we haqualified safety practitioners who can do a comprehensive risk assessment on our Zambian roads? Do we have professional Safety officers who can do proper Root Cause Analysis of these occurrences or we rush into making decisions? With this occurrence are we saying stop day light driving by public operators? I need answers as we cannot continue loosing lives. Our roads are supposed to be accident free by adopting a zero accident roads.
Mumbi
Safety officers please let us do like this. Buses must start loading 06:00 and stop at 14 meaning for example if the bus leaves at 14 the park at 18 hrs even 17 hrs.then we will see if these bus driver will be making these accident. In short buses must start off at 06hrs then park 17 to 18 hrs. Firstly I was driving from mongu I parked minutes before 21.100 km to kaoma but I shocked mazhyandu bus and petand transport passed where I was parked after 22.the same happened at manyumbi buses and truck were moving after 22.the check point after manyumbi must be removed. Police at luashimba are the most corrupt because are the ones who allowing Vehicles passing after 22.
Taylor
OMG. vry sad
Given M'zumara
Why is that always it’s the mazhandu bus having accidents
kenny mungwila
Comment This is too much samething must be done. corruption is the source of all this evil accidents plz God help us.
Taulo
Sorry to hear about the incident and we trust the Lord will comfort the families of the deceased.
An accident is an accident whether night or day time. One may be wrong and one may be right. An accident is a misunderstanding of the mindset calculated on right or wrong.
Claude Rodgers snr
MY condolences to the family.
Mwila
#Taulo but this company has recorded 10 accidents in the past 12 months. Now would you say that an accident is an accide?
mateo
May their souls rest in peace.ratsa step up correctly try and error method rules a wrong timming.
steve mule
Mazhandu buses should be banned they have unexperienced drivers the govt should look in to that every time it mazhandu….
Taata ulyatwe
Most of these accidents happen due to human error, get it right I haven’t said that this accident has been caused by human error, drivers let’s be very careful on the road, if you are tired or disturbed better park and rest . its better to be late than never. Very sad news.
Tito
Stopping public service vehicle traveling at night does not mean ending or reducing accidents but the the only thing to do is to put safety first impouding a vehicle and charging it is not the solution ppthen revoking of operating license is not reducing the act but our law inforcers must be vigilant and alert not just mare patrols those that don’t grantees total safety
terence
mazhandu license should be banned permanently. why is it the only firm breaking records of accidents received ? .we thank God for the survived personel.
Gmc
Just ban this company
bennet
it’s very sad to have lost our beloved ones!may there souls rest in peace
Kays
Sorry indeed. MTSRIP
Kerry Kunda
I am now expecting professional journalist to write a serious analysis of this problem and make suggestions on how best we can make our roads safe. Is revoking the Mazhand u licence a solution?
Maybe we can take cue from any known country with the best road safety systems. RTSA can help on this. Let’s not forget that Zambia is underdeveloped. Is a measure such as the bane on night travel the best way to go? Journalist please take up the assignment of educating our nation because it’s your professional duty to do so.
Surprised
Too bad. If this bus reached Kabwe at 06:20, and considering the traffic between Lusaka and Kabwe, then the bus must have left Lusaka before 05.00 the stipulated time. But that has nothing to do with the accident. I guess the sleep road, and other human errors.
mulenga
to bad
Kapomo
Killing Inocernt Souls, Those Night Traveller Buses Should Be Arrested.
Martin
Comment: Preliminary info suggest overspeeding.the bus spent a nite at kohima barracks kabwe to avoid night driving and left this morning.so its human error
D n M
To bad mwebantu
frank /chiyambi
very sad, but – why letting the majandu family bus killing people who are praising the word of God and – voting for our new president. Now our president what are doing with stupidity bus!!!!!!!!!? ALANI KUHULAMA– when did it started killing people please narify it.
CR CARRIERS
WHEN WE WERE OPERATING THERE WAS NOTHING LIKE THIS.BUT NOWADAYS THESE CHILDREN RUNNING THESE UNDER FIVE BUS COMPANIES ARE KILLING PEOPLE LIKE CHICKENS.ARREST THEM ALL BUT DONT HATE THE PLAYER HATE THE GAME.
Munthali Kalyati
Very sad for the lost souls, but drivers let us be arlet when u r on the road. Otherwise be it in the day or night an accident is an accident that’s y it is called accident & if u r able to define the word accident then u will understand.
YOUNG PRO
So so sad.
uncle T
Comment
I agree with Kombe. firstly an accident is an accident. I have always questioned the integrity of the so called Zambian traffic officers. Most vehicles on our roads do not qualify to be there. Impounding vehicles for overloading or poor tire conditions is unheard of unless the driver is too broke to pay corrupt officers. We have right laws in the land but law enforcement is very very poor because corruption is a career itself in our land May God deliver mother Zambia from the spirit of corruption.
Martin Jere
Whats going on in our country? Every time accident,, why
charles didi
Our roads ‘re jst 2 small, en da barn on nite driving Will course more accidents, wen it’s morning everybody wnts 2 meet da target…..
ireen banda
It’s really sad to be losing pipo on de road lyk this for how long?
supaken
euro bus services has been in operation for years,we have never seen a major accident compared with power tools and mazhandu. Changing inexperienced drivers and less salaries that promote corruption.
Mwaba
Ban the bus company,its too much or simply passengers should boycott riding on these blu buses. You lose nothing,its not thou it’s a free ride on Mazhiando busess
Mwelwa mumamba
No dont put a blame to anyone here. Let’s think of how we can come to an end of this RTA thing I think we the Roads are also contributing to the matter. Come up with a plan of building a duo carriageway
Terry Ian
I think we are over looking the cause of the accident! To start with our roads are too narrow and heavily congested! We don’t seem to be realizing there more road users each year! Was the solution to ban night driving this accident proves you wrong! Solution: Expand the roads please immediately now not tomorrow! We will dwindle in circles pointing fingers at RTSA & Road Traffic yet the problem is still existing! WE need the DUAL CARRIAGE WAYS!!!!
Edward Couto
My condolences
Mishel Jeans
At times it may pay to ban this bus campany because its just too much of them……….actuary they have recorded the highest number of death toll per accident!!;’;:
sly
The drivers to explain what happened are all gone, rip. so let us no judge fast and on the other side of you look at the road network systems in our country is poorly designed no visible white lines and yellow edges lines,the road signs are too small and poorly made I think de RDA are to condemn over the recent accidents .
moses
if the driver was following the travel ban of 21hrs to 05hrs
,what time did he start off from the copperbelt when the accident happened around 06:20hrs .
Leonard Kabenda
Too bad drivers stop killing souls. We still need them in Zambia.
Edward Chibeka
If u look at most accidents we’ve had on great north, there’s neva been any caused by tyre burst, faulty suspension etc… It’s been about head on, misjudgement when over taking. All this is leading to our narrow roads… The great north should either be restructured into 3 or 4 lanes. It’s not even about time restriction, infact most accidents happened btwn 06 and 20hrs, it was only that CB bound bus from nakonde which claimed alot of lives late last year. But as for now the solution is speed limiting by means of equiping all the buses with trackin systems (GPS) and to be linked to national safety control centre (RTSA) for instance so that Drivers can be constantly reminded and charged.
Abdoul Boubakar Dia
We need to upgrade our roads also to dous, Kitwe – Lusaka road it’s a one of the busy roads here in Zambia, it’s better we make it double to save some innocent souls, may the dead one rest in peace and injured ones gate better.
David
Its very very sad. Its too much of mazhandu, its heart breaking. God help us. mazhandu should be banned. condolences to the family’s.
General GM
In maintained our road safety we need to stop horseplay on the road
and when you know that you have minds of men please my fellow driver’s do not drive the BUS we need to start talling supourvisers that you can not drive because you have such a situation.please drivers when you have problems at home do not put other people’s lives at risk. STOP horseplay on roads. Other wise accident will never finished. My condolences to believed family s .
Sylvester Kambowa
Accident never happen it is caused. Please drivers, drive to the conditions of the road, RATSA & TRAFFIC OFFICERS be clean handed to avoid this trend, plainly,serve to the interest of the pipo.
kudzi
This time those guys who chewed for last time when they wanted to cancel the permits i dont u ate going to accept the bribe for mazhandu off the road mazhandu
passing soul
mwechilibwe chyakale
General GM
Please drivers when driving don’t have minds of men on the road. Safety is you’re conscious when you are driving the soul’s of our people. And do not drive the bus with minds men please drivers.
Kasonde
May the good almight God comfort all who have lost there loved ones in this tredige 😢😢😢
mwape
Ratsa guys love money more that safety… Rip
mwape
McHenry Mars
Very sad….. MTSLIP
lynne
very sad
solomon
In the past,we thought corruption was with traffic police officers alone but,what we see now is the majority of the so called PSV drivers acquired their licenses by corruption through RTSA.That in itself has resulted in so many road traffic accidents.Prove me wrong by calling for the Government to start retesting all PSV drivers,you will see how many will pass and go home with licenses.Some and not all of those psv drivers the way the drive and handle vehicles on the road,you even wonder how they acauired these licenses.Please let the Government retest these guys before we continue losing precious and innocent lives at the expense of some corrupt RTSA enriching their pockets.
Philip lungu
Very bad,burn mazhandu company pls will finished
Moses
too bad such death pains very much may there souls rest in internal peace
MWELWA
Why Mazhandu again? I strongly suggest that their license be revoked with immediate effect. This is unacceptable. We can not condone this anymore.
Allan Chosani Ndhlovu
Accidents occur without one planning for them. Unlike business; accidents do affect the proprietor’s business when his buses are often involved in accidents like the latest Mazhandu buses. Important advice is to all transport proprietors that they shouldn’t rely on what their drivers say to them only. Rather they should ensure they verify the conditions of their vehicles after they are informed by their drivers. Also, most proprietors should be very serious with their business plans in order replace buses whenever they are due.
Mark
Most of you here are missing the real problem. The real problem is not the time or lack of speed traps or corruption. It is the state of the roads. Unless I am wrong isn’t that road a single lane road? We need proper highways with two to three lanes one way separate from the lanes going the other way or what we call a dual carriage way. You will reduce most of these accidents from happening.
Caleb
I think the problem is the great north road. it being the bussiest road, it stil remains a 2 way road.. if it would be possible to upgrade it, the accidents would reduce..all the nyt travelling ban did was pressure daylight travelling.. its so sad to loose ten zambian lives
Ptk
Comment i gues night traviling z good coz more trucks usualy travel at night hence they reduce more accident.alot ov accident happen during day tym may the souls ov our beloved one rest in internal peace
Chris john
Too bad to the deceased families
Keziah
mmmm thats so sad mwandi..MTSRIP this Mazhandu bus should stop operating.
Aphiz
Why always mazhandu buses? Just ban this company
Lonkos
Kyatama mwandi.Driver s are too speed mwapwisha abantu .(m.s.r.n.p)
mark
Dual carriage is the answer as long as we continue with single lane more accidents Govt act now
Igniccious Mwanza
Very sorry .
BAG MAURY
ban the baggers we are tired of these stories.
Ackford
They must not even say ten people have died.more than ten people.I was there that’s why am saying like this.they just burn this company.we are all not happy with this every year its mazhandu.and kills a lot of people.NO let the government do something on this please.
Katoole
Let’s not point fingers to each other.we know its painful but let us put hands together and over come this spirit of accidents in our Nation, Sometimes we may blame the Driver or the company or any institution which is consend with Motorists meanwhile they are innocent banee let us not for get evil worshippers celebrate when such thing happens lets not give room to evil people by blaming anyone instead lets ask God’s guidance and protection. May They Rest In Peace
Native
But the accident happened in bright light, not at night. Mazhandu is not solely to blame because they can only employ zambian PSV drivers duly certified and licensed by RTSA itself from a limited pool. Compound that with untrained RTSA personnel that have not undergone the necessary specialized training to test and certify such PSV drivers. If you were to carry out an audit of RTSA staff you’ll be saddened to find that most were shake-shake and “junta” drinking idlers not too long ago whose employment was likely facilitated for them due to their PF allegiance. There are so many “gonga” employees in the transport agency, a similar rate of calamities would happen if say the Ministry of Health were to recruit quacks as health personnel (the kind whose qualification was obtained via a dream ati “ba shikulu eba njebele mu ciloto ukuti inde posha abalwele”) in our health institutions to carry out complex procedures and train new personnel. The root cause is an unprofessional RTSA.
karen
I have lost my husband Chris
perry dawson
y bad thins happens 2 gud pipo
Genius NYAMMZ
I don’t wat to see any mazhandu bus in our country.
gotcher
It so sad
gotcher
chungu fredrick
its really sad Mwandi especially to us who just stay near this same site, lets not blame one another its just time, the other thing is that these foreigners truck drivers are also problems coz they don’t consider the road that they drive in especially Zambian roads this road from mulungushi university up to kapiri its very slippery just after that renovations, hence if you’re cruising too high most people end up loosing control for any slit mistake. also RTA must put speed traps as well as speed amps to control these accidents coz its really painful very painful.
J. Muke
Very disappointing please insure that traffic traps are put in place to mornitor our public drivers regulary
paul mungwa
losing lives like that is a serious loss to the nation and indeed so painful why should it be mazhandu always taken inocent lives to the graves.As a concern citizen am urging Authority to do something about this company senior management.
Mwansa
Put a speed limit on buses and trucks.50km per hour
kampamba sam
Traffic officers are the main cow Petty’s.they are corrupt
DL
May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace. These accidents are caused by powers of darkness, Hence we as believers should stand firm to pray against these peculiar accidents. Tiyeni tigonjetse mphamvu za mudyelekezi popeza the Bible States clearly in the book of lasiah 54:17 that no weapon formed against u shall prosper.