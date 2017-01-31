PICTURE OF THE DAY: Manda Hill Floods

  1. Home
Manda Hill FloorWith the rain generously pouring in most parts of the country somehow the uptown Manda Hill Shopping Mall Car Park found itself in a flood. Vehicles were bathed in water in a case that casts doubt on the effectiveness of the contractor in doing the drainage.

  1. Tito

    Now since the country has experienced some good rains when will out kariba dam be filled twapatata ba politician stop lying don’t blame the contractor for tho on set Lusaka wa not properly planned how can you blame someone who has just built a cabin and not blaming the one who planned the construction of house

    • OneNation

      Tito – Clearly, you have no idea how water bodies fill up. Go back to basics.

    • Sebastian sibbuyu

      in terms of water in the kariba dam mmm if there is a difference then it is less than a meter

  2. Sikanyika Patrick

    It’s To Bad That The Contry Has Continued Losing The Innoncet Lives On The Road

  3. Chilubo

    The defence force is looking for land to make dams for fish keeping. Please can defence reserve the land in need and bring fish to manda hill for breading and later sold to Lusaka residents.

  4. Mwaba

    Its sad too loss so many lives,let’s all move with our bibles. How come this bus service seems to have more road accidents than its competitors?

  5. Philip lungu

    Very bad,burn mazhandu company pls ba government will finished.

  6. hummer where it hurts

    TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES: torrential rains leaves MANDA HILL BOATING CLUB FLOODED or sorry MANDA HILL SHOPPING MALL. Further more the club is declared un fit for surfing,or no un fit for shopping and clubers are advised to come with their own boats aaaah not again shoppers to come with their own gum boots.

  7. Lasen

    Kant this niggaz and bitchez swim

  8. Lasen nevran

    Kant thiz niggaz and bitchez swim

  9. Native

    That flood problem cannot be blamed on the centre management in isolation. Where are the drainages leading from that area to garden/roma and onwards to the ngwerere stream that pours into chongwe river that spills into the bigger luangwa river that then tributes into the zambezi? It’s the lack of town planning and maintenance because people have illegally built over the “natural drainages”. There was a natural dambo/swamp in the roma/olympia/garden areas that used to drain that general area but because people have built over and blocked such a God given drainage as there now is no passage for the rain water. That flood is a result of a combination of illegal plots, council negligence and govt carelessness. Manda Hill is “boxed in”.

  10. Lasen nevran

    Kant this niggaz and bitchez swim

  11. Still lasen navren

    Kant niggaz and bitchez learn how to swim

  12. Tryin ta kill

    Kant thiz bitchez and niggaz learn how to swim

  13. H.E PRESIDENT OF JUSTICE

    Too bad!!!

  14. Shameless Zambia

    Mybe Manda hill should be a new place for generating electricity

  15. frank changwe

    How can a big shopping mall be disappointed in such a way like that ,now hiwbdo you get your by swimming. Kikiki

  16. Chilubo

    Yesterday it was lake manda hill no driver qualified to drive his car around,instead paddlers were hired to paddle the cars.hay what a mall?

  17. BlaCk razrr william

    Yoo bad…

  18. Antu omwe

    Let us make good use of these rains as a nation!!!

  19. TINTOZ

    Infact it has come at a right tym so no pressure kaili you voted for the boat..use it… that is what it has been designed for weeee!!!

