Private No. Era Ends

The era will private mobile numbers in Zambia will come to an end today with the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) implementing the ban.

ZICTA Consumer Support Services Director Mofya Chisala said that the authority had been forced to act in order to safeguard the interests of their clients.

Chisala said that some clients had been harassed by people with private numbers who were doing things under the guise of secrecy.

The deadline is at midnight of January 31, 2017.