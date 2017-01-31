Private No. Era Ends

The era will private mobile numbers in Zambia will come to an end today with the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) implementing the ban.
ZICTA Consumer Support Services Director Mofya Chisala said that the authority had been forced to act in order to safeguard the interests of their clients.
Chisala said that some clients had been harassed by people with private numbers who were doing things under the guise of secrecy.
The deadline is at midnight of January 31, 2017.
11 Comments
Matemba.....
But i dont like this decision.
Precious mulubwa
Does this mean that private numbers will be blocked?
mweol
Dictator Lungu at Work!!! this is the Rubbish you Zambians Wanted, why should not allow privacy?
Idiot PF
Tornado pasunta
does this mean no private numbers starting 1th February 2017???
Kapomo
What Is The Problem With Private Numbers I Don’t Like Dis Move But Okey Its Okey Bcoz Someone Insulted Me B4 Yestaday, So Bcoz Of That I Have Liked That Move
Samuel M. Bipa
Bitter/sweet, by any length of imagination.
Native
No more “party in govt” cadres insulting those with variant political views. And no more stalkers, especially “scorned lovers” and hopefully the subsequent consequence of “hired killers”.
Chali
Well done ZICTA Who ever does not want to accept this move is a fool we have been insulted for too long on these private no.s
Chitamawe
A gud number ov pipo hv bn harasd by some prvt number owners hiding in privacy, prompting dis disadvantaging gud users ov these numbers.
Robby Mzenje
A very good move by ZICTA.
kbs
Well done ZICTA. I never used to be picking private numbers. Communication is a two way traffic. This is not political.