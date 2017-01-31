Zambia’s Dr Muchanga Wins AU Post

Zambian candidate at the African Union portfolio for the Commission for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga has been elected with an overwhelming vote.
And Chad Foreign Affairs Minister Faki Mahamat is the new African Union chairperson taking over from Nkhosazana Dlamini Zuma of South Africa.
Mahamat will be deputized by Ghana’s Kwesi Quartly.
Muchanga polled 49 votes out of 51 to give Zambia something to smile about on a day other candidates did not make it.
Dr Austin Sichinga who was contesting the Agriculture portfolio did not make it.
He is currently serving as Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office.
Andrew Chibowa
Congratulations !
Aka
Well deserved victory. Go yeah and save diligently and fly our Zambian Flag high…Congratulations Amb. Muchanga.
Tyne
This is surely progressive, as a student of Internetional economics and finance, it is only through taking advanatage and participate in trading blocs that the national voice in global matters can have significant weight to influence policies in the global affairs. Congrats to the campaign team for putting up spirited efforts! congrats to Muchanga as you become a flagship carrier and to the entire mother Zambia that you shall have your voice recognized. Let us be united as a nation in taking part in regional blocs the more we participate! the more we influence!
CRS
congrates mr muchanga.