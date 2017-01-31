Zambia’s Dr Muchanga Wins AU Post

Zambian candidate at the African Union portfolio for the Commission for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga has been elected with an overwhelming vote.

And Chad Foreign Affairs Minister Faki Mahamat is the new African Union chairperson taking over from Nkhosazana Dlamini Zuma of South Africa.

Mahamat will be deputized by Ghana’s Kwesi Quartly.

Muchanga polled 49 votes out of 51 to give Zambia something to smile about on a day other candidates did not make it.

Dr Austin Sichinga who was contesting the Agriculture portfolio did not make it.

He is currently serving as Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office.