Contemporary Zambian Music Pioneer Joe Chibangu Dies

Popular local musician Joe ‘the ambassador’ Chibangu has died.

Chibangu died in his sleep and was taken to Coptic Hospital in Northmead where doctors confirmed his passing.

The musician who doubled as a producer had a hand in many hits in contemporary Zambian music standing tall among the likes of Danny, JK, Nasty D, Mainza and Exile and others.

He had taken a backseat in the recent past but always lent his hand to upcoming musicians.

Some of the songs he did include Chikashana, Sera, Bamudala, I will be Waiting and Nakupenda among others.

The Ndola born artiste started doing music in 1995 after he was inspired by his dad who was a music producer.

His first singing gig was in 1995 where he was a singer at the Arabian nights in Kitwe. He released his first album The Ambassador which helped bring him in to the limelight.

His breakout song was Nakupenda which received massive airplay. Chibangu is a previous winner of the Best Male Award at the Azami Awards. He was also a two time nominee for the Best Male Southern Africa at the KORA Awards.

He leaves behind a wife Jubillee and two kids.