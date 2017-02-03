Kabimba Backs Out Of Third Term Support For Pres. Lungu

Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba has backpedalled on his declaration that President Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 elections.
The former Minister of Justice said that he had since re-read the constitution and realized that President Lungu does not qualify to contest the 2021 elections.
Kabimba initially agreed that President Lungu was eligible to contest the 2012 elections but has had a change of heart under very surprising circumstances.
On January 10, 2017 Kabimba said “You…what does the Constitution say about this matter (President Lungu’s eligibility to re-contest the presidency in 2021) …? It’s very clear… he is eligible…I have said about this matter on several times,” he said.
But Kabimba has disowned his earlier position by writing to Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila saying that President Lungu does not qualify to stand in 2021.
He argues that the victory on August 11 2016 earned President Lungu a second and final term as at the time of winning the elections of January 2015 provisions of article 106 (5) sub section (a) and (b) did not exist.
The debate about the eligibility of President Lungu being eligible for 2021 was opened by the Head of State when he said that he was eligible but asked anybody with doubt to seek the interpretation from the Constitutional Court.
Four opposition political parties led by Dan Pule’s Christian Democratic Party have since filed a case with the Constitutional Court over the interpretation of the matter.
They are asking the court to back the declaration that President Lungu is eligible.
back to the future. It is disappointingly true that the opposition have no plan if all they can offer commentary on is yet another election. It seems this is the only activity which concerns them rather the welfare of the people.
Zambia needs leadership both in the political arena and especially in the civil service. If you have your own public servants selling out your country on a daily basis with a toxic mix of ignorance and impunity we will continue to have the development profile of a war torn country.
THE KWACHA REPUBLIC IS ALIVE AND WELL TAKING NOTE OF ALL THE SABOTEURS. YOUR JUDGEMENT SHALL BE SWIFT AND PUNISHMENT VISITED UPON GENERATIONS OF YOUR KIN.
