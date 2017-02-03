Sports Journalist Challenges Mbalashi To Cite FAZ Statutes Allowing Sports Council To Alter ECM Agenda

Former Post Newspaper sports journalist Augustine Mukoka has joined the debate on the directive by the National Sports Council of Zambia to FAZ to alter its agenda for the Emergency Council Meeting set for Government Complex in Lusaka tomorrow.

The directive has been supported by FAZ deputy general secretary Lombe Mbalashi. Mbalashi, a lawyer, states that since sports council is the supreme sports body in the country, FAZ will abide by the directive and alter the agenda which is due to dispose of a disciplinary case that involves two thieves suspended vice-president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale.

Kazala and Siwale stole K150, 000 from ticket proceeds, and are suspended for gross misconduct. But Mbalashi says the matter can’t be discussed by councillors because its still under investigations by the Sports Council.

World soccer governing body FIFA issued a directive in December asking the FAZ Council to deal with the matter. And writing for bolazambia.com, Mukoka has challenged Mbalashi to state the authority that support his argument or desist from misleading councillors.

BELOW IS THE FULL ARTICLE

LOMBE MBALASHI AND HIS MISLEADING STATEMENT ON SPORTS COUNCIL DIRECTIVE

BY AUGUSTINE MUKOKA

The Zambia Daily Mail of January 31, 2017 quotes FAZ deputy general secretary Lombe Mbalashi saying, the “Sports Council is a Supreme Sports body [in the country].”

His comments come in the wake of a directive by the Sports Council that two suspended members of the Football Association of Zambia executive committee—Richard Kazala and Blackwell Siwale—have appealed their case to the body.

In the article, Mbalashi says as such, the association will not discuss disciplinary issues affecting two members who are serving suspension for alleged gross misconduct. Public funds went missing in their custody. And details of the misconduct are a matter of public knowledge.

Last week, the Sports Council issued a directive that the FAZ Emergency Council Meeting called for February 4 should not discuss the disciplinary issue of its two executive committee members.

And Mbalashi follows up on that directive suggesting “it’s not interference.” This coming from a lawyer sounds like a sick joke. This lawyer knows that justice delayed is justice denied. Where has Sports Council been since October when the bells of misconduct rung so loud? Why should it take over three months to investigate a straightforward case?

While the Sports Council is a supreme sports body in the country, its mandate does not include circumventing disciplinary procedure set out by its affiliates.

It’s not only disappointing that a lawyer who should ordinarily be guiding laymen like myself is in the forefront of mutilating the very documents he has been schooled to interpret and safeguard.

Disciplinary procedures in the football family are first heard by the Disciplinary Committee after which parties dissatisfied can appeal to the Appeals Committee. And if a party is dissatisfied by the Appeals Committee, they are at liberty to seek further recourse with the Executive Committee or ultimately the Council.

If all else fails, parties have an option of taking their case to FIFA as guided by the FAZ constitution in article 26 (10) which states; “all matters of procedure not otherwise provided for in these articles shall be dealt with in conformity with the Standing Orders of the Congress of FIFA and General Assembly of CAF.”

In this particular case, procedure entails the FAZ president will present a report and those alleged to have misconducted themselves will also be given an opportunity to exculpate themselves before the people who elected. Thereafter, the council decides the next course of action.

FAZ councilors and the football family will recall that the FAZ Secretariat has already sought guidance from FIFA and the directive is for the Council to settle this matter.

Ponga Liwewe, the FAZ general secretary, communicated to FAZ councilors in December saying; “Fifa has provided guidance to the FAZ on the suspension of Vice President Richard Kazala and Executive Committee Member Blackwell Siwale and has recommended that the FAZ Council will have to take a decision as per FAZ Statutes,” Liwewe stated. “We have correspondence from FIFA regarding the suspension. Fifa has stated that as per FAZ Statutes, the FAZ Council will have to take a decision on the matter.”

In the FIFA directive, there is no mention of National Sports Council of Zambia. So where does Mbalashi draw the authority to implement an unconstitutional directive? I expected Mbalashi to know better how that such directives become unenforceable.

In arriving at their decision, FIFA should have looked at the FAZ constitution article 27 (8) (ii) which states; “the Council shall have the power to remove any Member of the Executive Committee if such a Member commits gross misconduct or has acted in contravention of the provisions of this Constitution or any rules and/or Regulation made hereunder. The decision or motion to remove any member of the Executive Committee shall be made by two thirds of FAZ members entitled to vote.”

If FAZ president Andrew Kamanga fails to enforce the provisions of the FAZ constitution, he risks flouting the law and doing so comes with consequences as provided by the Statutes in article 28 (2)(i).

It’s not in dispute that the FAZ council is the highest decision making body as per article 25 (1) which states; “there shall be a Council, which shall be the supreme governing body, legislative and policy making Body of FAZ.”

It’s therefore very difficult to appreciate Mbalashi’s guidance to councilors because it is not backed by any authority. Such contemptuous guidance is coming from a person who is supposed to be the guardian of all legal documents at Football House.

Anyway, it does not surprise me that Mbalashi would offer such repugnant legal advise to FAZ councillors. Typical of illegitimate office holders.

The position of Deputy General Secretary is not provided in the current FAZ constitution, but Mbalashi accepted it anyway. When I wrote some 10 months ago that Mbalashi’s appointment was not in conformity with the FAZ constitution, Kamanga defended the appointment as “administrative.”

Interestingly, the FAZ draft constitution which they claim is an effort to align it with FIFA Statutes circulated ahead of the ECM on Saturday now provides for the position of both General Secretary and his Deputy. More like trying to use the back door to legitimize an illegitimate office. In fact, FIFA has since scraped off the position of Deputy General Secretary.

If Mbalashi respected the FAZ constitution, he would have guided his appointing authority about doing the right thing not attempting to legitimize a position that never existed. If it was within Mbalashi to accept an unconstitutional post at Football House, it is not in his power or anyone else to alter an agenda stipulated by the FAZ constitution. The ECM and anything subject for discussion at the meeting are now a property of the FAZ Council.

Let FAZ councillors decide what is good for football and not what Mbalashi is telling them. So much for a man who has been appointed to lead the FAZ integrity office!