Hichilema, Hundreds Of Mourners Bid Farewell To Slain Reeves Malambo

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday joined hundreds of mourners in Nega Nega to send off slain Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo.
Hichilema urged the family to remain united and stressed the importance of family ties and unity in diversity.
“We also called on the nation to live in peace, harmony and support one another more also to avoid vengeance at all costs.
“Our country is and has been a haven of peace but the recent and some current happenings leaves much to be desired.
“We want to call on everyone to value family relations, children, husbands and wives, for nations are families, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.
On Thursday, hundreds of mourners converged on the University Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Lusaka to attend the funeral church service for slain Autoforce proprietor Malambo.
In a moving tribute, Malambo’s 19-year-old daughter Nkombo described her father as a loving, brave and generous man who was committed to improving the lives of others.
Nkombo said it is very sad to lose a father especially that he was her teacher and best friend.
“My father was a strong believer in the Lord, he encouraged us and his siblings to trust in God and not to lean on our own understanding and that is why I am able to stand here [today] and stay strong for him and the family,” the law student, who is pursuing her studies in the United Kingdom, said amid sobs as the congregants also wept.
She said her father was hard-working and would always ensure that his children were comfortable and he would also go out of his way to help others in need.
“I loved him because he was brave and frank whenever we did anything wrong,” Ms Malambo said.
Earlier, Autoforce group sales, marketing and operations manager Felix Mweene described Mr Malambo as a father to many.
Mweene said Mr Malambo’s death is a great loss to the nation especially that his consortium of over six companies created direct and indirect employment for over 1,000 people.
Malambo is survived by a wife, Ngoza, and five children.
Malambo’s girlfriend Shabu Benos, 38, and her younger brother Mumba Mutanuka have been charged with his murder.
Malambo, 48, was allegedly stabbed to death by Ms Benos after a fight at her home in Ibex Hill on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Ms Benos and Mr Mutanuka, 32, have been charged with one count of murder and will appear in court soon.
“The two are in police custody as this is not a bailable offence,” she said.
obrian Kambunga
Kill them all,
Mr brain washer
Too bad to loose the strong and had working man
kani
soon niggers from nega nega will blame ecl & grz that they hv failed to run da country.
Moses Mwelwa
mmh thats very bad. who has taught Zambians how to Kill ?? honestly its not funny! everytime you lesten to the News or ready Zambia reports! death is the Major topic! wat is happening ??? may GOD frash the devil out of us
and restore the heart of forgiveness and kindness among us.
my hamble Condolance to the mourners and concernd. take heart !!!
james banda
Balangike awo
prince joel
My condolences, murderers mst b punished
Hakasenke
Too bad but a good lesson to all married men ati UBuchende bulepaisha . Cohabiting is very bad in God’s and besides the reputation of the SDA hz bn tarnished. ….
Hakasenke
A good lesson to all married men ati UBUCHENDE balepisha and u will not find any benefits apart from Death. Besides that it’s very bad in God’s eyes. He wud have thot abt the bad reputation of the SDA church. 2ngwee pa pocket doesn’t guarantee someone ukulapela pelafye akakwa bonse.
real muntu
my condolences to the family which has lost,may de GOD grant u with strength. To us men, let’s stop ama galu friend, nga taile kubuchende nga tafwile.manje alachushishamo Ababa na baleswamo.too bad indeed ukufwa nabwima.
vale
it’s a shame a God fearing man dying in the hands of a g/f wen he is married.
Chitamawe
2016 woz sapozd 2 go wth all dis brutality bt alas! 2017 & az early az nw, here camz brutality, az brutal az eva b4. Az a nation, in fact, x-tian nation, where ar we heading 2? Men, kip away 4rm unnecessary affairs, the clergymen, b az prayerful az neva b4, the law shud b seen in full action, etc. MHSRIP Amen!
Tevin
Itx a loss which ll teach us that if u hav a wife stick with her
Kapomo Katete
Now Some Foolish People Wl Blame The Pf Government As If ECL was on board That Time, Plz Foolish Ones Blame The Accident Okey.
luwi Richard
too bad .
paul
my commiseration
Tembusha sweetmbalala
May his soul rest in peace.We must not blame any political party bcoz no party ws involved in this gruesome murder
Hams
rest in peace only God knows
charity
The wages of sin is death. Meet u in hell Mr malambo.
cm
Ati a God fearing man,pwahahahah,lol very funny how can a God fearing man die in a girlfriends house when he is married is it according to SDA standard because its definitely not according to the standard of God Jehovah he hates adulterous
cm
Ati a God fearing man,pwahahahah,lol very funny how can a God fearing man die in a girlfriends house when he is married is it according to SDA standard because its definitely not according to the standard of God Jehovah he hates adulterous .
CCM
God fearing?? pliz,,,,,,,,,how many pipo did he screw up? its only that in death, life enters a nolle prosqui in our favor.
chindzukwa
Say what you may,every man has his own death .Do you know yours? If your answer is NO then better zipp your shameless mouth.
muchinduobvious
what a loss,but on the other hand is a lesson to be learnt. the bible says the benefits of sin is death .
Leon
It is a lesson to all hippodrome who his in churches pretending to be holy but are actually Satan’s sons and daughters the same devil does revil the the bad acts for the devil thrives the through pretenders
Leon
It is a lesson to all hippocritsl who hide in churches pretending to be holy but are actually Satan’s sons and daughters the same devil does revil the the bad acts for the devil thrives the through pretenders
Proudly Zambian
My his soul rest in peace