Hichilema, Hundreds Of Mourners Bid Farewell To Slain Reeves Malambo

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday joined hundreds of mourners in Nega Nega to send off slain Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo.

Hichilema urged the family to remain united and stressed the importance of family ties and unity in diversity.

“We also called on the nation to live in peace, harmony and support one another more also to avoid vengeance at all costs.

“Our country is and has been a haven of peace but the recent and some current happenings leaves much to be desired.

“We want to call on everyone to value family relations, children, husbands and wives, for nations are families, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

On Thursday, hundreds of mourners converged on the University Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Lusaka to attend the funeral church service for slain Autoforce proprietor Malambo.

In a moving tribute, Malambo’s 19-year-old daughter Nkombo described her father as a loving, brave and generous man who was committed to improving the lives of others.

Nkombo said it is very sad to lose a father especially that he was her teacher and best friend.

“My father was a strong believer in the Lord, he encouraged us and his siblings to trust in God and not to lean on our own understanding and that is why I am able to stand here [today] and stay strong for him and the family,” the law student, who is pursuing her studies in the United Kingdom, said amid sobs as the congregants also wept.

She said her father was hard-working and would always ensure that his children were comfortable and he would also go out of his way to help others in need.

“I loved him because he was brave and frank whenever we did anything wrong,” Ms Malambo said.

Earlier, Autoforce group sales, marketing and operations manager Felix Mweene described Mr Malambo as a father to many.

Mweene said Mr Malambo’s death is a great loss to the nation especially that his consortium of over six companies created direct and indirect employment for over 1,000 people.

Malambo is survived by a wife, Ngoza, and five children.

Malambo’s girlfriend Shabu Benos, 38, and her younger brother Mumba Mutanuka have been charged with his murder.

Malambo, 48, was allegedly stabbed to death by Ms Benos after a fight at her home in Ibex Hill on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Ms Benos and Mr Mutanuka, 32, have been charged with one count of murder and will appear in court soon.

“The two are in police custody as this is not a bailable offence,” she said.

Katongo said Ms Benos’ teenage daughter who was arrested together with Mr Mutanuka has been released as there is nothing linking her to the murder. Mumba Mutanuka have been charged with his murder.

