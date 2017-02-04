Jan Sikazwe Becomes Second Zambian Ref To Officiate AfCON Final

Top Zambian referee Jan Sikazwe will add another milestone to his career after being named to handle the Africa Cup final between Cameroun and Egypt on Sunday.
Sikazwe made the nation proud in December when he handled FIFA Club World Cup final featuring Christiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid and Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers which the former won 4-2.
Cameroun and Egypt will square off on Sunday in the final that kicksoff at 21:00 hours Zambian time.
With the Chipolopolo not making it to the Africa Cup some modicum of representation has come through Sikazwe and former Zambia coach Herve Renard whose Morocco side was dumped out of the tournament in the quarter finals.
8 Comments
luwi Richard
when it comes to local I always fill great . our zambian flag still flying high , ba sir yuo made us ploud, now our county will fomours , Kenneth kaunda, chiluba ,kalusha bwalya , ersther phiri ,Catherine phiri and its sikazwe .
hendricks samy skidoh
Am proud of our nation ad thanx to sikazwe for dis amusement…. We ar proud of u as Zambians
A.C.
Well done sikazwe we are really proud of you as Zambians.
Elijah
Thanks Sir God protect u ND bless US Zambian will are happy
muller
Am proud of you may God’s grace upon yhur families and yhur work God be with you until final match ,God bless you.
Sepiso
This is munati munati
Sepiso
All the best
kbs
Keep it up Sir. Ua always focused. Fly our Zambian flag high. I can feel like the chipopolo are playing the final cos we as Zambians are going be to be glued to the screen watching Mr. SIKAZWE.