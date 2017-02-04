Jan Sikazwe Becomes Second Zambian Ref To Officiate AfCON Final

Top Zambian referee Jan Sikazwe will add another milestone to his career after being named to handle the Africa Cup final between Cameroun and Egypt on Sunday.

Sikazwe made the nation proud in December when he handled FIFA Club World Cup final featuring Christiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid and Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers which the former won 4-2.

Cameroun and Egypt will square off on Sunday in the final that kicksoff at 21:00 hours Zambian time.

With the Chipolopolo not making it to the Africa Cup some modicum of representation has come through Sikazwe and former Zambia coach Herve Renard whose Morocco side was dumped out of the tournament in the quarter finals.