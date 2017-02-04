  1. Home
SA-Based Entertainment Guru Mourns Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu

Chilu Lemba-ChibanguZambians across the globe have taken to social media to mourn talented singer Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu after the shock news of his demise borke yesterday.

The 41-year-old entertainer was pronounced BID [brought-in-dead] when rushed to Coptic Hospital in Lusaka’s Northmead area.

Chilu Lemba, a giant in Zambian music who also worked with Chibangu, is as distraught as many Zambians.

CHILU LEMBA WRITES “When I first met Joe Chibangu, he and I were probably around 19 years old – single with no kids and both with ‘interesting’ hairstyles. Fast forward to the most recent time we hung out, at his daughters birthday party in Lusaka; he was telling me about a product that would stop my hair from thinning. Yes, we were both beginning to lose hair 20 or so years later. You’re not likely to notice looking at me because his recommendation was solid.

Over time, we recorded 7 songs together. He featured on 6. The most well known was Shibuka (Kamale) off Mondo Music’s ‘The Rhythm Nation Project’ in 2000. I recall once doing a recording session with him which began at 8pm. It ended around 5am. At some point while he arranged the songs and mixed them, I took a nap. He worked right through the night and into the morning. His work ethic was insane.

Joe was an incredibly gifted guy; a singer, producer, songwriter and stage performer. He had a great sense of humor too. I sat on both sides of the fence when it came to Joe: I was a friend and a fan. This is a great loss not only to the music industry but to humanity #RIPJoeChibangu #TheAmbassador

  1. Tintoz

    MYSRIEP my bro JC

    Reply

  2. Sky

    Tusheni mucibote camfumu lesa wesu

    Reply

  3. young pro

    SO SAD MHSRIP AND WE SHALL MIS U ALOT THE TRUE LEGENDARY OF MUSIC

    Reply

  4. mumba

    R.I.P Ba Joe.

    Reply

  5. Love more

    abaice ukutemwa akapunda ka mwefu.very young with milk teeth in his mouth. m.h.s.r.p.aaa

    Reply

  6. mirriam nanjela

    RIP Mr chibangu

    Reply

  7. Philip

    so sad RIP

    Reply

  8. kummawa k

    Rip

    Reply

  9. CK John

    I loved Joe. He’s one of my most favourite singers whose music I could listen to. He was a sober musician of what I can call Zambian music. MHSRIP.

    Reply

  10. Humphrey

    We Lost Such A Talentd Siner Zoona

    Reply

  11. mastone soko

    May your soul rest in peace!

    Reply

  12. mastone soko

    Am still not believing that you are gone

    Reply

  13. jsk

    We wll deeply miss u n yo music may yo soul rest in peace

    Reply

  14. welly

    RIP

    Reply

  15. Billy

    Comment

    Rip

    Reply

  16. Eve

    Rip in peace joe I’ll mic u alot

    Reply

  17. Keziah

    we will miss Mr Joe Chibangu..may your soul rest in peace..

    Reply

  18. MOHAMMED

    RIP Joe chibangu

    Reply

  19. chicco varessia

    so sad to hear this strange shocking msg R.I.P joe will miss you so much may god forgive and forget your sins GOD will welcome you now mr chibangu…..go in peace as we await the lighting of the rains at night to shine on our heads….we will know youve reached in peace.

    Reply

  20. luwi Richard

    r I p ,

    Reply

  21. diaspora

    I did my senior secondary school with him in ndola.

    After school, he together with friends Saili Nyondo, Desh Chisukulu formed a group called THE RAP PROPHETS. Their raw talent was resounding on the streets of ndola till they went separate ways.

    Later he was making headlines in the capital. As they
    say, the rest is history.

    Its sad to learn of your death this way. Fare thee well my friend.

    Reply

  22. collen

    RIP Joe Chibangu

    Reply

  23. James

    I will be missing u Mr Joe chibangu,u was the best singer who the country will not replace. u a an inspiration to young musicians. may yo soul rest in gods hand who brings u on this earth is the only one who has taken u back..

    Reply

  24. Banda prudence

    rest in peace bakalamba

    Reply

  25. CRB

    I still Folo Yo Gud & Educative Muzic. RIP My Bro

    Reply

  26. Davison banda

    MHSRP

    Reply

  27. El mula mk

    RIP joe

    Reply

  28. m c

    vr sad mhsrip

    Reply

  29. charity

    May his soul rest in peace. What happened? Sera is my favourite song of the late joe.

    Reply

  30. BEZA

    RIP my bro

    Reply

  31. Prince Chillx

    Indeed we have lost a true legend in the Zambian soil. May your soul eternally and peacefully rest in the land of the spirits.

    Reply

  32. mwange kalobwe

    rip

    Reply

  33. Mwansa geoffrey

    RIP Joe

    Reply

  34. FRIDAY

    U always inspired me thru yo singing. MYSRIP

    Reply

