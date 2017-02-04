SA-Based Entertainment Guru Mourns Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu

Zambians across the globe have taken to social media to mourn talented singer Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu after the shock news of his demise borke yesterday.
The 41-year-old entertainer was pronounced BID [brought-in-dead] when rushed to Coptic Hospital in Lusaka’s Northmead area.
Chilu Lemba, a giant in Zambian music who also worked with Chibangu, is as distraught as many Zambians.
CHILU LEMBA WRITES “When I first met Joe Chibangu, he and I were probably around 19 years old – single with no kids and both with ‘interesting’ hairstyles. Fast forward to the most recent time we hung out, at his daughters birthday party in Lusaka; he was telling me about a product that would stop my hair from thinning. Yes, we were both beginning to lose hair 20 or so years later. You’re not likely to notice looking at me because his recommendation was solid.
Over time, we recorded 7 songs together. He featured on 6. The most well known was Shibuka (Kamale) off Mondo Music’s ‘The Rhythm Nation Project’ in 2000. I recall once doing a recording session with him which began at 8pm. It ended around 5am. At some point while he arranged the songs and mixed them, I took a nap. He worked right through the night and into the morning. His work ethic was insane.
Joe was an incredibly gifted guy; a singer, producer, songwriter and stage performer. He had a great sense of humor too. I sat on both sides of the fence when it came to Joe: I was a friend and a fan. This is a great loss not only to the music industry but to humanity #RIPJoeChibangu #TheAmbassador
I loved Joe. He’s one of my most favourite singers whose music I could listen to. He was a sober musician of what I can call Zambian music. MHSRIP.
diaspora
I did my senior secondary school with him in ndola.
After school, he together with friends Saili Nyondo, Desh Chisukulu formed a group called THE RAP PROPHETS. Their raw talent was resounding on the streets of ndola till they went separate ways.
Later he was making headlines in the capital. As they
say, the rest is history.
Its sad to learn of your death this way. Fare thee well my friend.
