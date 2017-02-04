  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Sunzu Spoils Wife With Classy Valentines Present
Headlines

Sunzu Spoils Wife With Classy Valentines Present

|

Sunzu carValentines has come dreamingly too early for Gift Sunzu, wife to Chipolopolo defender Stoppila who go a dream present. Gifted was gifted with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 350.

The gesture has created a buzz on social media with ladies rubbing it on the average man of the local scene as part of the debate stirred by ‘Sunzu’ love.

The French Ligue1 side Lille defender has proved as effective off the pitch as he is on it having been the man that will be remembered for scoring the winning penalty at the 2012 Africa Cup.

What can anyone say!

15 Comments

  1. lulu

    Comment that is Avery good gift.

    its a good gift.

    Reply

  2. Mwaba

    Will get my wife a Benz dress,

    Reply

  3. BK

    chitole aleumfwa bwino.kikikiki

    Reply

  4. Clement shibz

    Well done man,that’s the way to go

    Reply

  5. Chitamawe

    Gift deserve 2 b gifted. All pipo wth family members, associates, etc bearing de name ‘Gift’ shud gift dem at all cost. SS haz led de way 2 go.

    Reply

  6. Oswell

    Mmmm valentine…lets search for its origin bane

    Reply

  7. CK John

    That’s how it should be Sunzu. She’s your wife, and I repeat, your wife. No one else would make her happy or do it for her on your behalf. She’s not a girl friend toregret anything. Your children will enjoy it too. We’ll done man. You’re my favourite.

    Reply

  8. bashi roda

    careful ma knife kaaa.

    Reply

  9. bashi roda

    careful na ma knife kaaa…….!!!!!!!

    Reply

  10. Oskupe

    Hope She Will Nt Thank Him By Stabing Him In Da Back Wit A Knife Whn A Dispute Arises In Future.

    Reply

  11. SIMONA

    waiting to hear a huge investment….we have heard a lot about wife this and wife that. next is to hear a huge investment, we need to impact the society postively . build a hospital build schools open orphanage centres create employment. support churches. register your name on the world map….just my thoughts. thank you man proud of you.

    Reply

  12. $-BOY

    well done you have done ir

    Reply

  13. $-BOY

    well done, you have done ir

    Reply

  14. Young Perry

    Lets hope sikazakaku na knife

    Reply

  15. lucy ngandwe

    May God bless your union…
    One love…

    Reply

Leave a Reply