Sunzu Spoils Wife With Classy Valentines Present

Valentines has come dreamingly too early for Gift Sunzu, wife to Chipolopolo defender Stoppila who go a dream present. Gifted was gifted with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 350.
The gesture has created a buzz on social media with ladies rubbing it on the average man of the local scene as part of the debate stirred by ‘Sunzu’ love.
The French Ligue1 side Lille defender has proved as effective off the pitch as he is on it having been the man that will be remembered for scoring the winning penalty at the 2012 Africa Cup.
What can anyone say!
15 Comments
lulu
Comment that is Avery good gift.
its a good gift.
Mwaba
Will get my wife a Benz dress,
BK
chitole aleumfwa bwino.kikikiki
Clement shibz
Well done man,that’s the way to go
Chitamawe
Gift deserve 2 b gifted. All pipo wth family members, associates, etc bearing de name ‘Gift’ shud gift dem at all cost. SS haz led de way 2 go.
Oswell
Mmmm valentine…lets search for its origin bane
CK John
That’s how it should be Sunzu. She’s your wife, and I repeat, your wife. No one else would make her happy or do it for her on your behalf. She’s not a girl friend toregret anything. Your children will enjoy it too. We’ll done man. You’re my favourite.
bashi roda
careful ma knife kaaa.
bashi roda
careful na ma knife kaaa…….!!!!!!!
Oskupe
Hope She Will Nt Thank Him By Stabing Him In Da Back Wit A Knife Whn A Dispute Arises In Future.
SIMONA
waiting to hear a huge investment….we have heard a lot about wife this and wife that. next is to hear a huge investment, we need to impact the society postively . build a hospital build schools open orphanage centres create employment. support churches. register your name on the world map….just my thoughts. thank you man proud of you.
$-BOY
well done you have done ir
$-BOY
well done, you have done ir
Young Perry
Lets hope sikazakaku na knife
lucy ngandwe
May God bless your union…
One love…