Sunzu Spoils Wife With Classy Valentines Present

Valentines has come dreamingly too early for Gift Sunzu, wife to Chipolopolo defender Stoppila who go a dream present. Gifted was gifted with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 350.

The gesture has created a buzz on social media with ladies rubbing it on the average man of the local scene as part of the debate stirred by ‘Sunzu’ love.

The French Ligue1 side Lille defender has proved as effective off the pitch as he is on it having been the man that will be remembered for scoring the winning penalty at the 2012 Africa Cup.

What can anyone say!