You Wipe Kamanga’s Bottom, Kazala Goes Off On FAZ Councillors

Football administrator Winstone Sichoongwe has found himself on the end of an abusive tirade by under fire FAZ vice president Richard Kazala who has branded him Andrew Kamanga’s bootlicker.

The Pemba United official has told bolazambia he got an unexpected call from Kazala at about 18:50 hours on Thursday. He says Kazala called him a hungry man who was always hanging around Kamanga.

This is barely 24 hours before football councillors are due to make a decision on the fate of Kazala and Siwale who were suspended for allegedly stealing K150, 000 meant for match tickets for the Nigeria versus Zambia match last October.

Kazala, not exactly known for civil discourse, went as far as telling the elderly Sichoongwe that he was akin to “polishing Kamanga’s shoes and wiping his [Kamanga’s] bottom in the toilet.”

And Kazala’s accomplice in the K150, 000 theft, Siwale, hinted at knowing where the K150, 000 is by saying he will spill the beans.

In a text message to Sichoongwe seen by bolazambia, Siwale, who has also been on Sichongwe’s case wrote, “Do you have evidence that I touched the money? You will be embarrassed because people know who got the money?”

Siwale and Kazala have never denied taking the money that they allegedly squandered from a payment of K1, 650, 000 by State House intended for match tickets.

Sichoongwe is still a nightmare for supplicants of the former FAZ executive as he was the man that seconded the Vote of No Confidence motion in 2011.

He remains one of the most vocal councillors and top advocates of transparency and accountability in the management of football in the country.

Efforts to contact Kazala were unsuccessful by publishing time. Bolazambia will continue trying to get hold of the suspended Vice President.

Source: bolazambia