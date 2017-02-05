FAZ Breaches Own Constitution, Defers Kazala Case to March 26

The Football Association of Zambia has acceded to the demand by the National Sports Council of Zambia not to table the item on the suspension of vice president Richard Kazala and committee member.

Kazala and Siwale were conspicuously missing from the Emergency Council Meeting on account of not being eligible to attend due to suspension.

And the adoption of the proposed FAZ constitution has been deferred to the March 26 Annual General meeting after members raised pertinent issues that have to be addressed before the new constitution has been adopted.

The deadline for the adoption of the new constitution is March 31 which if not met FIFA Members Association Chairperson Luca Nicola said would amount to suspension.

The build up to the Emergency Council Meeting had been mired in controversy after the National Sports Council made a last minute demand that the item of the suspension could not be tabled until the board had conducted investigations.

However, the NSCZ demand threw the three month window within which the FAZ Council should decide on the matter outside the constitution.

“Article 59 (4) states that all Member Clubs, Member Associations, officials, players, shall agree to comply fully with the Statutes, Regualtions, Directives and Decisions of FIFA, CAF, Cosafa, National Sports Council of Zambia and National Olympic Committee of Zambia,” said FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe.

“The next stage is for the Sports Council to submit their report on this matter then by the time we go to the March meeting they will have filed their report.”

The meeting had been swimmingly going smoothly until councillors began to assert themselves with questions raised over the reduction of the Electoral College.

Northern Province Association official Michael Chimponda said that the allotting of 20 votes to the Super Division and Division clubs was unfair.

Chimponda said the lower division clubs wanted the league structure to remain as it was because the Super Division teams would have too much power.

And Kasama United Chairperson Mwansa Kapyanga said that giving 20 votes each to Super Division clubs and equal votes to Division One meant the two streams would control 50% of the power in the game.

Kapyanga said that there should be a way that should be created to reduce the voting rights and spread them across lower divisions.

And Mofya Chisala touched on the touchy issue of non discrimination on account of sexual orientation advising that the matter should be tied to the national constitution that does not recognize gay rights.

And FAZ Legal Committee Deputy Chairperson Sokwani Chilembo said that under the proposed constitution the position of treasurer will be abolished with the functions integrated in the secretariat where professional accountants will be deployed.

Chilembo also said that the term of office for the president shall not exceed three terms.

He also said that the new constitution had legalized the position of Deputy General Secretary that was created out of convenience during the board room haggling in the run up to the appointment of the General Secretary.

The proposed constitution has put safety nets to avoid the chaos that characterized the appointment of the General Secretary by giving the President up to three propositions for which the third would take effect even if it is rejected.

At the close of the meeting Liwewe announced that the members would receive the draft constitution next week after the Saturday meeting and will have seven days to make comments.

Once the seven days had lapsed the legal committee will put up the final document that the Council will adopt at the March 26 AGM.