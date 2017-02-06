  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Under-20 in Real Friendly
zambia-under-20The Zambia Under-20 will hit the climax of their Spain camp when they face the Real Madrid B side at the fabled Santiago Bernabeu.

With the Under-20 Total Africa Cup just 20 days away the team should be getting a hang of the gravity of the assignment at hand.

Zambia has so far warmed up against Tenerife and FC Basel junior teams edging them 1-0 and would have tuned in to the surroundings by the time they face Madrid.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping that the moment not only prepares the players for heavier responsibility but be motivated to aspire for Madrid style lofty dreams in the game.

The match kicks off at 18:00 hours Zambian time.

From the Madrid the team will head back home with an international friendly match against South Africa on the cards.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea while Group B has Cameroun, Senegal and Sudan.

The opening match will be at the Heroes Stadium pitting Zambia against Guinea.

Tickets for the games will K10 and K20 for opening wing while VIP tickets will be at K200.

Top four teams in the eight member competition will get a ticket to the FIFA World Cup billed for South Korea.

(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)

31 Comments

  1. Chilubo

    Go Zambia go we are behind you

    Reply

  2. chilufya joseph

    beat them bamambala go! go! go! zambia go !

    Reply

  3. chilufya joseph

    beat them bamambala, go! go! zambia go!

    Reply

  4. vyakulolavye

    All the best ba Zambia, Ichipolopolo! Go go teach them a lesson

    Reply

  5. Rabson Mwale

    go zambia go! work hard guys & carry the cup during the afcon u-20. but let them going their homes after they come from spain bcoz camping it suppose to means a lot to them.

    Reply

  6. Rabson Mwale

    don’t let them going their homes after they come from spain.

    Reply

  7. Pastor with a cigger

    The young ones,let me honestly say you are my best team in Zambia cos you have never so far disappointed your Nation. Go.go boys, go you have my 100% support and a big “up “to the coach and his technical beach. Balopole aba iche. Ba langeni iya pa Zed.! All the best!

    Reply

  8. kasawa mwape

    go go go go zambia

    Reply

  9. Given Muko

    We can do it

    Reply

  10. Tintoz

    ba zambia zoona maaa..Go tumimone puliizi imwe…

    Reply

  11. Aphiz

    Go Zambia go we are behind you

    Reply

  12. Sepiso

    All the best lads we’re behind you
    More #GOALS ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ G G G sipolopolo🙌sipolopolo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

  13. Sepiso

    Go make a name for yourselves and make the mother Zambia happy 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply

  14. charity

    Go Junior chipolopolo go. We are behind you gentelemeni.

    Reply

  15. Bola

    go go boys go

    Reply

  16. Samuel Mutanda

    Go Zambia go conquer dem all we r behind u guyz

    Reply

  17. mukuma chiseya

    go zambia go chipolopolo……

    Reply

  18. Godfrey mwanga

    Ifintu kuwina and i believe that afcon troph will remain in our country no sweet without sweat go nabo guys go nabo

    Reply

  19. enock luchele

    go zambia go

    o

    Reply

  20. Mumba

    Go go Zambia we are behind you…….!

    Reply

  21. Arthur

    Go Z go. but come back soon. Its too cold there now you need to get used to this climate

    Reply

  22. botha pais laban

    go zambia go chipolopolo

    Reply

  23. Antu omwe

    When are they playing Real Madrid is it today 07.02.2017 ?

    Reply

  24. Mpoto Foloko

    Real Madrid watch our young Chipolopolo

    Reply

  25. Antu omwe

    Any news from the friendly match with Real Madrid B team?

    Reply

  26. Elias Kunda

    Go Zambia Zambia Go Beat Real Madrid B 4:0

    Reply

  27. chio kwachano

    This team is the team that will one day leads the national to world cup. We account on you guys continue with the same spirit as I see you beating real Madrid go go goooooooooo Zambia go we are the copper bullets

    Reply

  28. Sir mathews

    Finyúnye fifi……,pwisha

    Reply

  29. LG MUNGA

    we are the best of the best go zambia lets buy all de tickets nd watch all games ad lift de trophy zambia one

    Reply

  30. Bruno msrs' the moonshine jungle

    My team

    Reply

