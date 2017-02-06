Under-20 in Real Friendly

The Zambia Under-20 will hit the climax of their Spain camp when they face the Real Madrid B side at the fabled Santiago Bernabeu.
With the Under-20 Total Africa Cup just 20 days away the team should be getting a hang of the gravity of the assignment at hand.
Zambia has so far warmed up against Tenerife and FC Basel junior teams edging them 1-0 and would have tuned in to the surroundings by the time they face Madrid.
Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping that the moment not only prepares the players for heavier responsibility but be motivated to aspire for Madrid style lofty dreams in the game.
The match kicks off at 18:00 hours Zambian time.
From the Madrid the team will head back home with an international friendly match against South Africa on the cards.
Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea while Group B has Cameroun, Senegal and Sudan.
The opening match will be at the Heroes Stadium pitting Zambia against Guinea.
Tickets for the games will K10 and K20 for opening wing while VIP tickets will be at K200.
Top four teams in the eight member competition will get a ticket to the FIFA World Cup billed for South Korea.
(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)
Chilubo
Go Zambia go we are behind you
chilufya joseph
beat them bamambala go! go! go! zambia go !
Jovial Joseph
go zambia go its our trouf
chilufya joseph
beat them bamambala, go! go! zambia go!
vyakulolavye
All the best ba Zambia, Ichipolopolo! Go go teach them a lesson
Rabson Mwale
go zambia go! work hard guys & carry the cup during the afcon u-20. but let them going their homes after they come from spain bcoz camping it suppose to means a lot to them.
Rabson Mwale
don’t let them going their homes after they come from spain.
Pastor with a cigger
The young ones,let me honestly say you are my best team in Zambia cos you have never so far disappointed your Nation. Go.go boys, go you have my 100% support and a big “up “to the coach and his technical beach. Balopole aba iche. Ba langeni iya pa Zed.! All the best!
kasawa mwape
go go go go zambia
Given Muko
We can do it
Tintoz
ba zambia zoona maaa..Go tumimone puliizi imwe…
Aphiz
Go Zambia go we are behind you
Sepiso
All the best lads we’re behind you
More #GOALS ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ G G G sipolopolo🙌sipolopolo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Sepiso
Go make a name for yourselves and make the mother Zambia happy 😂😂😂😂😂😂
charity
Go Junior chipolopolo go. We are behind you gentelemeni.
Bola
go go boys go
Samuel Mutanda
Go Zambia go conquer dem all we r behind u guyz
mukuma chiseya
go zambia go chipolopolo……
Godfrey mwanga
Ifintu kuwina and i believe that afcon troph will remain in our country no sweet without sweat go nabo guys go nabo
enock luchele
go zambia go
o
Mumba
Go go Zambia we are behind you…….!
Arthur
Go Z go. but come back soon. Its too cold there now you need to get used to this climate
botha pais laban
go zambia go chipolopolo
Antu omwe
When are they playing Real Madrid is it today 07.02.2017 ?
Mpoto Foloko
Real Madrid watch our young Chipolopolo
Antu omwe
Any news from the friendly match with Real Madrid B team?
Elias Kunda
Go Zambia Zambia Go Beat Real Madrid B 4:0
chio kwachano
This team is the team that will one day leads the national to world cup. We account on you guys continue with the same spirit as I see you beating real Madrid go go goooooooooo Zambia go we are the copper bullets
Sir mathews
Finyúnye fifi……,pwisha
LG MUNGA
we are the best of the best go zambia lets buy all de tickets nd watch all games ad lift de trophy zambia one
Bruno msrs' the moonshine jungle
My team