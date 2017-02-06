Under-20 in Real Friendly

The Zambia Under-20 will hit the climax of their Spain camp when they face the Real Madrid B side at the fabled Santiago Bernabeu.

With the Under-20 Total Africa Cup just 20 days away the team should be getting a hang of the gravity of the assignment at hand.

Zambia has so far warmed up against Tenerife and FC Basel junior teams edging them 1-0 and would have tuned in to the surroundings by the time they face Madrid.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping that the moment not only prepares the players for heavier responsibility but be motivated to aspire for Madrid style lofty dreams in the game.

The match kicks off at 18:00 hours Zambian time.

From the Madrid the team will head back home with an international friendly match against South Africa on the cards.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea while Group B has Cameroun, Senegal and Sudan.

The opening match will be at the Heroes Stadium pitting Zambia against Guinea.

Tickets for the games will K10 and K20 for opening wing while VIP tickets will be at K200.

Top four teams in the eight member competition will get a ticket to the FIFA World Cup billed for South Korea.

(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)