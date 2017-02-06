Kambwili Back In The PF Main Frame

Outspoken former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili walked high after he was cleared by the Central Committee of charges of gross misconduct.
The Central Committee meeting was chaired by President Edgar Lungu cleared Kambwili of all charges but agreed that he had to be reprimanded for his labelling Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.
Both parties testified before the disciplinary committee last month with the ultimate decision laying the Central Committee.
The committee advised that Chanda takes his wizardly grievance to the local court and also cautioned him against using the name of the president carelessly.
Kambwili was coming face to face with President Lungu after his dismissal from government.
The clearance of Kambwili may give the PF some breathing space given the acrimony that his fall out had drawn the ruling party into.
15 Comments
Black water
congrats ck but let’s also wait for Acc
TIM
Coraption is the cancer of this nation.
The Executionist
CK 200! Mporokoso Mafia!
NORTHWESTEN
Corruption Is The Motherland Of Zambia Kkkk What Is That?No Freedom In Our Nation.
cc
Bachepa sana. Kambwili has done his home work, Ba Mwila is trying to run after him, kutali sana. Even ECL was shivering when he met the Luanshya Tiger
Political Anakyst
THE MAIN STREAM OF THE PARTY IS WHERE THE GRASS ROOTS ARE.WITHOUT GRASS ROOT STRUCTUTURES IN SUPPORT OF YOU,YOU ARE NO WHERE.KAMBWILI HAD DONE HIS HOMEWORK.IF ECL IS NOT CAREFUL,HE WILL REMAIN WITH ONLY PIPO LIKE MWILA WITHOUT ANY GRASS ROOT INFLUENCE,BUT ONLY SINGING PRAISE SONGS TO ECL IN LUSAKA.
Darlington Chikwa
Kambwili is the man
Happy
keep up the gud work Ck
Native
There was no case for the party disciplinary committee to look at in the first place. This is why the country is not developing because “leaders” waste time deliberating on none issues when all that Nathan needed to do was sue Chishimba personally for labelling him a wizard. Imagine all the wasted public resources (sitting allowances, snacks, transport and logistics) that were employed to “resolve” such nonsense when bright but vulnerable students have no bursaries to tertiary education, no critical drugs in public hospitals, FISP was a disaster, load shedding continues to adversely affect productivity. What is there to praise in this PF circus that’s not even remotely amusing?
Abm
Keep it up ck
TJ
Togetherness is the greatest weapon against an enemy – UPND
Nana
So sad thus country. Head of tribalism
roxy
A great Zambia will start with our great selves! We must strive to be the best of ourselves!www.lmzambia.org
nozo
What we need now are leaders who are politically reliable, professionally competent and morally upright and who can be trusted by the people.www.lmzambia.org
The Sumba
KC ewabako ifintu ni Kambwili