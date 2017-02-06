  1. Home
Headlines

Kambwili Back In The PF Main Frame

Kambwili-RoanOutspoken former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili walked high after he was cleared by the Central Committee of charges of gross misconduct.

The Central Committee meeting was chaired by President Edgar Lungu cleared Kambwili of all charges but agreed that he had to be reprimanded for his labelling Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.

Both parties testified before the disciplinary committee last month with the ultimate decision laying the Central Committee.

The committee advised that Chanda takes his wizardly grievance to the local court and also cautioned him against using the name of the president carelessly.

Kambwili was coming face to face with President Lungu after his dismissal from government.

The clearance of Kambwili may give the PF some breathing space given the acrimony that his fall out had drawn the ruling party into.

15 Comments

  1. Black water

    congrats ck but let’s also wait for Acc

    Reply

  2. TIM

    Coraption is the cancer of this nation.

    Reply

  3. The Executionist

    CK 200! Mporokoso Mafia!

    Reply

  4. NORTHWESTEN

    Corruption Is The Motherland Of Zambia Kkkk What Is That?No Freedom In Our Nation.

    Reply

  5. cc

    Bachepa sana. Kambwili has done his home work, Ba Mwila is trying to run after him, kutali sana. Even ECL was shivering when he met the Luanshya Tiger

    Reply

  6. Political Anakyst

    THE MAIN STREAM OF THE PARTY IS WHERE THE GRASS ROOTS ARE.WITHOUT GRASS ROOT STRUCTUTURES IN SUPPORT OF YOU,YOU ARE NO WHERE.KAMBWILI HAD DONE HIS HOMEWORK.IF ECL IS NOT CAREFUL,HE WILL REMAIN WITH ONLY PIPO LIKE MWILA WITHOUT ANY GRASS ROOT INFLUENCE,BUT ONLY SINGING PRAISE SONGS TO ECL IN LUSAKA.

    Reply

  7. Darlington Chikwa

    Kambwili is the man

    Reply

  8. Happy

    keep up the gud work Ck

    Reply

  9. Native

    There was no case for the party disciplinary committee to look at in the first place. This is why the country is not developing because “leaders” waste time deliberating on none issues when all that Nathan needed to do was sue Chishimba personally for labelling him a wizard. Imagine all the wasted public resources (sitting allowances, snacks, transport and logistics) that were employed to “resolve” such nonsense when bright but vulnerable students have no bursaries to tertiary education, no critical drugs in public hospitals, FISP was a disaster, load shedding continues to adversely affect productivity. What is there to praise in this PF circus that’s not even remotely amusing?

    Reply

  10. Abm

    Keep it up ck

    Reply

  11. TJ

    Togetherness is the greatest weapon against an enemy – UPND

    Reply

  12. Nana

    So sad thus country. Head of tribalism

    Reply

  13. roxy

    A great Zambia will start with our great selves! We must strive to be the best of ourselves!www.lmzambia.org

    Reply

  14. nozo

    What we need now are leaders who are politically reliable, professionally competent and morally upright and who can be trusted by the people.www.lmzambia.org

    Reply

  15. The Sumba

    KC ewabako ifintu ni Kambwili

    Reply

