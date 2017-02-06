Kambwili Back In The PF Main Frame

Outspoken former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili walked high after he was cleared by the Central Committee of charges of gross misconduct.

The Central Committee meeting was chaired by President Edgar Lungu cleared Kambwili of all charges but agreed that he had to be reprimanded for his labelling Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.

Both parties testified before the disciplinary committee last month with the ultimate decision laying the Central Committee.

The committee advised that Chanda takes his wizardly grievance to the local court and also cautioned him against using the name of the president carelessly.

Kambwili was coming face to face with President Lungu after his dismissal from government.

The clearance of Kambwili may give the PF some breathing space given the acrimony that his fall out had drawn the ruling party into.