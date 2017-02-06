Mazhandu Rebrands

Mazhandu Family is not going down without a fight using every loophole in the law to stay in business and have since rebranded their buses to Unlimited Gifts Limited.

The transport firm had its licence suspended last week after an accident that killed 10 people adding to the reoccurring trend about the bus firm.

Other than rebranding, Mazhandu Family Buses has also appealed the suspension to the minister through their lawyer Tutwa Ngulube.

Despite the rebranding their blue and white is still visible on the road despite the ban.

Unlimited Gifts is another of the family business brands that legally is not banned hence using the lacuna in the law to keep operating their fleet of buses.