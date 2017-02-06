  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Mazhandu Rebrands
Headlines

Mazhandu Rebrands

|

Mazhandu NewMazhandu Family is not going down without a fight using every loophole in the law to stay in business and have since rebranded their buses to Unlimited Gifts Limited.

The transport firm had its licence suspended last week after an accident that killed 10 people adding to the reoccurring trend about the bus firm.

Other than rebranding, Mazhandu Family Buses has also appealed the suspension to the minister through their lawyer Tutwa Ngulube.

Despite the rebranding their blue and white is still visible on the road despite the ban.

Unlimited Gifts is another of the family business brands that legally is not banned hence using the lacuna in the law to keep operating their fleet of buses.

40 Comments

  1. ireen

    Shame on u skimng to continue killing pipo such that u even change de name GOD will punish u ad u will burn for yo ignorance

    Reply

  2. ireen

    Wooooo shame on u

    Reply

  3. young pro

    ABA BANTU NI BA SATANA ABANTU NO KULOSHA TABALAPWISHA NO KUPWISHA NABAMBAKO IFYA BUPUBA LIMITED GIFTS BA MOTHER FUCKER IMWE U WANT TO KILL THE ENTIRE COUNTRY

    Reply

  4. vyakulolavye

    So this is wat Tutwa, ECL’s lawyer advised them. Wat does EL and Mazhandu hav in common. Read between the lines

    Reply

  5. steve kenan

    ba satana why re u behaving like this?killing pipo like animals why why?

    Reply

  6. COLONEL ISAACS (ECOWAS MISSION)

    How many humans are they going to sacrifice to their pagan demon?Govt should be seen to crack their whip on these occultists who live on human blood,someone toss me a silver bullet machine pistol Im going rat hunting for vampires like them!

    Reply

  7. Rabson Mwale

    plz pack your buses on your garage not keep them on the road busy moving why? and you have changed the name of buses you why? God Will Punish You, Bcoz There Is No Life After Money.

    Reply

  8. Anthony likando

    God see mind you

    Reply

  9. Pastor with a cigger

    Is this truly a Zambia i knew when i was growing up, in the 80s or a rebranded Zambia with unGodly decisions.? How on earth a person would never have his or her conscience undisturbed after such a great loss. Furthermore, the even now boast to be “unlimited”!sure, you chaps are you telling me, you know God exists or you just pretend you don ‘t know! Watchout judgment is real and hell as well as the lake of fire for wicked! Repent!

    Reply

  10. Pastor with a cigger

    Its shocking to learn that a meaniful gentleman like this lawyer would dare to make an appeal to the ministry of Transport to support such a nosense, aaaah! Shame am now left without words where are we going in this “animal farm”Cr bus company was banned for this same conduct which has uptoday made it. un popular athing

    Reply

  11. Pastor with a cigger

    What makes this tonga owned bussiness to different, come on state be as authority as not as the “animal farm Pigs. “

    Reply

  12. Pastor with a cigger

    May our God judge!

    Reply

  13. chris b

    ifi ma bus kufyocha fye chapwa before tafilapwishya abantu uyu satana Mazhandu kumochela kumo nafima bus fyakwe ma rubbish ati rebranding tuka fyocha fye atase nechochine chilawyer nichi satana.

    Reply

  14. kasman

    Our listening gvt please do something to serve people’s lives.this coffin is aiming at finishing us.

    Reply

  15. Kubeja badala

    Rebranding? This is what PF lawyer and ECL’s convention returning officer Tutwa Ngulube has advised them, the chap even feels RTSA should only suspend their Great North Road route and not the rest

    Reply

  16. kasman

    Even if they change the name,their mission is the same.God deliver us from these coffins.

    Reply

    • Davis Mukonkela

      This is a direct assault on the people of ZAMBIA and the Government in particular Can we see the Government Act! on behalf of the people who voted it in office

      Reply

  17. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    Comment:Ba shetani imwe! U r behaving exactly like jst abapuba banenu ba post,shame on u!

    Reply

  18. abubakar masiye

    Pf is losing grip. Its now a useless corrupt n heartless govt. Its the law of the jungle. the richer gets richer n the poor gets more poorer. I don’t regret voting for them but 2021 will come like tomorrow.

    Reply

  19. mwape

    Blood money

    Reply

  20. JACKSON

    lets burn these buses tufiyoche fe tufipweshe before fwatupwesha guys pliz act like human beings we are yo fellow humans why treatin us like dog or rats, am not either a dog nor a rat am a HUMAN BEING just like u suckers if i fin one driver or just tell me were one stays i will stone him to death coz there are the ones drivin those DIG COFINS if i come across u,YOU ARE DIEDDDDDD!

    Reply

  21. Hanshell

    For real its showing that they are last days,dont forget people its written in the bible

    Reply

  22. M H

    Mwebantu our President is being controlled he is a yes bwana,visionless not even aword of sorry to ourbeloved who perished in that coffin.shame on yu let that blood money buy yu aplace in heaven.And the other thing LOADING______

    Reply

  23. mr green sinka

    Their jst hav to stop them, awe this is too much mafikala killing pipo like animals,do u think this is a farm.Ba gov’t do somthing or else will take an action…

    Reply

  24. Godfrey mwanga

    Nowonder why gvt let investors come for five yrs tax fre after that thy change there busines in diferent names thy watch them without any action so my self i cant supliz with mazhando to rebrand into unlimited gift and continue there busines if this hapen just knw tht weak leak is the govt sham on u devils and remember our God never slamber over our lifes so be at the look point

    Reply

  25. Kayz Man

    The only, job their are doing is to suck human blood, this demons

    Reply

  26. Nelgizo bvb

    kwena BA mazyandu baliba umungulu namona kwena

    Reply

  27. Soko James

    Comment> Why the name of the president in this foolish topic

    Reply

  28. prince

    God help as in this country,open the eyes of our government.how can they allow those coffins on road again?

    Reply

  29. simbandaba

    Let them parck their buses cause they will finish people. God Deriver us from these devils handa .

    Reply

  30. Ackson

    u daemon u think u ar clever u ar killing pipo like animal u ar going to c who z clever between u nd God

    Reply

  31. Lucy Chitsino

    Shame on u…… God will see u for this

    Reply

  32. Phiri anil

    Better we stone these buses if there continue on the road.

    Reply

  33. Mr peace

    This is very unfortunate.I want to state here that if there is a country were law is not enforced, its Zambia.This is a country were citizens dont even matter at all.If u have money and u want to kill inocent poor pipo,just come to zambia in the name of invester.Pipo with money dont get punished in zambia.Tutwa Ngulube,i dont blame u.I blame the idiots who voted for a thing like to parliament.U’r fulked up.And u Zambians,dont use those buses pliz.

    Reply

  34. Aphiz

    Something is going on from these buses,only god will deliver us from these mazhandu family.

    Reply

  35. DoS

    its like they are adding insult to injury

    Reply

  36. disapointed in u

    It is sad to note that in a peaceful country like Zambia the ISIS the terrorist we have is a drunken out-of-mind unskilled bogus bus driver!www.lmzambia.org

    Reply

  37. DL

    Mind u God is great whatever happens in the dark one day shall be exposed.These Ar the last days.No name shall surpass the name of the Lord and every knee shall bow before our Creator one day.The Bible States clearly in book of Ecclesiastes 3:1 that every thing happens at God’s appointed tym.Luk forward for God’s manifestation.

    Reply

  38. bolman

    come 2021 under the Leadership Movement, RATSA will work 24/7, 365 days to root out all drunken out-of-mind unskilled drivers from the road!www,lmzambia.org

    Reply

Leave a Reply