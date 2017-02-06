Mazhandu Rebrands

Mazhandu Family is not going down without a fight using every loophole in the law to stay in business and have since rebranded their buses to Unlimited Gifts Limited.
The transport firm had its licence suspended last week after an accident that killed 10 people adding to the reoccurring trend about the bus firm.
Other than rebranding, Mazhandu Family Buses has also appealed the suspension to the minister through their lawyer Tutwa Ngulube.
Despite the rebranding their blue and white is still visible on the road despite the ban.
Unlimited Gifts is another of the family business brands that legally is not banned hence using the lacuna in the law to keep operating their fleet of buses.
40 Comments
ireen
Shame on u skimng to continue killing pipo such that u even change de name GOD will punish u ad u will burn for yo ignorance
ireen
Wooooo shame on u
young pro
ABA BANTU NI BA SATANA ABANTU NO KULOSHA TABALAPWISHA NO KUPWISHA NABAMBAKO IFYA BUPUBA LIMITED GIFTS BA MOTHER FUCKER IMWE U WANT TO KILL THE ENTIRE COUNTRY
vyakulolavye
So this is wat Tutwa, ECL’s lawyer advised them. Wat does EL and Mazhandu hav in common. Read between the lines
steve kenan
ba satana why re u behaving like this?killing pipo like animals why why?
COLONEL ISAACS (ECOWAS MISSION)
How many humans are they going to sacrifice to their pagan demon?Govt should be seen to crack their whip on these occultists who live on human blood,someone toss me a silver bullet machine pistol Im going rat hunting for vampires like them!
Rabson Mwale
plz pack your buses on your garage not keep them on the road busy moving why? and you have changed the name of buses you why? God Will Punish You, Bcoz There Is No Life After Money.
Anthony likando
God see mind you
Pastor with a cigger
Is this truly a Zambia i knew when i was growing up, in the 80s or a rebranded Zambia with unGodly decisions.? How on earth a person would never have his or her conscience undisturbed after such a great loss. Furthermore, the even now boast to be “unlimited”!sure, you chaps are you telling me, you know God exists or you just pretend you don ‘t know! Watchout judgment is real and hell as well as the lake of fire for wicked! Repent!
Pastor with a cigger
Its shocking to learn that a meaniful gentleman like this lawyer would dare to make an appeal to the ministry of Transport to support such a nosense, aaaah! Shame am now left without words where are we going in this “animal farm”Cr bus company was banned for this same conduct which has uptoday made it. un popular athing
Pastor with a cigger
What makes this tonga owned bussiness to different, come on state be as authority as not as the “animal farm Pigs. “
Pastor with a cigger
May our God judge!
chris b
ifi ma bus kufyocha fye chapwa before tafilapwishya abantu uyu satana Mazhandu kumochela kumo nafima bus fyakwe ma rubbish ati rebranding tuka fyocha fye atase nechochine chilawyer nichi satana.
kasman
Our listening gvt please do something to serve people’s lives.this coffin is aiming at finishing us.
Kubeja badala
Rebranding? This is what PF lawyer and ECL’s convention returning officer Tutwa Ngulube has advised them, the chap even feels RTSA should only suspend their Great North Road route and not the rest
kasman
Even if they change the name,their mission is the same.God deliver us from these coffins.
Davis Mukonkela
This is a direct assault on the people of ZAMBIA and the Government in particular Can we see the Government Act! on behalf of the people who voted it in office
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Comment:Ba shetani imwe! U r behaving exactly like jst abapuba banenu ba post,shame on u!
abubakar masiye
Pf is losing grip. Its now a useless corrupt n heartless govt. Its the law of the jungle. the richer gets richer n the poor gets more poorer. I don’t regret voting for them but 2021 will come like tomorrow.
mwape
Blood money
JACKSON
lets burn these buses tufiyoche fe tufipweshe before fwatupwesha guys pliz act like human beings we are yo fellow humans why treatin us like dog or rats, am not either a dog nor a rat am a HUMAN BEING just like u suckers if i fin one driver or just tell me were one stays i will stone him to death coz there are the ones drivin those DIG COFINS if i come across u,YOU ARE DIEDDDDDD!
Hanshell
For real its showing that they are last days,dont forget people its written in the bible
M H
Mwebantu our President is being controlled he is a yes bwana,visionless not even aword of sorry to ourbeloved who perished in that coffin.shame on yu let that blood money buy yu aplace in heaven.And the other thing LOADING______
mr green sinka
Their jst hav to stop them, awe this is too much mafikala killing pipo like animals,do u think this is a farm.Ba gov’t do somthing or else will take an action…
Godfrey mwanga
Nowonder why gvt let investors come for five yrs tax fre after that thy change there busines in diferent names thy watch them without any action so my self i cant supliz with mazhando to rebrand into unlimited gift and continue there busines if this hapen just knw tht weak leak is the govt sham on u devils and remember our God never slamber over our lifes so be at the look point
Kayz Man
The only, job their are doing is to suck human blood, this demons
Nelgizo bvb
kwena BA mazyandu baliba umungulu namona kwena
Soko James
Comment> Why the name of the president in this foolish topic
prince
God help as in this country,open the eyes of our government.how can they allow those coffins on road again?
simbandaba
Let them parck their buses cause they will finish people. God Deriver us from these devils handa .
Ackson
u daemon u think u ar clever u ar killing pipo like animal u ar going to c who z clever between u nd God
Lucy Chitsino
Shame on u…… God will see u for this
Phiri anil
Better we stone these buses if there continue on the road.
Mr peace
This is very unfortunate.I want to state here that if there is a country were law is not enforced, its Zambia.This is a country were citizens dont even matter at all.If u have money and u want to kill inocent poor pipo,just come to zambia in the name of invester.Pipo with money dont get punished in zambia.Tutwa Ngulube,i dont blame u.I blame the idiots who voted for a thing like to parliament.U’r fulked up.And u Zambians,dont use those buses pliz.
Aphiz
Something is going on from these buses,only god will deliver us from these mazhandu family.
Cis
the cofns ar bac on road to finsh de rest so mind de bus ur boarding.
DoS
its like they are adding insult to injury
disapointed in u
It is sad to note that in a peaceful country like Zambia the ISIS the terrorist we have is a drunken out-of-mind unskilled bogus bus driver!www.lmzambia.org
DL
Mind u God is great whatever happens in the dark one day shall be exposed.These Ar the last days.No name shall surpass the name of the Lord and every knee shall bow before our Creator one day.The Bible States clearly in book of Ecclesiastes 3:1 that every thing happens at God’s appointed tym.Luk forward for God’s manifestation.
bolman
come 2021 under the Leadership Movement, RATSA will work 24/7, 365 days to root out all drunken out-of-mind unskilled drivers from the road!www,lmzambia.org