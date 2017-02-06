Petersen Says Joe ‘The Ambassador’ Deserves National Mourning

Controversial musician Mundia Mukubesa better known as Petersen has put up a strong case for deceased Joe Chibangu to be given a State funeral.
Petersen presses the case for musicians that have been at the core of driving political campaigns that has seen governments ushered in office partly on the efforts of musicians.
He cites the push added by songs like Donchi Kubeba, Ni Edgar Lungu Balefwaya, Kolopa.com and Dununa Reverse as being works worth of national recognition.
Below is his full submission:
For H.E ECL
Dear Mr President,
My Condolences for the loss of your musical genius pioneer.
In the past three campaign and election periods, music has played a very big role in the dissemination of the message to the voters and citizens. It is clear that the late Micheal Sata and the PF was ushered in to power with the help of Dandy Krazy’s ‘Donchi Kubeba’.
The first time you were elected President, a song by Chester ‘Ni Edgar Lungu balefwaya’ and ‘Kolopa dot com’ by Dandy Krazy yet again did a good job in selling you as the overall candidate. Just in the previous election ‘Dununa Reverse’ was the loudest campaign message for the PF.
I would love to make mention and en light your high office that, the music that did all these wonders was not Kalindula nor Hip hop. That sound you love to use so much was created and initiated into the Zambian ear by our brother who has just left us: JOE CHIBANGU ‘The Ambassador’.
The mighty Jk (Dununa Reverse Singer) is a fruit and creation of Joe Chibangu’s hands.
The Bass drum, Snare, Hi hats, the drum pattern and percussion that any Zambian musician, singer or producer can boast of was endorsed and initiated by ‘The Ambassodor’.
Mr President, for the respect of your own Ministry of Tourism and Art, The PF Voters and Campaign team, and anyone who has benefited from what Joe Chibangu gave Zambia, it will be nice if you honored ‘The Ambassador’ and the Entertainment industry by declaring a ‘ Day National Mourning’ like you do for all great sons of Zambia.
Thank You,
Zambian Citizen
Future Honorable Mukubesa Mundia Litebele.
#PetersenZagaze
Musicians, and actors also contribute to the development of our country, so I personally feel Government should appreciate them for their efforts . Giving the late Joe chibangu a state funeral could send a send a good massege to all departed music icons
Pastor with a cigger
To begin with Mundia,i 100% see meaning in the projection of your genuine love for your fellow artists. Non of your collegues came out with such a tremedous appeal to the high office as you have just done, not to talk of those boasting high offices in the arts council, shame on their jalouse, truly the young passed on icon deserves a state send off.! Than nothing, for his great contribution to both the economy and arts industry! Munyenaka, u zwelepili ni moya ho.!
wat has joe done to benefit poor zambians?
ADC
Indoshi… He put a smile in their faces when selfish and corrupt persons denied them a reason to soldier on. He gave them a chance to look away their troubled, unbearable lives
No, no. Peterson too much chamba. Ni Edgar Lungu balefwaya is even an imitation from a west African song. No creativity there, just brought in new lyrics.
