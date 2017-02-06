  1. Home
Headlines

Petersen Says Joe 'The Ambassador' Deserves National Mourning

petersen_zagazeControversial musician Mundia Mukubesa better known as Petersen has put up a strong case for deceased Joe Chibangu to be given a State funeral.

Petersen presses the case for musicians that have been at the core of driving political campaigns that has seen governments ushered in office partly on the efforts of musicians.

He cites the push added by songs like Donchi Kubeba, Ni Edgar Lungu Balefwaya, Kolopa.com and Dununa Reverse as being works worth of national recognition.

Below is his full submission:

For H.E ECL

Dear Mr President,

My Condolences for the loss of your musical genius pioneer.

In the past three campaign and election periods, music has played a very big role in the dissemination of the message to the voters and citizens. It is clear that the late Micheal Sata and the PF was ushered in to power with the help of Dandy Krazy’s ‘Donchi Kubeba’.

The first time you were elected President, a song by Chester ‘Ni Edgar Lungu balefwaya’ and ‘Kolopa dot com’ by Dandy Krazy yet again did a good job in selling you as the overall candidate. Just in the previous election ‘Dununa Reverse’ was the loudest campaign message for the PF.

I would love to make mention and en light your high office that, the music that did all these wonders was not Kalindula nor Hip hop. That sound you love to use so much was created and initiated into the Zambian ear by our brother who has just left us: JOE CHIBANGU ‘The Ambassador’.

The mighty Jk (Dununa Reverse Singer) is a fruit and creation of Joe Chibangu’s hands.

The Bass drum, Snare, Hi hats, the drum pattern and percussion that any Zambian musician, singer or producer can boast of was endorsed and initiated by ‘The Ambassodor’.

Mr President, for the respect of your own Ministry of Tourism and Art, The PF Voters and Campaign team, and anyone who has benefited from what Joe Chibangu gave Zambia, it will be nice if you honored ‘The Ambassador’ and the Entertainment industry by declaring a ‘ Day National Mourning’ like you do for all great sons of Zambia.

Thank You,

Zambian Citizen

Future Honorable Mukubesa Mundia Litebele.

#PetersenZagaze

44 Comments

  1. Black water

    Freedom of speech

  2. young pro

    That’s true Ba petersen pantu he was the ambassador.all respect to the late Joe Chibangu

  3. Amos Richards

    Dats true my brother I like de spirit u hav of fighting 4 others including de Zambia may u keep up de good work u ar doing! to u Zagaze

  4. Amos Richards

    Dats true my brother I like de spirit u hav of fighting 4 others including Zambians may u keep up de good work u ar doing! to u Zagaze

  5. lb

    Musicians, and actors also contribute to the development of our country, so I personally feel Government should appreciate them for their efforts . Giving the late Joe chibangu a state funeral could send a send a good massege to all departed music icons

  6. Pastor with a cigger

    To begin with Mundia,i 100% see meaning in the projection of your genuine love for your fellow artists. Non of your collegues came out with such a tremedous appeal to the high office as you have just done, not to talk of those boasting high offices in the arts council, shame on their jalouse, truly the young passed on icon deserves a state send off.! Than nothing, for his great contribution to both the economy and arts industry! Munyenaka, u zwelepili ni moya ho.!

  7. RANDY TEACHER

    Well articulated Petersen but you were high on cocainne when drafting this letter.

  8. Watson

    true petersen

  9. thando

    indeed Mr president..the ambassador needs to be honoured with a national mourning.

  10. muyoyo

    I love your spirit zaga man

  11. Elisha Zimba

    Comment True

  12. AGGREY l

    Mundia litebele muhaenu kubulella ubulezi kitabaya niti Nikitaba ya si hulwanyani kono bomutaluselize ona litazeo faa minange Kifokazwa nihaikabe sesenwi of haki kopano ye Kona kuhupula mabote amutu .

  13. Nast D Salman

    May the soul of our great musician rest in peace

  14. Agron

    Thats very true mr mundia,thats the spirit of leadershop,u do not jst think of urself but others aswell.he deserves it for sure

  15. Prudo Rae

    May The Soul Of The Deceased Rest In Peace,ah Joe Chibangu Sory That U Have Left Us Lyk This Wil Mis U Bt Ur Songs Wl Always Remind Us Of U.Rest In Peace

  16. mwape

    Petersen didn’t have to beg the of govt,I hope nabomfwa,the ambassador, Joe Chibangu deserves at least 3days national mourning, ewo chakalipa,afwe!

  17. indoshi palupe

    wat has joe done to benefit poor zambians?

    Reply

    • ADC

      Indoshi… He put a smile in their faces when selfish and corrupt persons denied them a reason to soldier on. He gave them a chance to look away their troubled, unbearable lives

  18. Sydney

    Hande

  19. Emmanuel musosa

    That is a powerful massage, MR Petersen. The song you did with Joe it taik me, i wish to have a copy of it.

  20. Gd

    No, no. Peterson too much chamba. Ni Edgar Lungu balefwaya is even an imitation from a west African song. No creativity there, just brought in new lyrics.

  21. Evans mwanje

    Jealous down zagaze u Deserve a PHD in music industry.other wise famly of Joe my condolences

  22. Sepiso

    Wena u ndume luli kakuli hausabi sesisesishota Petersen zagaze the son of black bull

  23. Chris white

    Comment Condolences to Joe chibangu’s family …. May his soul rest in peace

  24. if pipo like petetsen can see it imptnt that their friend b accorded with national mourning, were z ba njoka T&wat s he saying? njoya t ni marabishi,he cant stand for his fellow musicians pipo !

    Gud mr Petersen,wat z njoya t saying on this,he must b ashemed were ever he z,kuwaya waya naba njoka t as intungulishi

  25. Centre Pivot 2017

    Ambassador, I will personally miss you despite the age difference but your music catered for all music lovers. Ulale Muchibote Chauvist Mfumu. Senior Music Lover.

  26. Centre Pivot 2016

    R. I. P. Ambassador. Your music catered for ALL ages, classes etc.

  27. piss off!!

    I didn’t know the brains behind the rythms usually we only appreciate tge final product with respect RIP Joe chibangu

  28. Jovial Joseph

    Its true mr Petersen

  29. ackson

    R I P

  30. Toby

    Itx to express yó rights!..
    Petersen u er awesme.

  31. James kelly phiri

    M.H.S.R.I.P 😱😢😢

  32. Gilias peter sichande

    Nice one ba petersen zaga-lights and RIP my own boy joe

  33. Peter mukosha

    R.I.P

  34. botha pais laban

    True

  35. West Ben

    Freedom of expression and opinion ,,,,,you’ve exercised it ,,,thank you mr Petersen

  36. Agabulings

    MHSIP.I loved the man.

  37. memory

    Still shocked…Rest in peace Joe chibangu.I agree wth petersen,His excellency should declare national mourning in future…

  38. myk zulu

    MHSRIP…till with MIT again…í ½í¸­í ½í¸­í ½í¸­í ½í¸­í ½í¸­

  39. man o

    Comment. ba saga nizi

  40. Ben p

    Kkkkkkmmk zaga u zasuntha nacho chamba boi

  41. MILIMO HABEENZU .

    Comment R.I.P JOE THE AMBASSADOR .WE WILL MISS U BRO.ZAGAMAN I AGREE WITH U.

