Sunzu Heads To Russia

Chipolopolo defender Stoppilla Sunzu joins Chisamba Lungu in the Russian top league after having signed for FK Arsenal of Tula on a five months loan from French side Lille.

Sunzu who is on the books of Lille with whom he signed a permanent deal in July last year has struggled to hold down a place in France and was given a way out to first team football.

Lungu stars for FC Ural where he has won over the fans having occasionally captained the side.

Sunzu’s new side lies 15th on the table of the Russian league deep in relegation waters and are hoping for an upturn in fortunes with new additions.

The 27-year old was signed by Lille from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sunzu, who represented Zambia at the 2007 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Canada, has made over 60 senior appearances for Zambia since making his debut in 2008.