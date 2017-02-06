  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Sunzu Heads To Russia
Sport

Sunzu Heads To Russia

|

Sunzu ContractChipolopolo defender Stoppilla Sunzu joins Chisamba Lungu in the Russian top league after having signed for FK Arsenal of Tula on a five months loan from French side Lille.

Sunzu who is on the books of Lille with whom he signed a permanent deal in July last year has struggled to hold down a place in France and was given a way out to first team football.

Lungu stars for FC Ural where he has won over the fans having occasionally captained the side.

Sunzu’s new side lies 15th on the table of the Russian league deep in relegation waters and are hoping for an upturn in fortunes with new additions.

The 27-year old was signed by Lille from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sunzu, who represented Zambia at the 2007 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Canada, has made over 60 senior appearances for Zambia since making his debut in 2008.

11 Comments

  1. Chitamawe

    At 27 u stl hv lyf in soccer circles. Jst kip kippng on.

    Reply

  2. vyakulolavye

    Ili che. Hooray Stoppila Sunzu and congrats for buying your wife a wonderful Valentine’s present!

    Reply

  3. zozo

    we are behind you

    Reply

  4. Joshua Njovu

    Keep going sunzu Zambia is behind you.

    Reply

  5. Sydney

    Congrats

    Reply

  6. Sepiso

    All the best madala ⚽⚽⚽⚽

    Reply

  7. Owen Kabwe

    Sunzu u are best keep going.

    Reply

  8. Tintoz

    Lets go Sunzu lets go!!!

    Reply

  9. Antu omwe

    Vintu nikulimb caabe.

    Reply

  10. Mpoto Foloko

    Our players we support you

    Reply

  11. luwi Richard

    come on guys make zambian flag fly high , sunzu you can make it , just follow chisambandhino .

    Reply

Leave a Reply