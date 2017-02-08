Kampyongo Goes Off On LAZ

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says there is no way the Zambia police will budge on banning police officers on marrying foreigners.
Kampyongo said that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) misguided itself by saying that the directive by Inspector General of Police was illegal and had no legal backing.
He said that LAZ was fallible like any other institution and had got it wrong on their interpretation of the ban.
“LAZ is just a group of lawyers who go to court and lose cases like everybody else,” Kampyongo said.
“The Inspector General of Police’s decision has the full backing of the law and will not reverse the decision.”
The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja issued a directive that police officers should not marry foreigners and ordered those already married to declare their spouses as it was a security risk.
LAZ countered the directive saying it was against the law.
23 Comments
geo m
i think wht is important is the security of the country here LAZ here has just given us there opinion if LAZ is right then parliament shud come in and do the needful the IG and govt is right to cite security reasos
Kalok
Stop creating enemies or insecurity that doesn’t exist. At least Trump is even suspecting where the enemy is – but you label all foreign love interests potential enemies and you are happy about that? Duh.
Jojo
Foreign wives can be informers in terms of war. Husband Police officer would treat his foreign wife as partner but the outcome is dangerous. Information from bedrooms go to wives relatives. Remember Samson and Delila in the Bible. Marriage of foreigners by Security officers is uncalled for. Now, the government must disclose to public the punishment for the offenders.
michaels
i think laz is right, this is discrimination!!!!! if countries where allowing such, then it could have been catastrofic. as for security concern, what our wives going to send secrets to …………………… i think the appropriate people should be the army, not the police
William kurts
As their title,CIVIL POLICE they can marry foreigners as long that officer do not stay in police confinement unless the POLICE ACT say so ,if not then they at rebert to marry
security advisor
Dear security comes fro both internal security and the border line security ..the police can’t operate without the army ..the army can’t operate without the police thats why they work in hand
Bos bos
Usa who fights wars everyday do marry foreigners even the commander in chief himself the US President trump he married to a foreigner we have serious issues in security of our country then those
OneNation
Bos bos – The First Lady of the USA is an American Citizen of foreign descent. Understand issues in the right context before you issue statements.
Grace MS
How about the dual citizenship. the world is now a global village. People’s choices should not be inhibited. Let us think through this one very carefully. We may end up losing our Officers to other countries with flexible laws.
musonda banda
i think LAZ has wrong they they speak without thinking i do no know who trained these maroon they do think before they yap like foolish dogs.sorry brainless individuals
NIDAL
That’s been so coward. A zambian police marrying a foreigner is that a problemes. Zambia has ellot …and important thinks to tackle u just brings out shameless lows.does love has restrictions. Trump hs a USA president bt marries a foreigner…what abt late president mandela….more and more….so dont bring confusion to ur nations.focus hw to create jobs.
naked truth
Today’s world is a Globle village hence one nasty move will mean isolating yourself,Who wants to live in isolation anyway?.
Chilubo
Are these police officers married to foriegn police or soldier officers?or civilian men and women of foriegn origin?as police why do you allow these so called clergy men you don’t even know their backgrounds to enter Zambia in the name of worshiping?
Chale
But ba PF awe……..
Native
The same IG and Home Minister in charge of interior security who can’t arrest and charge Davies Mwila for inciting PF cadres to forcibly grab council bus stations and markets? What is more risky, a genuine love interest as exemplified by some distinguished zambians like Amusa Mwanamwambwa or Professor Mubanga Kashoki whose spouses have probably done more good for zambia than both the IG and minister combined? The “leakages” coming out of zambia’s defence and security units are NOT as a result of officers married to spouses of foreign origin but those married to fellow zambians. If an officer is married to a fellow zambian and their union was “consummated” from joints like break point or mayela (and there are many) then it is unlikely that state secrets will be safe. Everyone including the ministers’ spouses should be screened and cleared.
Native
And to add to the irony the same Davies Mwila who is inciting cadres to rise against the institutions of local governance is a former “home affairs” minister that was in-charge of internal “security”.
security advisor
There are people who so ignorant about the security of mother Zambia don’t you know that ts not only sodiers who can defend the country police officers they maintain internal peace hence ts so vital that police officers avoid foreign marriages coz they kno alot about the state security as compared to the so called sodiers
singolongoma
Bwana!..attend to Hot issues like the Davis Mwila’s,Police officers marring foreigners uuuuuuuh that is a stomach empter are we at War?.
kbs
Mr. IG and Mr. Kampyongo people are waiting for the out come of the investigations at Kasama Girls and LILAYI college. You need to tell the public if investigations are still in process. Our girl child are still at Kasama Girls. We us parents have waited this long for investigations. We are spending sleepless nights knowing that we have our girl child in boarding schools. Please let us know the outcome so that our minds are at peace. We are asking you to inform the public in good time. Please.
new kid
Sheet forgot to register my wife
Kabelo
I would understand if it was the zambian army demanding this move of not marrying foreigners but police???. What’s the use and what if all other countries do the same for Zambians.
Kg
What if if the whole does the same on zambians. Kapyongo is crazy.
Bishop C Songiso
It’s true police are not supposed to marry foreigners because of security reasons however, take note that it’s more worse for presidents to foreigners or their spouses. Check all the ministers spouses you will find that others are either foreigners themselves or their spouses.