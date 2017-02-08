Kampyongo Goes Off On LAZ

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says there is no way the Zambia police will budge on banning police officers on marrying foreigners.

Kampyongo said that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) misguided itself by saying that the directive by Inspector General of Police was illegal and had no legal backing.

He said that LAZ was fallible like any other institution and had got it wrong on their interpretation of the ban.

“LAZ is just a group of lawyers who go to court and lose cases like everybody else,” Kampyongo said.

“The Inspector General of Police’s decision has the full backing of the law and will not reverse the decision.”

The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja issued a directive that police officers should not marry foreigners and ordered those already married to declare their spouses as it was a security risk.

LAZ countered the directive saying it was against the law.