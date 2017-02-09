Barcelona Under-20 Defeat Zambia’s Youth Sie

The Zambia Under-20 got a taste of high level junior competition when they lost to Barcelona B 3-1 in a friendly match played at the world famous academy La Masia.

After the disappointment of missing out on playing the Real Madrid B side due to bad weather on Monday, the junior Chipolopolo got a run in with Barcelona’s B side that lived up to its lofty reputation on Wednesday.

Goals from Jang Abeledo, Eric Villanova and Kun Rafa had given the Catalan side a runway 3-0 lead but Enock Mwepu pulled one back for the junior Chipolopolo to wind up the Spanish tour with some dignity.

The Barca challenge came on the back of games against B sides of Tenerife and Swiss giants FC Basel who they both beat by a 1-0 score line.

The two was using the Spain tour to build up for the Total Under-20 Africa Cup that will be hosted by Zambia and commences on February 26.

Beston Chambeshi’s lads will have another friendly match against South Africa over the weekend in Lusaka as part of their preparations.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea.

Group B comprises Senegal, South Africa, Cameroun and Sudan.