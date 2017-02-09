  1. Home
Bible House In Lusaka Gutted

Bible House in the Central Business District of Lusaka has been gutted by fire.

The building, one of the landmarks in Lusaka is situated on the North end of Freedom Way.

Firemen are currently trying to quell the fire.

15 Comments

  1. Peter Josphat Kubala

    Chabipa Sana The Bible House Ukupyi Twalafika Kwisa Ulebelenga Eluke

    Reply

    • William kurts

      Too bad,for someone neglecnce to distroy books with the word of God which was meant to reach out to those who do not know it may God our lord have mercy on him Amen

      Reply

  2. Mr peace

    I think it’s just too much of fire in zambia.There is great nid for government to launch technical followings using our last resort,the “comandos”.These pipo dont fail they can find the truth behind this.To the other hand there is nid also to engange the private sector in the fire fighting family.Other wise i dont understand why it can take one hour for the council fire fighters to reach the site in such a short distance.

    Reply

  3. man metal

    It’s too bad

    Reply

  4. Garu

    What Went Wrong For A House To Be Gutted With Fire?

    Reply

  5. lanny

    Too bad!

    Reply

  6. mainza k

    Comment:too bad to the bible house.For this we should put our hope and trust in the Lord.He will direct us as the nation.

    Reply

  7. abapondo

    hey ,kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk vichitika pa zed

    Reply

  8. Bernard Keisha

    That’s sad I feel very bad

    Reply

  9. vyakulolavye

    Zambia should seriously invest in proper fire fighting equipment and training of personell. Otherwise the whole country will burn down.

    Reply

  10. munsaka bruce

    it is too bad wandi

    Reply

  11. moses banda

    wat about the fighters late alart wi live in a conjested world choparz like in this sinario

    Reply

  12. JESTAS Sikanyika

    Its to bad, people of God all this things to happen its because we are living in last days think of these other countries same things which happens so let’s be prepared for the coming of son of man. To bad mwandi

    Reply

  13. JESTAS Sikanyika

    Chaipa sana umwene leza atwazwe pantu tuli munsita yampela . mambwe by tribe

    Reply

  14. mukuka derrick

    too bad to hear that

    Reply

