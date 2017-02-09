Bible House In Lusaka Gutted Peter Adamu | February 9, 2017 | 15 Bible House in the Central Business District of Lusaka has been gutted by fire. The building, one of the landmarks in Lusaka is situated on the North end of Freedom Way. Firemen are currently trying to quell the fire. | 15 15 Comments Peter Josphat Kubala February 9, 2017 Chabipa Sana The Bible House Ukupyi Twalafika Kwisa Ulebelenga Eluke Reply William kurts February 9, 2017 Too bad,for someone neglecnce to distroy books with the word of God which was meant to reach out to those who do not know it may God our lord have mercy on him Amen Reply Mr peace February 9, 2017 I think it’s just too much of fire in zambia.There is great nid for government to launch technical followings using our last resort,the “comandos”.These pipo dont fail they can find the truth behind this.To the other hand there is nid also to engange the private sector in the fire fighting family.Other wise i dont understand why it can take one hour for the council fire fighters to reach the site in such a short distance. Reply man metal February 9, 2017 It’s too bad Reply Garu February 9, 2017 What Went Wrong For A House To Be Gutted With Fire? Reply lanny February 9, 2017 Too bad! Reply mainza k February 9, 2017 Comment:too bad to the bible house.For this we should put our hope and trust in the Lord.He will direct us as the nation. Reply abapondo February 9, 2017 hey ,kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk vichitika pa zed Reply Bernard Keisha February 9, 2017 That’s sad I feel very bad Reply vyakulolavye February 10, 2017 Zambia should seriously invest in proper fire fighting equipment and training of personell. Otherwise the whole country will burn down. Reply munsaka bruce February 10, 2017 it is too bad wandi Reply moses banda February 10, 2017 wat about the fighters late alart wi live in a conjested world choparz like in this sinario Reply JESTAS Sikanyika February 10, 2017 Its to bad, people of God all this things to happen its because we are living in last days think of these other countries same things which happens so let’s be prepared for the coming of son of man. To bad mwandi Reply JESTAS Sikanyika February 10, 2017 Chaipa sana umwene leza atwazwe pantu tuli munsita yampela . mambwe by tribe Reply mukuka derrick February 10, 2017 too bad to hear that Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
15 Comments
Peter Josphat Kubala
Chabipa Sana The Bible House Ukupyi Twalafika Kwisa Ulebelenga Eluke
William kurts
Too bad,for someone neglecnce to distroy books with the word of God which was meant to reach out to those who do not know it may God our lord have mercy on him Amen
Mr peace
I think it’s just too much of fire in zambia.There is great nid for government to launch technical followings using our last resort,the “comandos”.These pipo dont fail they can find the truth behind this.To the other hand there is nid also to engange the private sector in the fire fighting family.Other wise i dont understand why it can take one hour for the council fire fighters to reach the site in such a short distance.
man metal
It’s too bad
Garu
What Went Wrong For A House To Be Gutted With Fire?
lanny
Too bad!
mainza k
Comment:too bad to the bible house.For this we should put our hope and trust in the Lord.He will direct us as the nation.
abapondo
hey ,kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk vichitika pa zed
Bernard Keisha
That’s sad I feel very bad
vyakulolavye
Zambia should seriously invest in proper fire fighting equipment and training of personell. Otherwise the whole country will burn down.
munsaka bruce
it is too bad wandi
moses banda
wat about the fighters late alart wi live in a conjested world choparz like in this sinario
JESTAS Sikanyika
Its to bad, people of God all this things to happen its because we are living in last days think of these other countries same things which happens so let’s be prepared for the coming of son of man. To bad mwandi
JESTAS Sikanyika
Chaipa sana umwene leza atwazwe pantu tuli munsita yampela . mambwe by tribe
mukuka derrick
too bad to hear that