‘Broke’ Tayali Pleads With Lubinda to Drop Defamation Case

Chilufya Tayali has thrown in the towel in the case he had accused former Agriculture Minister Given Lubinda and FRA Director Chola Kafwabulula of corruption.

Tayali had gone to town branding Lubinda corrupt accusing him of having a hand of maize smuggling to neighbouring countries.

Lubinda sued Tayali for defamation with the latter having insisted that he had a strong case against the former Agriculture Minister who is now Justice Minister.

Tayali said last August at a media briefing that the trio had caused the increase in the prices of mealie meal through their dubious dealings at FRA where he said they had been charging an extra K1000 per tonne on maize purchases form FRA shades.

He accused them of amassing over 720million from the sales money he said belonged to the Zambian people who have been buying mealie meal at unaffordable prices.

He said accusations that the opposition was causing panic buying was hogwash as people did not have enough money to buy mealie meal in bulk and store in their kitchens.

Tayali said Lubinda was living in a house as big as a church while the Director at FRA had 4 customized vehicles worth K4.5 million less than two years from driving a Mark 2 Chaser when he was employed by Mutembo Nchito

However, feeling the heat Tayali has written to Lubinda’s lawyers Ellis and Company asking for the matter to be settled out of court.

Tayali said that he had no financial capacity to pursue the matter in the courts of law.

He has asked Lubinda to instruct his lawyers to withdraw the case given the change of heart by Tayali.

The former Zambian Voice Director has been a political trouble shooter and has now registered a political party that could mark his final shot in public light given how hard it is to run a credible political party in the country.

Few offshoots of civil society political parties have survived beyond one man voices.