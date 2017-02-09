‘Broke’ Tayali Pleads With Lubinda to Drop Defamation Case

Chilufya Tayali has thrown in the towel in the case he had accused former Agriculture Minister Given Lubinda and FRA Director Chola Kafwabulula of corruption.
Tayali had gone to town branding Lubinda corrupt accusing him of having a hand of maize smuggling to neighbouring countries.
Lubinda sued Tayali for defamation with the latter having insisted that he had a strong case against the former Agriculture Minister who is now Justice Minister.
Tayali said last August at a media briefing that the trio had caused the increase in the prices of mealie meal through their dubious dealings at FRA where he said they had been charging an extra K1000 per tonne on maize purchases form FRA shades.
He accused them of amassing over 720million from the sales money he said belonged to the Zambian people who have been buying mealie meal at unaffordable prices.
He said accusations that the opposition was causing panic buying was hogwash as people did not have enough money to buy mealie meal in bulk and store in their kitchens.
Tayali said Lubinda was living in a house as big as a church while the Director at FRA had 4 customized vehicles worth K4.5 million less than two years from driving a Mark 2 Chaser when he was employed by Mutembo Nchito
However, feeling the heat Tayali has written to Lubinda’s lawyers Ellis and Company asking for the matter to be settled out of court.
Tayali said that he had no financial capacity to pursue the matter in the courts of law.
He has asked Lubinda to instruct his lawyers to withdraw the case given the change of heart by Tayali.
The former Zambian Voice Director has been a political trouble shooter and has now registered a political party that could mark his final shot in public light given how hard it is to run a credible political party in the country.
Few offshoots of civil society political parties have survived beyond one man voices.
17 Comments
Arthur
In Zambia these to make a name just call someone corrupt. Departments no longer have executive courses of redress and actually abdicate their functions deferring to the ACC. I m not even disappointed with Tayali. Anybody who things he is the only one ejo is right ends up like him. You can’t maligne some one day and secretly say u made a mistake. That is corrupt.
Prince Mande
People must learn to cage their mouths and stop playing to the gallery. Anione, Anione anankala pa nsimbi ya kupya. Mr Tayali never thought of this and how long civil or defamation cases take. His legal bill will be unimaginable. And if the case is ruled against him and Lubinda is awarded damages Tayali will end up being declared bankrupt. So think before making accusations you cannot sustain in a court of law and the costs that go with court action.
mmj
Comment; Comedian ….back to senses…kkkkk
kasman
Let him and others who are in a habit of accusing innocent people without evidence learn a lesson. This so called freedom of expression is too much..
TL
I told u mr Tayali to take it easy.
Tintoz
suffering frm mouth diarrhoea is bad.
REALISTIC
Tayali now in politics ,another puppet party joining the likes of Danny Pule.
Chitamawe
Pursuing a cause 2 its desired end requires thinking ahead or else 1 ends up crying, ‘mayo! mayo! cinshi cankolele,’ the tayali way.
Andrew Hamoonga
Aka ka tayali kapuba sana.one nalikapata.kamona kwati kalicenjela kanshi kutumpa.wanya walalapila
carrington kasalwe
Tayali is not nony were he belongs
Black water
pliz cage him, Tayali useless
johnz
Comment.Mr Tayali it is a leason think before putting yourself in such issuies.
nezy
back to his senses after yaping
The Brazilian
This infamous tayali is jst attacking anyone, recently he s bin attacking hh, get a life mr tayali change yo game plan you will end bancrapt( hell mulilo baba) ask martha mushipe
sunta sunkutu
To the author of the story; u like many other zambian journalists completely misunderstand the expression ” TROUBLE SHOOTER”. In your reference to tayali as a “political trouble shooter” as to mean he is a problem causer in the political areana is misapplied. ATROUBLE SHOOTER is a problem solver. example, is a business
mwape
Kkkkkk…fighting a losing battle, Martha Mushipe tried it,it doesn’t work
Mwansa Kabinga
Taking into account the good relation Tayali cultivated with a UPND leader, GBM in particular, Talyali went wild accusing a PF Govt and its Ministers with unresearched trumped up accusations of corruption on innocent persons. Tayali made tons of money from his dirty political industry. However, justice and sanity must be seen to prevail to stop this cancer developing into the mouths of uncivilized UPND cadres.