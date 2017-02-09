CBU Unionized Workers Down Tools Over Delayed Salaries

Copperbelt University lecturers and staff have lost patience with management and have downed tools over delayed salaries.

The lecturers and staff are demanding payment of their January salaries that have not yet been paid.

Copperbelt Academic Staff Union president Mwiya Songolo said the lecturers had given management enough time to meet their obligations but nothing had been done forcing them to down tools.

Songolo said that the issue of delayed salaries had become too frequent and hoped for a lasting solution.

He said the union had run out of assurances for its members over delayed salaries and opted for withdrawing labour.