Hichilema Cautions Against Withdrawing from ICC

The opposition United Party for National Development has added its voice to plans by President Edgar Lungu to withdraw Zambia from the International Criminal Court in line with an African Union proposed position.
UPND president Hakainde Hichilema said that such a move should run with the Zambian people.
Hichilema said that President Lungu should also consult rights groups before taking such a position.
He said that the move would lay the ground for President Lungu to introduce a dictatorship as he would not fear international reprisals.
Hichilema said that the only dictators were scared of the possibility of being brought before the ICC.
South Africa and Burundi have announced that they will withdraw from the ICC.
Some members of the ICC plan to withdraw on the pretext that it is very selective in its prosecuting of members.
President Lungu said that he will consult before committing to withdrawing Zambia from the ICC.
