Posting Images of the Dead Worries Dr Mujajati

The display of images of dead bodies on social media has caused a stir among some members of the public.
Images of the corpse of the late artiste Joe ‘The Ambassador’ Chibangu and businessman Reeves Malambo found themselves on social media with others condemning the act. Respected physician Dr Aaron Mujajati has weighed in on the debate.
The Zambia Medical Association president says that the move shows lack of respect for the dead.
Below is his full statement:
On Posting Pictures of the dead:
It is frightening. I don’t know about you but we need to do something to manage this. I saw two pictures of the dead in the last few days that seemed to have been taken from hospital beds. One might argue that its because we live in the information age but i beg to differ. I would argue that one does not lose respect and dignity after they die. Its about values. What has happened to our values? Is our need to know or rather amuse ourselves so important that we have forgotten who we are? Our leaders need to do something about this very quickly. Our colleagues who manage hospitals, both public and private, need to take measures that would limit or even eliminate the vice from our hospitals. Can the Ministry of Religion and Moral Guidance step up to the plate and give the much needed moral direction. We need to put legislation in place that can help law enforcement deal with these issues decisively. Its now in hospitals and mortuaries. Where next? How many times must these things happen before decisive action is take?
Master
Yes,I conquer wth him,it’s too much,we al know that he is dead.
waddy
I fully agree this borders on respecting the dead,i also find it appalling people should be stopped from doing that.
MWEMA BRINKEN
U are right Doc this is nt ok we ought 2 respect dead bodies its shamful. fellow artiste Uncle Ja.
choonga obress
Too bad, people are losing morals and values more especially that we are Africans, people seems to moving out of our African values and norms.
James manjoro
I agree with u dr one wonders if it is nurses doing that stupid act,government must do something before it gets out of hand. It’s so sad that we reach such extremes what do we gain than losing respect for our friends!!!
Welldone
ws
Yes I conquer with the five core principles of journalism
Centre Pivot 2017
Is it CONQUER or CONCUR?
William kurts
Yes I conquer with the five core principles of journalism
Chileshe chisata
This is very shocking Dr Mujajati , one might even wonder what kind of a family a person comes from who manages capturing photos of the dead using his/her Chinese phone for posting,it shouldnt even take 1 or the gvt 2 put measures of preventing this, a normal human being has to sense. When a brain of a person with such acts is replaced by a wet toilet mapping cloth it might even think better. Shame.
hh
kbs
If the picture of a dead body is deformed or covered in blood,On Znbc TV news they do announce in advance that they are about to show the picture(s) a dead body and sensitive viewers are allowed to “close their eyes.” If the pic of a dead body is disturbing why show it on social media for everyone to see. Relatives and friends can take pics of the dead for them to keep. Relatives and friends take pics of the dead not for the public domain. Social media should be there for education, entertainment and information. Kaya.
Kalok
In the past [simple and true] a dead person or a person you wish not to be identified used to have a black strip across the eyes. We still had pictures of the dead though.
Keziah
OMG..wonder were we are going now ,this people are very shamfull respect the dead.
Mambwe Mary
Finally we have someone influential condemning the vice. We have indeed lost our morals and something needs to be done.
Native
It is unfortunate that this is found to be distasteful by some but truthful information for the public review is necessary too. I wish there was some mechanism to restrict access to such pictures by under age children as you have PG control for paid satellite tv. When I was much much younger my generation was somewhat kept away from funerals, burials and dead body viewing which is not the case today. But then the option to view those social media pictures is by personal choice. There are far graver rights of the living that are being violated with impunity than Dr. Mujajati would care to highlight. His own former senior colleagues in the provision of various medical services that retired from M.O.H. as far back as 2007 have not been paid their terminal packages. What about those “living” retirees’ (who are barely forking out an existence) RIGHTS? Will we complaint about their rights only after they are dead too? We have little or no influence and control over the circumstances of those that are already dead but let us for Christ’s sake strive to keep the living alive first!
johnz
Comment i agree with u truly it shows lack of respect for the dead shame those who are doing this capturing dead bodies posting on the social media should stop.
cross
it’s too much mwebantu last I saw was the headless body of a woman crticy of. mashandu bus services
wepha mweene
These are the people we want to build our nation for the goodness our future generations.
Even those who insults H.E #ECL, PRESIDENT HH, and so forth must be dealt with.
As if we don’t have #LAZ!!
Leon
Even reading for example, the body was with out a head, is disturbing such that the report should just be, he or she was killed, pictures and descriptions of how the dead body was disfigured are the same somehow.