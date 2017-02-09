Posting Images of the Dead Worries Dr Mujajati

The display of images of dead bodies on social media has caused a stir among some members of the public.

Images of the corpse of the late artiste Joe ‘The Ambassador’ Chibangu and businessman Reeves Malambo found themselves on social media with others condemning the act. Respected physician Dr Aaron Mujajati has weighed in on the debate.

The Zambia Medical Association president says that the move shows lack of respect for the dead.

Below is his full statement:

On Posting Pictures of the dead:

It is frightening. I don’t know about you but we need to do something to manage this. I saw two pictures of the dead in the last few days that seemed to have been taken from hospital beds. One might argue that its because we live in the information age but i beg to differ. I would argue that one does not lose respect and dignity after they die. Its about values. What has happened to our values? Is our need to know or rather amuse ourselves so important that we have forgotten who we are? Our leaders need to do something about this very quickly. Our colleagues who manage hospitals, both public and private, need to take measures that would limit or even eliminate the vice from our hospitals. Can the Ministry of Religion and Moral Guidance step up to the plate and give the much needed moral direction. We need to put legislation in place that can help law enforcement deal with these issues decisively. Its now in hospitals and mortuaries. Where next? How many times must these things happen before decisive action is take?