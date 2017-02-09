This Valentines: Be Mrs Sunzu; Don’t Ask For A Mr. Sunzu

Well am sure you are surprised that am talking about mrs sunzu instead of sunzu. Its because i know very little about the man. What makes it worse is the fact that am not even a soccer fan, so the first and last time i saw him was when i watched the AFCON final match when he gave that interview which we all laughed at, since fake accents in our nation are a measure of success and personal progress.
I know quiet a lot about women of mrs sunzu’s calibre so allow me to talk about her kind since even some of you that are not anywhere close to her class are busy telling us to be like sunzu. Am sure some are even now praying for a man like sunzu.
Let me begin by talking of the class madam sunzu belongs to, which definitely is a high class. Now if when you here the word class what comes to your mind is mascara, italian label crocodile handbags, X6 BMW, powder and mirrors you are definitely not her class.
My sister mrs sunzu belongs to a class of women that are home builders, that believe in their men, that respect there men, that support their men. This army worm mentality rampart in our time wont take you far.
The army worm mentality of thinking when a man marries you then he has adopted you. You bring nothing to the table except apatite and crazy demands. If to you a husband is father Christmas you definitely stand to develop BP. If you watch the video of her receiving that Germany beast she highlights innocently that she once saw the car in France and just mentioned to him how she loves it and had no clue he would get it for her.
If she was an army worm she would have not allowed him to sleep from the day she saw the car, singing of it day and night. My sister every man is capable of doing good to his woman. Except in a case that a man is demon possessed you get what you put in. You can’t even praise his efforts and belittle what he does for you and expect to be the next mrs sunzu you need boiled anointing oil to deliver you.
Sunzu i presume was once playing for some bare foot chipantepante no goal post warriors club in one of these compounds like mine jack. Where an army worm mindset woman of your kind would not have accepted his proposal in the first place. But that woman whose class is defined by faith in a man, patience and support stood by him.
Don’t tell us to be like sunzu, be like mrs sunzu and maybe we will be talking of you next year. The only business plan you can suggest is how to deplete the pocket you need deliverance. The only business places you know is eating places.
My sister don’t even talk of the sunzu family they are just not in your class. And God loves his sons so much that he will not take his beloved son such as sunzu and yoke him to an army worm.
The next mrs sunzu right now is working on her man while the next army worm is working on her mans pocket. Be like mrs sunzu.-Daniel N. Kabani.
hezrone mwewa
Our women need deliverance, we have to pray hard that Mupashi Wamushilo as batungulula but we shouldn’t forget to pray for ourselves also.
Miles
This is true
Mutale Chisanga
Comment l agree with you
Mutale Chisanga
Comment l agree with you
Lubasi musanda
Comment I agree with you
Jetronic
Fact. Right on point my brother.
Keziah
thats true mwanding we dont know what’s happening to us women.
patrick manjengwa
Harma my brother
mmj
Comment: ama levels …and this gender ..I hope now women will surprise husbands..by giving also something next to Sunzu’s
Northwestern
U right my brother. Mrs. Sunzu got what she deserves not all u do is eat and criticise your man. He only becomes important when he has money. Stupid army worms
Truth
So so true. Great article. Zambian women are just something else
BUZZ K
Bro’ tell this army worms we are tired of them.
Daniel muchiz
real deliverance to women is demanded
Daka
True..quite on point..women must change
johnz
Comment yes hope woman have learnt from mrs sunzu
haggai carol
for sure, but i have got mrs sunzu with me…
Ganie Dhakar
Yaba! ati army worms, thy rily diserv DAT title
Man Chile
Materialistic women of nowadays, I think my wife is next Mrs Sunzu. He has waited for 18years for me buy her a big surprise.
Truth
Where can I find a Mrs. Sunzu ayi?
Lufyono
The most excellent article ever written… strait to the point.
Kabushi
Very True
Iam Knowzle
Kikikikikikiki aaaaaaaaah!!!! The way you call them ati army warm, who are after their mans’ pockects…..
ITS TRUE, THE TYPE OF ANOINTING THEY NEED IS USING BOILED ANOINTING OIL…. LOLEST!
MUBANGA CHANGA
THATS VERY TRUE
joseph banda
It’s true i agree