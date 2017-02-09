This Valentines: Be Mrs Sunzu; Don’t Ask For A Mr. Sunzu

ABOUT MRS SUNZU

Well am sure you are surprised that am talking about mrs sunzu instead of sunzu. Its because i know very little about the man. What makes it worse is the fact that am not even a soccer fan, so the first and last time i saw him was when i watched the AFCON final match when he gave that interview which we all laughed at, since fake accents in our nation are a measure of success and personal progress.

I know quiet a lot about women of mrs sunzu’s calibre so allow me to talk about her kind since even some of you that are not anywhere close to her class are busy telling us to be like sunzu. Am sure some are even now praying for a man like sunzu.

Let me begin by talking of the class madam sunzu belongs to, which definitely is a high class. Now if when you here the word class what comes to your mind is mascara, italian label crocodile handbags, X6 BMW, powder and mirrors you are definitely not her class.

My sister mrs sunzu belongs to a class of women that are home builders, that believe in their men, that respect there men, that support their men. This army worm mentality rampart in our time wont take you far.

The army worm mentality of thinking when a man marries you then he has adopted you. You bring nothing to the table except apatite and crazy demands. If to you a husband is father Christmas you definitely stand to develop BP. If you watch the video of her receiving that Germany beast she highlights innocently that she once saw the car in France and just mentioned to him how she loves it and had no clue he would get it for her.

If she was an army worm she would have not allowed him to sleep from the day she saw the car, singing of it day and night. My sister every man is capable of doing good to his woman. Except in a case that a man is demon possessed you get what you put in. You can’t even praise his efforts and belittle what he does for you and expect to be the next mrs sunzu you need boiled anointing oil to deliver you.

Sunzu i presume was once playing for some bare foot chipantepante no goal post warriors club in one of these compounds like mine jack. Where an army worm mindset woman of your kind would not have accepted his proposal in the first place. But that woman whose class is defined by faith in a man, patience and support stood by him.

Don’t tell us to be like sunzu, be like mrs sunzu and maybe we will be talking of you next year. The only business plan you can suggest is how to deplete the pocket you need deliverance. The only business places you know is eating places.

My sister don’t even talk of the sunzu family they are just not in your class. And God loves his sons so much that he will not take his beloved son such as sunzu and yoke him to an army worm.

The next mrs sunzu right now is working on her man while the next army worm is working on her mans pocket. Be like mrs sunzu.-Daniel N. Kabani.