This Valentines: Be Mrs Sunzu; Don’t Ask For A Mr. Sunzu

ABOUT MRS SUNZU

Well am sure you are surprised that am talking about mrs sunzu instead of sunzu. Its because i know very little about the man. What makes it worse is the fact that am not even a soccer fan, so the first and last time i saw him was when i watched the AFCON final match when he gave that interview which we all laughed at, since fake accents in our nation are a measure of success and personal progress.

I know quiet a lot about women of mrs sunzu’s calibre so allow me to talk about her kind since even some of you that are not anywhere close to her class are busy telling us to be like sunzu. Am sure some are even now praying for a man like sunzu.

Let me begin by talking of the class madam sunzu belongs to, which definitely is a high class. Now if when you here the word class what comes to your mind is mascara, italian label crocodile handbags, X6 BMW, powder and mirrors you are definitely not her class.

My sister mrs sunzu belongs to a class of women that are home builders, that believe in their men, that respect there men, that support their men. This army worm mentality rampart in our time wont take you far.

The army worm mentality of thinking when a man marries you then he has adopted you. You bring nothing to the table except apatite and crazy demands. If to you a husband is father Christmas you definitely stand to develop BP. If you watch the video of her receiving that Germany beast she highlights innocently that she once saw the car in France and just mentioned to him how she loves it and had no clue he would get it for her.

If she was an army worm she would have not allowed him to sleep from the day she saw the car, singing of it day and night. My sister every man is capable of doing good to his woman. Except in a case that a man is demon possessed you get what you put in. You can’t even praise his efforts and belittle what he does for you and expect to be the next mrs sunzu you need boiled anointing oil to deliver you.

Sunzu i presume was once playing for some bare foot chipantepante no goal post warriors club in one of these compounds like mine jack. Where an army worm mindset woman of your kind would not have accepted his proposal in the first place. But that woman whose class is defined by faith in a man, patience and support stood by him.

Don’t tell us to be like sunzu, be like mrs sunzu and maybe we will be talking of you next year. The only business plan you can suggest is how to deplete the pocket you need deliverance. The only business places you know is eating places.

My sister don’t even talk of the sunzu family they are just not in your class. And God loves his sons so much that he will not take his beloved son such as sunzu and yoke him to an army worm.

The next mrs sunzu right now is working on her man while the next army worm is working on her mans pocket. Be like mrs sunzu.-Daniel N. Kabani.

24 Comments

  1. hezrone mwewa

    Our women need deliverance, we have to pray hard that Mupashi Wamushilo as batungulula but we shouldn’t forget to pray for ourselves also.

    Reply

  2. Miles

    This is true

    Reply

  3. Mutale Chisanga

    Comment l agree with you

    Reply

  4. Mutale Chisanga

    Comment l agree with you

    Reply

  5. Lubasi musanda

    Comment I agree with you

    Reply

  6. Jetronic

    Fact. Right on point my brother.

    Reply

  7. Keziah

    thats true mwanding we dont know what’s happening to us women.

    Reply

  8. patrick manjengwa

    Harma my brother

    Reply

  9. mmj

    Comment: ama levels …and this gender ..I hope now women will surprise husbands..by giving also something next to Sunzu’s

    Reply

  10. Northwestern

    U right my brother. Mrs. Sunzu got what she deserves not all u do is eat and criticise your man. He only becomes important when he has money. Stupid army worms

    Reply

  11. Truth

    So so true. Great article. Zambian women are just something else

    Reply

  12. BUZZ K

    Bro’ tell this army worms we are tired of them.

    Reply

  13. Daniel muchiz

    real deliverance to women is demanded

    Reply

  14. Daka

    True..quite on point..women must change

    Reply

  15. johnz

    Comment yes hope woman have learnt from mrs sunzu

    Reply

  16. haggai carol

    for sure, but i have got mrs sunzu with me…

    Reply

  17. Ganie Dhakar

    Yaba! ati army worms, thy rily diserv DAT title

    Reply

  18. Man Chile

    Materialistic women of nowadays, I think my wife is next Mrs Sunzu. He has waited for 18years for me buy her a big surprise.

    Reply

  19. Truth

    Where can I find a Mrs. Sunzu ayi?

    Reply

  20. Lufyono

    The most excellent article ever written… strait to the point.

    Reply

  21. Iam Knowzle

    Kikikikikikiki aaaaaaaaah!!!! The way you call them ati army warm, who are after their mans’ pockects…..

    ITS TRUE, THE TYPE OF ANOINTING THEY NEED IS USING BOILED ANOINTING OIL…. LOLEST!

    Reply

  22. MUBANGA CHANGA

    THATS VERY TRUE

    Reply

  23. joseph banda

    It’s true i agree

    Reply

