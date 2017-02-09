Zanaco’s Opponents Arrive for CAF Tie

Zanaco’s opponents in the CAF Champions League APR of Rwanda have arrived in the country ahead of Saturday’s first leg preliminary clash at Nkoloma Stadium.

APR arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 12:15 hours and will be lodged at Golden Peacock Hotel.

A confident coach Jimmy Mulisa told journalists on arrival that his side was looking for a result that will ease the pressure in the second leg.

“We are prepared we just want to come and have a good result here because it is a two legged tie so a good result here can help us at home,” he said.

Mulisa said that although he was aware that Zanaco had suffered a mass exodus of players his team had also learnt that they had replenished the departures.

He said that his side would not bank on whatever problems Zanaco were having but would stick to their game plan.

The two sides will square off on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium with tickets going on sale via computicket in Shoprite outlets.

Tickets have been pegged at K10 all round with K100 for grand stand.

