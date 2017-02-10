Go Easy On Judges – Given Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has advised the public to go easy on painting judges corrupt before utilizing the available measures of recourse.
Some members of the bench have been targets of assaults on their character by public members most notably politicians.
Lubinda said that the Judicial Service Complaints Commission existed to respectfully settle such matters.
He said that judges could not defend themselves publicly once attacked because of the nature of their jobs.
The opposition United Party for National Development picked up a war with the Constitutional Court after their petition was thrown out.
Top UPND leaders publicly branded the judges corrupt and also extended their attacks to High Court judge Mwila Chitabo who had halted the party case following clashes between police and UPND cadres within the court grounds.
The ruling Patriotic Front also raised hell with some judges notably Mwiinde Siavwapa after the nullification of parliamentary seats for Lusaka Central MP Margaret Mwanakatwe and her Munali counterpart Nkandu Luo who are sitting ministers.
6 Comments
Prince Mande
And what has happened to the nullified Lusaka Central and Munali constituencies, they are still performing their ministerial jobs. Did they appeal the nullifications?
Prince Mande
Did these two appeal the nullifications? I see they are still serving as ministers.
William simwaka
It sound shameful to see fellow countrymen fighting because of politecal influence ,brothers stop being use as the source violence we love you very much take care of yourselves and the family at large
lazol
this govt full of cases one after the other y
Buck Teeth Lungu
Surely the UPND petition was not thrown out. It was not concluded because the so-called judges supposedly ran out of time. These dishonourable judges deserve to be vilified and ridiculed because of their blatant corruption and incompetence.
geo m
peace to u all