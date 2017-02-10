Go Easy On Judges – Given Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has advised the public to go easy on painting judges corrupt before utilizing the available measures of recourse.

Some members of the bench have been targets of assaults on their character by public members most notably politicians.

Lubinda said that the Judicial Service Complaints Commission existed to respectfully settle such matters.

He said that judges could not defend themselves publicly once attacked because of the nature of their jobs.

The opposition United Party for National Development picked up a war with the Constitutional Court after their petition was thrown out.

Top UPND leaders publicly branded the judges corrupt and also extended their attacks to High Court judge Mwila Chitabo who had halted the party case following clashes between police and UPND cadres within the court grounds.

The ruling Patriotic Front also raised hell with some judges notably Mwiinde Siavwapa after the nullification of parliamentary seats for Lusaka Central MP Margaret Mwanakatwe and her Munali counterpart Nkandu Luo who are sitting ministers.