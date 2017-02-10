Judgement in Longwe Murder Case Set for April 13

The Lusaka High Court has set April 13, 2017 as the judgment day for murder accused Precious Longwe.
Thirty one year old Longwe rubbed the nation’s conscience with her having allegedly shot his husband Lubinda Litebele five times following a domestic dispute.
Longwe’s case pioneered highly publicized lady induced murders that have become commonplace with a few more before the courts of law where woman use cold blooded methods like shooting, axing, running over and stabbing.
High Court judge Sharon Newa has set April 13 as judgment day after the accused closed her defence.
The defence will file their written submission on March 17 while the prosecution team will do it in the first week of March.
Longwe in her defence told the court that the gun accidentally went off when they were struggling for it with her late husband.
The father to the accused also testified saying that the deceased was promiscuous and had a child outside marriage which was part of the source of the couple’s marital problems.
9 Comments
himself
kumu posho mutwe.
himself
gone sure wit dat nice smile,diz ladies mwandi! alebepa mukakeni nangu uku mu posho mutwe.
Chitamawe
brutality at its worst. deterrent measures 2 wud bz needed.
Richar
Comment the judiciary in Zambia are not fair some cases are despensed guickly like the litebele and mpombo junior cases in less than a year the cases are over .maybe these two cases the people involved have money I was recently at kafinsa state prison in kitwe I found almost six people charged with murder their cases have been going on for the past seven years without any clue when the cases will be disposed our and most of these cases are in the high Court of kitwe the one dealing with the cases she’s a woman judge so we have two systems of justice where some are special and others are not .the chief justice should take a keen interest in this!
Chileshe chisata
In life lets learn to fit in someone’s shoes before judging a person.
chatowa
That lady knew the all process and the course of that death of her husband so the father should not comment over such case let the court do the job because she knew the end of that shooting.
justin mankinka
Thou shou not judge only god can judge.
wat
mazhandu and wives are becoming more dangerous
carri
We are in the end of the world