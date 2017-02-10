Judgement in Longwe Murder Case Set for April 13

The Lusaka High Court has set April 13, 2017 as the judgment day for murder accused Precious Longwe.

Thirty one year old Longwe rubbed the nation’s conscience with her having allegedly shot his husband Lubinda Litebele five times following a domestic dispute.

Longwe’s case pioneered highly publicized lady induced murders that have become commonplace with a few more before the courts of law where woman use cold blooded methods like shooting, axing, running over and stabbing.

High Court judge Sharon Newa has set April 13 as judgment day after the accused closed her defence.

The defence will file their written submission on March 17 while the prosecution team will do it in the first week of March.

Longwe in her defence told the court that the gun accidentally went off when they were struggling for it with her late husband.

The father to the accused also testified saying that the deceased was promiscuous and had a child outside marriage which was part of the source of the couple’s marital problems.