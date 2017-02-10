Lungu Wears ‘Kachema’ Boots!

  1. Home
The Zambian political lingo has that one word that is not exactly complimentary and President Edgar Lungu wore those boots on his tour of Luapula Province.

Here is President Lungu at the Chishinga Ranch in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province.

Chishinga Ranch is the cattle and goat breeding centre. Could this be the real Kachema?

32 Comments

  1. ck junior

    a good one

    Reply

  2. Chitamawe

    Am humbled

    Reply

  3. Fred

    Comment
    I like the statement he made of supervision

    Reply

  4. MWAPE

    CommentMAKE A SERIUS PROGRAMES SO THAT ANTHER TEM U MUST PAS .

    I LOVE U MY PRESIDENT GOD GIVES ANTHER DAYS, WHO HELP ALL ZAMBIA .

    Reply

  5. Chichi

    No he is a me too president. It good the president has hit the ground on farming, where is ‘Dollar’ she is too smart for this job. Farming is an out door venture.

    Reply

  6. bandas

    That is a God chosen president, see he is humble.

    Reply

  7. Louise Halwi

    Good spirit,you need to do more of such visits Mr President!!

    Reply

  8. Slap that Lungu

    Hahahahaha BullShit!!!!!!! President Jameson

    Reply

  9. mulena

    Bravo my president lets develop zambia by participating in agricalture.the able youth rise to this occassion by formulating cooperatives for empowerment nd youth employment

    Reply

  10. Chileshe chisata

    When u r a leader pipo shouldnt work for u instead u should work for the pipo n a good leader always leads by example. I thank God for giving us Mr ECL to the president of zambia.

    Reply

  11. Keziah

    we thank the Almight God for you MR PRESIDENT ECL we love you.

    Reply

  12. lazol

    He is visiting area nd places but visit the economy of your country Mr president nd i know yu can control it .

    Reply

  13. PARDON

    HE DONE A FANTASTIC JOB HE LOOK NICE

    Reply

  14. margret mwanza

    My love to my President. Well timely and shame the devil. Keep up this spirit am in support of your work. God is your armer and will always be there for you and this nation.

    Reply

  15. Sylvester Kambowa

    Good Kachema for what? this is tosh. Anyway how far have you gone wth economic reocvery? Makombi amukunkulwayi enu mweya kabaka ka ku malawi. Mr President enjoy the travelling allowances on the expense of us poor zambians thanx.

    Reply

  16. TL

    So far so good .keep on doing good

    Reply

  17. edymoney

    nice

    Reply

  18. yeen

    Yess very good leader how lids by example to us all zambians.

    Reply

  19. LM

    What is so special about Lungu wearing those boots? Does that improve the economy? Think properly before you comment. Lungu isn’t a superhuman or demise-god.

    Reply

  20. Mwanza

    What is special about someone wearing gumboots!self-proclaimed fooling president enjoy what you wanted to and let Zambian endure economic sufferings. For you who still thing jemason won continue thinking so negative

    Reply

  21. HH

    Comment
    well done ba presdo

    Reply

  22. Patrick BWALYA

    Nice one

    Reply

  23. tintoz

    Ataaaaaaaaaaaa

    Reply

  24. Margret mulenga

    My Lungu My President go Lungu go …….Tata.

    Reply

  25. Bruno mars'the moonshine jungle'.

    Idiot jemason

    Reply

  26. Bruno mars"the moonshine jungle"

    rubbish.Failed jemason

    Reply

  27. Bruno mars"the moonshine jungle"

    Rubbish failed jemason

    Reply

  28. bg

    Rubbish failed jemason

    Reply

  29. Bruno mars'the moonshine jungle;

    Maaaaaaweeeeeeee!!!!!

    Reply

  30. Gbcg

    Maaaweeeeeeee!!!!!

    Reply

  31. libwe

    ECL ni best! Why cikubaba? Pathako pako.

    Reply

