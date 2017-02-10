RB Fetes Former First Ladies

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda doffed his statesmanly hat by hosting two former First Ladies for lunch.

Banda hosted Maureen Mwanawasa and Christine Kaseba Sata at his residence in New Kasama.

Maureen is wife to late Third Republican President Levy Mwanawasa while Kaseba is wife to late fifth Republican President Michael Sata.

Banda posted on his facebook page after the meeting, “Thank you very much former first ladies: Maureen Mwanawasa and Christine Kaseba Sata for the quality time and the lunch that we shared today at my farm.”