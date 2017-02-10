RB Fetes Former First Ladies

  1. Home
Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda doffed his statesmanly hat by hosting two former First Ladies for lunch.

Banda hosted Maureen Mwanawasa and Christine Kaseba Sata at his residence in New Kasama.

Maureen is wife to late Third Republican President Levy Mwanawasa while Kaseba is wife to late fifth Republican President Michael Sata.

Banda posted on his facebook page after the meeting, “Thank you very much former first ladies: Maureen Mwanawasa and Christine Kaseba Sata for the quality time and the lunch that we shared today at my farm.”

34 Comments

  1. Lewis Mponda

    Good gesture. Thank you for your love to these mothers,

    Reply

  2. Love

    Mmmmmm RB any way good move.tho these mothers need…… Who knows!

    Reply

  3. Chitamawe

    RB a true Statesman! bt where is Vera?

    Reply

  4. Oscar mwale

    Thank u so much our parents

    Reply

  5. Billz

    That’s RB ,very civilised and full of Love ,like he used to say that I’m a president for all Zambians,

    Reply

  6. Chitamawe

    Lomba wayambo nyengelela akazi abene. Mawee akuukile ku manda bene ba akazi chi playboy weo. If anything this is ‘fake news’

    Reply

  7. moloko joe

    thanx father RB

    Reply

  8. jk

    Comment
    please let’s respect our former leaders
    and if you hate some body simply stay
    away from the public media

    Reply

  9. Ubuchushi

    Rb behave yo self,doz ar your friend’s wives.

    Reply

  10. Ubuchushi

    Am not n surpot of dat rb,muleikalafye 2 me dat was a rubish move,doz ar yo friend’s wives.

    Reply

  11. pehehehe

    iwe chi rupiah am nt n surpot of dat dirt isue,bakashi babene balya ukatuletelela iwe mbuli.

    Reply

    • Chipwete

      Really? Such vitriolic trash doesn’t belong here! But then, freedom of speech can be abused, right?

      Reply

  12. ubulandaoc

    Ba mudala mulemfwa ba rupia don’t start to ubu crook pa ba kashi ba bene please

    Reply

  13. D. Sojin

    Thanks Dr RB.
    To me nothing wrong with that. Am sure about Mrs LP Mwanawasa, but for Mrs MCSata

    Reply

  14. Jose

    Awe guys, if you have nothing good to say you better shut your beaks. I know there are certain things we criticise but honestly what’s wrong with RB inviting the TWO, not one but the two former first ladies who were hosted by his wife Thank iwe. If anything that is the spirit we should encourage. All you want to hear is that RB has insulted the two first ladies? No no no no fellow country men. That is being Zambian and I support that all heartedly. Let not criticise unnecessarily. Give credit where it deserves. Let’s be sensible.

    Reply

  15. efford ngobola

    Good move RB but were is his wife

    Reply

  16. Aurent

    Comment: I salute you big boy keep it up.

    Reply

  17. Banda

    Hope RB is not blocking kaseba from being CK’s running mate. Remember the role he played in bringing Mutati to PF

    Reply

  18. Jones Ngwira snr

    Comment/ ‘ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION

    Reply

  19. Joshua Njovu

    Continue with the same spirit RB and may God expose your evil thoughts.

    Reply

  20. careful

    This Evil Man Was Plotting Somethi ng He Was Trying Telling The Former 1st Ladies To Pursuade HH To Recognise Lungu And Drop The Cases In Court So That He Remains Safe And That Their Pockets Can Continue Developing. Let Them Just Peacefully Hand Over Power And Negotiate For Amnest Be4 Trump Strikes.

    Reply

    • Next time

      First he took over PF , then the country he wants to take over the wives now

      Reply

  21. Saize

    This Was A Stratage To Use Former 1st Ladies To Convince Upnd To Drop The Petition From The Courts. What Is Rb Scared Of If He Is Clean?

    Reply

  22. Mr peace

    U knowww…meeee…..i dont see anything wro…..Chukuvuta chikulu nichinji kansi wamene weo Galu weo,nichiteko invite ma former ayangu akuti yai chunyengelela akazi abene.I’m just trying to be kind anso olo ukamba so nibako magelo amene aba?After all nima vacancy,ayangu onse echifwa esiyila neo ma tittle deed.Anso niliye chite invite anyoko neo olo farm yenibachitilako invite amene aba ma Hule….oh sorry, ma former first chani ichi aah nanga nichinji kansi chukuvuta parast ungachimwe unituntha vinthu….aahh

    Reply

  23. Ab

    Naikonda

    Reply

  24. G & R

    Awe guys! Be serious, you are just addicted to criticism & insults. Let’s help the public responsibly.

    Reply

  25. kbs

    RB u did well you had lunch with the former first ladies. Negative comments from under five commentators shld not discourage u from hosting them again. RB your gesture is welcome by mature zambians.

    Reply

  26. S⃖e⃖p⃖i⃖s⃖o⃖

    H⃠o⃠p⃠e⃠ y⃠o⃠u⃠’r⃠e⃠ n⃠o⃠t⃠ o⃠n⃠ a⃠ m⃠i⃠s⃠s⃠i⃠o⃠n⃠

    Reply

  27. S⃠e⃠p⃠i⃠s⃠o⃠

    E⃠v⃠e⃠r⃠y⃠t⃠h⃠i⃠n⃠g⃠ h⃠a⃠p⃠p⃠e⃠n⃠s⃠ f⃠o⃠r⃠ a⃠ r⃠e⃠a⃠s⃠o⃠n⃠ c⃠a⃠r⃠e⃠f⃠u⃠l⃠

    Reply

  28. nai

    it’s all about ladies.

    Reply

  29. ireen

    Pipo z ths why u went to school just to insult elders?ok ar those yo mothers?or u wantd them too for yo grandfather’s sorry yo grandfathers ar not thr class think before u open yo stinckng mouths he has children who are older than same of u if its yo father being insulted how can u feel?pipo wth water in yo heads

    Reply

  30. ireen

    U have spoken stupid things abt him atlist he z old but u will not reach his age no respect who z yo GOD on earth am sure u read de bible

    Reply

