Top Physician Mujajati Advocates Marijuana Medicine

Zambian top medical personnel Aaron Mujajati has come off the woods to launch a campaign for medicinal marijuana.
Marijuana, commonly known as chamba or ibange in two of Zambia’s widely spoken local languages, has been known for wrong reasons.
However, Dr Mujajati’s comment is set to open a new debate on whether Zambia should legalize the controlled substance for medical reasons.
Possession of the substance has landed many in jail. The physician is urging authorities to consider legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Dr Mujajati’s view posted on social media
On cultivation of Medicinal Marijuana: Who or what are we waiting for?
One hopes that by the time we wake up and smell the coffee time will still be waiting for us. The Military or ZNS would be better placed to cultivate the crop in a secure and controlled fashion (in my opinion). How soon can we have an open and objective evaluation of the process of getting our home grown marijuana to the market? Medicinal marijuana works. Am not an economist so I can speak intelligently on the economic benefits. The risks can be managed, legalise medicinal marijuana.
23 Comments
kapena wa milolo
yes it can help, but if legalized,the strong measures should be taken so that people will not take advantage of abusing it in the name of medical usage.
The Chosen One
Top physician? Is he is a consultant? He must be a junior doctor by the UK standards
ÂB-Ƙ
Good Idea……
ÃB-Ƙ
G O O D I D E A .
Tito
If Peter sinkamba and Dr mujajati were from the International community the government and the so called civil society who knows nothing but only copied broken English would have been in the fore front to speaking broken English now since it’s our own they are all pretending as if the issue is not valuable look zambia shall never be developed in the name of humble and God fearing fake president: but only if we switch to policies that has got highest generating income believe me or not if Zambia shall never switch to other programs like legalising Marijuana we will still remain poor that’s why even when voting for a leader look at the policies that he is going to offer not just voting for an empty brain who does not even know how to transform an economy
Prince Mande
Let us evaluate the medical and economic benefit of growing marijuana on large scale. The government must commission scientists and medical researchers to investigate the medicinal value of chamba and if these outweigh the dangers of growing it then so be it, let’s go ahead and grow it on a large scale.
Tito
Zambia let’s go and cultivate Marijuana whether legalising it or not let’s do it and if they say stop let’s tell them give us jobs or else we won’t there is too much money and healing in Marijuana if other countries can legalize same sex marriege and pornograph why can’t we legalize something that is even going to save many lives
Native
Peter Sinkamba of the green party has already been advocating this and zambians have been laughing it off while accepting the ear and eye drops prescribed to them without realizing they contain “chamba”. Traditionally ear ache and infections (infuko in bemba) have been treated with “chamba” oil. Peter has even gone as far as projecting the economic benefit zambia would get from commercial “chamba” farming.
Chivunda Samusungwa
Marijuana for medicinal purposes and for recreational use must be legalized; what’s important is to have the necessary regulations in place.
Lykfire63
Ebaume aba,#legaliseweed
mulena
I conquer with Dr over matokwani/ibange/mbanje to be grown by our Zns or Zambia army in green houses fo medicinal purposes and be sold to laboratories.this will be yet another crop diversfication and will enhence our economy as it will be a foreign current sourse
SameSize
Chapwa twabbaila and i cant wait….
khays
Only zns shud cultivate nt everyone
mmj
Comment: eeee so Sinkamba is right?
bface
jst think about the God given herb its so supernatural chamba per say fwaka waangoni this ibange is universal regalize dooboo and feel high entertainments mujajati i conquor with u good move doctor aaronzo (am) sharp minded
√√√
bface
Ubuchushi
It can help ,nw with diz coruption n zambia it can b spread to everywhere n zambia,which can again increase de rate of criminals
Vibrant
Dr you have a point.
Chileshe chisata
I think the idea of legalizing mbanje for medical use is jst ok coz i am very sure that the gvt can’t be spending huge sums of money in buying chemicals for spraying mbanje to control army worms,stalk bora and red locusts. In an event when they isn’t enough rainfall mbanje can with stand the condition.
Itolest
ok akulimeni amabange tumone emocalabela.
Kapomo Katete
U A Jst Lying People The Fact Is Marijuana (Chamba) Is Bad, Bcoz Allowing It U Hav To Think Of Its Demerits Also, U A Jst Smokers If Zambia Can Legalise That Means I Hav To Vacate From Dis Country Bcoz Dat Is A Sign Of Hyena Behaviour Y Sugesting Dat Idea Now Bcoz Even Days Bygone Marijuana Was There, But Wat Z Dat Illness Cured By Marijuana.Guys& Girls Let No One Cheat Us ,if Dat B Allowed In Zambia We A Going To Hv Noise,Deaths, Hunger,nd Fieces Becoz Some Pipo Marijuana Derive Them To Massive Defication Nd Some Eats Excesively.
Gim
Not good at all coz ,,,,,,,,
dodoma
Let us go for a referendum. This is a major item