U-20 Face South Africa on Sunday

The Zambia Under-20 national team is back home after their Spain tour and will warm up against South Africa on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium.

Beston Chambeshi’s lads are shaping up for the Total U-20 African Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Zambia and commences on February 26 at Heroes Stadium.

The team played three friendly matches on their European tour including facing off the Barcelona junior side to signify the importance of the preparations.

Zambia edged Tenerife B and the Basel B sides 1-0 before falling 3-1 to the Catalan giants in their final match.

On Sunday the team will face off with South Africa which will be the other Southern African side at the tournament.

The Amanjita is already in the country and will be holed up in Zambia until the tournament kicks off.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea while South Africa is in Group B with Senegal, Cameroun and Sudan.

The junior Chipolopolo will face Guinea in the opening match at Heroes Stadium are Heroes Stadium.

Tickets for the friendly match on Sunday have been pegged at K10 all round with K100 for the grand stand.

Sales will be done at the stadium on match day.

(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)