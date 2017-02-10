Zanaco Can Shame Naysayers in CAF Race

Zanaco Football Club has not won many friends when it comes to playing continental football. And the feeling is not any different going into Saturday’s opener against APR of Rwanda in the CAF Champions League in the first leg preliminary round.

The bankers have been on top the game on the local scene since their first league title in 2002 that saw them a go at their continental campaign but it amounted to little. From 2002 and they have gone on to win the league six times making their overall tally to stand at seven.

For all their count of national titles that only pale in comparison to Nkana and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on the all time list.

Once the bankers begin their campaign on Saturday they will be against a cloud of pessimism that only they can sweep aside. It has not helped that they have had high profile departures in the offseason with the highly rated Roderick Kabwe, Aubrey Funga, Fackson Kapumbu, Dave Daka, and Aaron Katebe having walked out of Sunset Stadium. There is still some cloud of doubt over the stay of Charles Zulu and red hot Fashion Sakala following flirtations with Europe as the bankers commence their continental campaign. However the bankers have remained optimistic in the face of all these challenges. The arrival of Mufulira Wanderers’Taonga Bweembya will fill up the gap left by Kapumbu while upfront if Sakala stays on through the CAF campaign it could sooth some anxieties among the blue and red faithful.

It is not all gloomy as they could also look to the likes of Saith Sakala, Kwame Attram and the perennially underperforming Portipher Zulu to step up to the plate and deliver a the hour it matters most.

At the back there won’t be too much of a shake up with skipper Ziyo Tembo and George Chilufya still loyally Zanaco to give Coach Numba Mumamba some ease.

In any case Zanaco was not exactly on top of many people’s list to win the league when it commenced and may draw some inspiration from that underdog tag. Coach Numba may have some fire burning in that cool heart as the CAF campaign begins. After all at the last participation in 2013 the bankers only fell to a more experienced and exposed Orlando Pirates at Nkoloma Stadium.

Good Luck Zanaco!