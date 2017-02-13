Antonio Mwanza Says “We Are In Trouble”

Opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has detailed statements suggesting President Edgar Lungu is running a visionless government.
BELOW IS MWANZA’S COMPILATION
1. Two months ago, President Edgar Lungu informed the nation that some of his cabinet Ministers are corrupt thieves who are embezzling huge sums of taxpayers’ money. The president said that he could not take the corruption and theft within his cabinet anymore and assured the nation that he would soon fire those thieves. It’s now over two months and nothing has happened, yet the theft and corruption has continued unabated. It was all woof woof woof and no bite.
2. The other week and this last one, the President travelled to Luapula and Eastern Provinces. There, he expressed displeasure that up to now many farmers have not yet received farming inputs. He lumped the blame on banks and agro-dealers for this catastrophic delay. It’s sad that the President is playing politics with people’s lives when he knows so well that farmers have not received inputs because his Government has failed to pay the agro-dealers for the farming inputs hence these suppliers have refused to supply farming inputs to farmers. Why not raise the money and pay the suppliers rather than moving up and down talking to desperate farmers and pretend that you are unaware of the causes of this debacle? The President and his Ministers have been singing that they will priotise Agriculture as the main hub for economic recovery and national prosperity but they have completely neglected Agriculture. They have failed to put money in Agriculture. There is no money for inputs, mechanised production, irrigation, agro-processing and diversification. It’s been all woof woof woof and no action.
3. While in Luapula, the President threatened to fire his cabinet Ministers who have neglected their constituencies. Really? Firstly this is the same President who rejected the people’s submissions that Ministers should be appointed from outside Parliament to ensure among other things, the separation of powers and efficiency so that MPs concentrate on their primary responsibility of legislating and Ministers concentrate on their primary responsibility of policy formulation. Why is the President failing to act on incompetent Ministers and instead he is always threatening to fire them but he has no courage to act. Again it’s woof woof woof and no bite.
4. Last month, Government went to town announcing that Mealie Meal prices will be reduced by 2nd February. Today is 12th February. Even a child who is doing Shosho Studies oh sorry Social Studies knows that prices of goods and services are influenced by market forces and not propaganda. This Government is well aware that we are in this mess because of their own actions and policies: how can the price of Mealie Meal go down when the cost of production has skyrocketed? How can Mealie Meal prices go down when we have a shortfall of over 200, 000 metric tonnes from our target strategic reserves of 500, 000 and mealers are not accessing cheap maize from FRA as a result of this shortage. We corruptly exported 100, 000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi when we had not met our reserves. Why is Government failing to concentrate on finding lasting solutions to the ever rising cost of doing business instead of feeding us this hogwash?
5. In this country it seems elections don’t end. If we are not talking about the 2016 elections then we are talking about the 2021 elections. We have serious socio-economic challenges that needs our conceited effort and attention but we are all spending immense periods of time talking elections. There is a time for everything.
6. It is abundantly evident that Government is in total disarray, it’s pure Chipante-pante. It seems that our brothers and sisters in the corridors of power have neither the clue nor the acumen to formulate and implement sound policies. With the current fiscal deficits, power deficits, high cost of production, rising national debt, dwindling revenue collections, a valueless Kwacha we need a cadre of men and women who can formulate and implement sound policies. We need to cut down on unnecessary government expenditure and concentrate on production. The President must take a serious self introspection and evaluate and access his team. We have no shortage of brains and patriots in this country. The President has four years to turn things around and he can do it if he can commit himself.
Antonio Mwanza, FDD Spokesperson
Tito
My brother no matter how you can try to mend an all hole tin it shall never stop leaking lungu has no brain the only thing he thinks is to go to church and pretend to be a holy one yet his position is empty the bible says if a man who fails to feed his family and he calls hi self a believer he is worser than the one who does not know God so the first principle of a Christian is to secure a better place for his people now if he can’t then he us not worthy same with lungu if he can’t find ways of recovering the economy better for him to resign or given a vote no confidence
zedoc
Mwaice Antonio, did you finally get your degree from UNZA or have yet to get one?
Native
Bill Gates na Richard Branson taba pwishishe ku university, what is your point exactly? That Antonio’s analysis is flawed? Icikwaanka bacimwena ku mampalanya. You’ll get figs from a figtree just as you’ll get oranges from an orange tree. Antonio is asking a critical question, what fruit do you hope to harvest from the lungu tree given that particular “plant’s” history?
Bangwelan
Da Tour Of Bangweulu Is Jus A Waste Of Resources,considering Da Reactions Of Pipo After Being Visited By Such An Important Figure
The President must affiliate with some opposition members like others Upnd,Fdd,Green party and others to accerarate Development for All Zambians - He is the chosen one and has power to effect the journey of our lives in this Zambia
Comment – Kindly affiliate with some opposition members in the works of development in order to enhance efficiency and streamline the areas which might be dwindling somewhere so that proper action is put into place or action – Go – invite, travel with potential opposition leaders abroad,or anywhere for this reasonable cause – I mean Our Chosen elected President ECL
MyZambia
I wish he could be reading some of this positive criticism. If not him, then his advisers. He could really learn a lot and turn around his presidency.
Keziah
Ati ukulanda kwayanguka ukubumba kwalishupa..those people who are sayin is not wrking…well thy should wait for there own time to come.
Sylvester Kambowa
For real he has no vision, what has he done wth those corrupt ministers? with this E VOUCHERS,I came to collect farming inputs on behalf of farmers 2 weeks ago still waiting so when would farmers get to access them? but the so-called president is travelling each and everyday both locally & internationally, then Mukwita & this USA financial consultant who is busy making noise on this media with their shallow minded pf cadres who are bragging about this man mr chapona. OK, you you ‘ ll soon harvest.
Carewe
Comment Yessssssss Mr Antonio mubulelele president yo yasa boni yo king can’nt.
Mwansa Kabinga
Going by the majority of bloggers on this website, I now fully understand who really controls editorial policy of Zambia Reports. This website breathes UPND Carbon monoxide
mailon
Ba Mwansa Kabinga
Have you just gotten off the bus?This website was 100 %PF not long ago.What you are now is pipo responding to leadership failure.
Oposer
Even though they say everyone was made in his image but edgar and mugabe..
Popa ng'ombe
Even though they say everyone was made n his image but edgar and mugabe?ha!
Enlightened
Some of you Boys who commented here should just sleep you are wasting your talktime what do you know about politics? For you to judge lungu
Mwila John
FFD spoke person was right
kasman
People please let’s give him a chance, running a government of more than 15million people is not as easy as running a home.Making decision needs wide consultation.