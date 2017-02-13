Cosafa Deny Kalu FIFA Vote, Back Madagascar FA Boss To Replace Hayatou

Cosafa has resolved not to support the candidature of any of its member who is not a sitting national association president, potentially denying Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya 13 votes in the race for a FIFA Council post at next month’s African football congress.

The Confederations of African Football will hold elections next month at which its long-serving president Issa Hayatou will be challenged by Madagascar’s Ahmed. Hayatou is 12 months shy of clocking 30 years at the helm of CAF.

At the weekend, COSAFA heads who included Andrew Kamanga of Zambia met in South Africa and resolved to reject any candidate who was not a sitting FA president.

Kalusha is seeking to contest the FIFA slot and is competing with Ghana’s Kwesi Nyanteki. The Zambian is a current CAF Executive Committee Memeber.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT FROM COSAFA

Press Release 1 12 Feb 2017

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) held a productive meeting of all member presidents in Johannesburg on Saturday 11 Feb.

The meeting produced a number of resolutions, including the full endorsement of the Madagascar Football Association president, known simply as Ahmed, as he seeks the position of president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the governing body’s elections in Ethiopia next month.

COSAFA has resolved to only support sitting presidents of the various FAs when individuals vie for CAF or FIFA elections.

COSAFA also supports equal representation within both CAF and FIFA positions, as well as the different language category representation as articulated in recent CAF statutes.

New COSAFA president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said he was pleased with the clarity provided by the Council and the decisions made.

“This was our first meeting since the new executive was voted into office and we are happy with the resolutions taken by the Council, which I think will change the face of the region,” Dr Chiyangwa said.