Cosafa Deny Kalu FIFA Vote, Back Madagascar FA Boss To Replace Hayatou

Cosafa has resolved not to support the candidature of any of its member who is not a sitting national association president, potentially denying Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya 13 votes in the race for a FIFA Council post at next month’s African football congress.
The Confederations of African Football will hold elections next month at which its long-serving president Issa Hayatou will be challenged by Madagascar’s Ahmed. Hayatou is 12 months shy of clocking 30 years at the helm of CAF.
At the weekend, COSAFA heads who included Andrew Kamanga of Zambia met in South Africa and resolved to reject any candidate who was not a sitting FA president.
Kalusha is seeking to contest the FIFA slot and is competing with Ghana’s Kwesi Nyanteki. The Zambian is a current CAF Executive Committee Memeber.
BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT FROM COSAFA
Press Release 1 12 Feb 2017
The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) held a productive meeting of all member presidents in Johannesburg on Saturday 11 Feb.
The meeting produced a number of resolutions, including the full endorsement of the Madagascar Football Association president, known simply as Ahmed, as he seeks the position of president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the governing body’s elections in Ethiopia next month.
COSAFA has resolved to only support sitting presidents of the various FAs when individuals vie for CAF or FIFA elections.
COSAFA also supports equal representation within both CAF and FIFA positions, as well as the different language category representation as articulated in recent CAF statutes.
New COSAFA president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said he was pleased with the clarity provided by the Council and the decisions made.
“This was our first meeting since the new executive was voted into office and we are happy with the resolutions taken by the Council, which I think will change the face of the region,” Dr Chiyangwa said.
14 Comments
oath
Ukasombona efyo wambyala”u reap what u sow”. what he did to Kalaba has happened to him.Let him feel the pain Kalaba felt.
Richard
Comment iam not supporting the decision of this cosafa group coz we need to support some one from this region and to our f.a.z presindent vengeance is not for you that my advice
FuManchu
Why try to circumvent very clear rules for selfish ends? Kamanga was arm twisted into supporting something he knew would lead nowhere lest he be labeled a full of envy stumbling block! Self aggrandizement and holding to ransom that which doesn’t deserve such treatment has a way of being set free!
Might rule
What a good move…..Kalu is stupid and deserves nothing good.
chambo fr
We can’t move an inch forward if we harbor petty for others!
KASARO
Stupid resolution. Think beyond the box. Supposing the person loses the presidency later during the year? Will u remove that person from CAF or FIFA position? Plz think
KASARO
Think beyond the box
KASARO
Its not a gud decision
Jeremiah
Plz think beyond the box. Why only presents
Jeremiah
Think beyond the box why only presidents
Bow-c
CommentNo more votes for Kalumbwa hash wanya
Nsimbi
Cosafa resolution does not make sense!
That would encourage national FA leaders to prolong their stay as their continental or world positions would be tied!
Some sort of balance of power may be necessary …
Saviours"The Remnant"
Those supporting this kalu thing,do not have feel for others,let us be truthful here,look at what he did to kalaba?Kalaba was enough to win the trophy,but this kalu pushed him in a vucuum place.Let him faced it.Stop being loyal for money naimwe u his agents,nangu mukalyamo bushe niyi.This kalu deserve this treatment,well done cosafa,keep it up.
v.c
WHO IS KALUSHA BWALYA AND WHERE DOES HE LIVE?