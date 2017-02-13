  1. Home
  3. Today’s Photo: Is This A Zambian Cop Polluting The Environment?
An unidentified cop is captured helping himself answer the call of nature in what seems to be a township.

Anyone with information on the identity of this uncultured cop should immediately report him to the environmental agency.

61 Comments

  1. Mnx

    This shouldn’t be a Zambian kapokola,must be one the Congolese.kkkkkkkkkk apambuka mambala.

  2. elijah mutale

    you don’t have a shame you stupid

  3. fidelis

    Rubbish bwana

  4. james Mwale.

    This is not a zambia police officer. Simply put this is not zambia . Our uniforms are not labelled. Police behind

  5. Mya

    I don’t think that’s a Zambian police because they don’t put on black uniforms.

    • Native

      There is navy blue attire in the zambia police so it’s a possibility. However looking at the “size” of this particular cop’s buttocks you can visually see that “zabwino palibiletu”, ni ba patient aba no wonder ba kunya pali ponse chabe. But then the picture could possibly be photo shopped.

  6. Lifumbo Christopher

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  7. chambo fr

    Yabaaaaa….ati ba buju!!!

  8. Mwape

    In as much as that is wrong,lets have censorship in the way we provide information.You are the same people posting images of dead people.kids visit this website!!!!!

  9. kayfra

    he has no case cause he is just symbolizing wat the government also do to the environment hence no blame cause if it was just a citizen cases would hve arised upon him nd y should we west time reporting while yu cNt do anything if reported ba gov’t bwafya infact he is using his rights the rights to remove nature in his body nd mind yu he is just adding fertilizer to the soil kaili there is no fertilizer this year let him play his low to add fertilizer he has no case

  10. Jerabo Unit

    ZR you have dissapointed me. This is a famous picture of a Police National du Congo (PNC) cop. Ask yourself dont our cops put on green or Khaki attire ? Do our cops have ” POLICE’ written on their backs ? Be patriotic even if our police force is sometimes fake but you shouldnt embarrass them in this manner. I DEMAND you pull down this post because its not only misleading but tends to potray a bad image of our country outside. REMOVE THIS POST MR ADMIN !!!

  11. SAM

    U cops give us good example not this.

  12. moses mwimbu

    kupusa this cop let us try to identify him

  13. Oga Boss

    Atase buju uyu… Nensoni takwata… Nabana ati ba Daddy baenda kunchito… Kangonje look at your boy.. Descipline your people please…

  14. 1 muntu

    This is really an health to the public i don’t think this corp is normal.kuti umuntu waneya mu public.

  15. speardee

    What an officer!!!!!!! any way what do you expect from lilai,and those are type of police who don’t think through when instructed. but just carry out order from Chakolwa

  16. pj

    Is that zambia?

  17. atambala

    Comment I don’t think this is a police officer.it is some trying to dent the image of Zambia policeman

  18. Tammy

    Ba shi mwape mwatusebanya

  19. Chileshe chisata

    Cops been law enforcers have to portray a good example.he is very foolish n stupid he shouldnt go undisplined.mwisho mwanyanya

  20. Pombo Avutika

    Thats what happens when a nation has no culture of Public Toilets. Where do you expect this pressured policeman to go in the township? But nae uyu kapokola couldnt he have looked for a more secret place?

  21. Tito

    So stupid kapokola how can you start polluting the environment like that waikuta ifyumbu after ukwikata abashishita wa nyela na mumbali ya chikulwa

  22. Mwila John

    He’s not a Zambian police

  23. mmj

    Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found ..
    charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty

  24. mmj

    Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found ..
    charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty…ndiye basebanya boma aba

  25. Jay

    who ever posted this is really stupid in every way possible ..
    mother fucker admin

  26. nico

    Yo reporting sometimes lacks merits

  27. nicolai

    This isn’t gud @all

    • Lawrence Mbewe

      Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with exreta –

    • Lawrence Mbewe

      Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with excreta

  28. james

    Its normal…….that was an emergency diarrhoea has no break.

  29. James

    Its normal….diarrhoea has no break but next tym watch out.

  30. Chles cookery

    Good job cop that can also bring employment to us youths by cleaning mu rubbish…..next tym don’t drink beer 🍺

  31. BEZA

    KkKkKkKkKk

  32. mya

    That corp is not Zambian ours dnt put on black uniforms.he must be frm the DRC.

  33. musa

    I think this cop his from eastern p..

  34. PMC

    I think the one who is uncultured is the one who took and posited this picture. This is unzambian. What if the man had a running stomach?

  35. Alphar Njo

    Kikkkkk Thats Malawian Police.

  36. MWANSA Mwansa

    Yes…..posting ma rubbish, one day can be u with diarrhoea. Watch out…it’s normal. Da one who posted this I think is not normal, wat if was u?

  37. mumbi fresco

    I know this man.

  38. Mulakwe

    Apambuka mambala but this is not a Zambian police officer iyi yeve niboza

  39. Cc

    Comment Liars, where in zambia have you seen such uniform with those letters behind. Even traffic officers who wears uniforms written police the colour is white not the one in the photo. This is not right Zambia Reports should stop this nonsense of photo shopping it is not good for both the country and the media itself.

  40. superior

    Go back to school.

  41. mas-k

    kapokola uyu nimbwa

  42. Carewe

    Comment he is nigerian police uniform not Zambia

  43. mas-k qj

    wembwawe

  44. I. chibwe

    At the look of thing the uniform is not ours and therefore such act must no be previewed to this web ,it’s insane so please get me right .

  45. Lee

    Its normal. Am a guard aged 60 yrs ,,,, but my boss when he goes out he usually lock all da doors and toilet inside….so wat can u do

  46. mano

    enlarge this picture the man was in the toilet using a pit latrin

  47. Dericks Petsas

    He’s a Zambian we have such uniform, but don’t point fingers on him just becoz aonekela we or shit here,

  48. mc zulu

    but zoona ba police is this wat they train u to do.

  49. mary

    Just forgive him maybe he was watching television 📺…………

  50. Kapomo Katete

    Boi Monafye Anya Chikala

  51. Enlightened

    This photo is shopped and so I would like to edge the Admin to pull down the post and express my disappointments to all those insulting our Zambian and women in uniform in this manner…

  52. Rabson Mwale

    timugokele zakwanangwa zyake cop uyu ba kumuyoboya ati kapokola

  53. Mbulo Innocent

    Completed Do you realise that you are Govt?

  54. jack solozzo

    Yaba chi policeman ichi atase.

  55. Uncle London

    James Mwale, Mya and Mwila John its good that you have doubts about the identity of the policeman in question. Next time don’t just remain in limbo but move up a step ladder and try find the solution. Click on the image and click “Search Google for Image”. This picture appeared first in a Liberian newspaper year’s back. The police officer is not Zambian I agree.

  56. Jk

    Its normal, toilet fees its too much mu town 2 :5k,,,,, and yet u don’t give us toilet fees

