Today’s Photo: Is This A Zambian Cop Polluting The Environment? Peter Adamu | February 13, 2017 | 61 An unidentified cop is captured helping himself answer the call of nature in what seems to be a township. Anyone with information on the identity of this uncultured cop should immediately report him to the environmental agency. | 61 61 Comments Mnx February 13, 2017 This shouldn’t be a Zambian kapokola,must be one the Congolese.kkkkkkkkkk apambuka mambala. Reply elijah mutale February 13, 2017 you don’t have a shame you stupid Reply fidelis February 13, 2017 Rubbish bwana Reply james Mwale. February 13, 2017 This is not a zambia police officer. Simply put this is not zambia . Our uniforms are not labelled. Police behind Reply Katongo john February 13, 2017 It happens.is also a human beings plus an African. Reply Mya February 13, 2017 I don’t think that’s a Zambian police because they don’t put on black uniforms. Reply Native February 13, 2017 There is navy blue attire in the zambia police so it’s a possibility. However looking at the “size” of this particular cop’s buttocks you can visually see that “zabwino palibiletu”, ni ba patient aba no wonder ba kunya pali ponse chabe. But then the picture could possibly be photo shopped. Reply Lifumbo Christopher February 13, 2017 Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Reply chambo fr February 13, 2017 Yabaaaaa….ati ba buju!!! Reply Mwape February 13, 2017 In as much as that is wrong,lets have censorship in the way we provide information.You are the same people posting images of dead people.kids visit this website!!!!! Reply kayfra February 13, 2017 he has no case cause he is just symbolizing wat the government also do to the environment hence no blame cause if it was just a citizen cases would hve arised upon him nd y should we west time reporting while yu cNt do anything if reported ba gov’t bwafya infact he is using his rights the rights to remove nature in his body nd mind yu he is just adding fertilizer to the soil kaili there is no fertilizer this year let him play his low to add fertilizer he has no case Reply Jerabo Unit February 13, 2017 ZR you have dissapointed me. This is a famous picture of a Police National du Congo (PNC) cop. Ask yourself dont our cops put on green or Khaki attire ? Do our cops have ” POLICE’ written on their backs ? Be patriotic even if our police force is sometimes fake but you shouldnt embarrass them in this manner. I DEMAND you pull down this post because its not only misleading but tends to potray a bad image of our country outside. REMOVE THIS POST MR ADMIN !!! Reply SAM February 13, 2017 U cops give us good example not this. Reply moses mwimbu February 13, 2017 kupusa this cop let us try to identify him Reply Oga Boss February 13, 2017 Atase buju uyu… Nensoni takwata… Nabana ati ba Daddy baenda kunchito… Kangonje look at your boy.. Descipline your people please… Reply 1 muntu February 13, 2017 This is really an health to the public i don’t think this corp is normal.kuti umuntu waneya mu public. Reply speardee February 13, 2017 What an officer!!!!!!! any way what do you expect from lilai,and those are type of police who don’t think through when instructed. but just carry out order from Chakolwa Reply pj February 13, 2017 Is that zambia? Reply atambala February 13, 2017 Comment I don’t think this is a police officer.it is some trying to dent the image of Zambia policeman Reply Tammy February 13, 2017 Ba shi mwape mwatusebanya Reply Chileshe chisata February 13, 2017 Cops been law enforcers have to portray a good example.he is very foolish n stupid he shouldnt go undisplined.mwisho mwanyanya Reply Pombo Avutika February 13, 2017 Thats what happens when a nation has no culture of Public Toilets. Where do you expect this pressured policeman to go in the township? But nae uyu kapokola couldnt he have looked for a more secret place? Reply Tito February 13, 2017 So stupid kapokola how can you start polluting the environment like that waikuta ifyumbu after ukwikata abashishita wa nyela na mumbali ya chikulwa Reply Mwila John February 13, 2017 He’s not a Zambian police Reply mmj February 13, 2017 Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found .. charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty Reply mmj February 13, 2017 Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found .. charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty…ndiye basebanya boma aba Reply Jay February 13, 2017 who ever posted this is really stupid in every way possible .. mother fucker admin Reply nico February 13, 2017 Yo reporting sometimes lacks merits Reply nicolai February 13, 2017 This isn’t gud @all Reply Lawrence Mbewe February 13, 2017 Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with exreta – Reply Lawrence Mbewe February 13, 2017 Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with excreta Reply james February 13, 2017 Its normal…….that was an emergency diarrhoea has no break. Reply James February 13, 2017 Its normal….diarrhoea has no break but next tym watch out. Reply Chles cookery February 13, 2017 Good job cop that can also bring employment to us youths by cleaning mu rubbish…..next tym don’t drink beer 🍺 Reply BEZA February 13, 2017 KkKkKkKkKk Reply mya February 13, 2017 That corp is not Zambian ours dnt put on black uniforms.he must be frm the DRC. Reply musa February 13, 2017 I think this cop his from eastern p.. Reply PMC February 13, 2017 I think the one who is uncultured is the one who took and posited this picture. This is unzambian. What if the man had a running stomach? Reply Alphar Njo February 13, 2017 Kikkkkk Thats Malawian Police. Reply MWANSA Mwansa February 13, 2017 Yes…..posting ma rubbish, one day can be u with diarrhoea. Watch out…it’s normal. Da one who posted this I think is not normal, wat if was u? Reply Pm February 13, 2017 Yes it was him pooing he just printed that thing. Reply mumbi fresco February 13, 2017 I know this man. Reply Mulakwe February 13, 2017 Apambuka mambala but this is not a Zambian police officer iyi yeve niboza Reply Cc February 13, 2017 Comment Liars, where in zambia have you seen such uniform with those letters behind. Even traffic officers who wears uniforms written police the colour is white not the one in the photo. This is not right Zambia Reports should stop this nonsense of photo shopping it is not good for both the country and the media itself. Reply superior February 13, 2017 Go back to school. Reply mas-k February 13, 2017 kapokola uyu nimbwa Reply Carewe February 13, 2017 Comment he is nigerian police uniform not Zambia Reply mas-k qj February 13, 2017 wembwawe Reply I. chibwe February 13, 2017 At the look of thing the uniform is not ours and therefore such act must no be previewed to this web ,it’s insane so please get me right . Reply Lee February 13, 2017 Its normal. Am a guard aged 60 yrs ,,,, but my boss when he goes out he usually lock all da doors and toilet inside….so wat can u do Reply mano February 13, 2017 enlarge this picture the man was in the toilet using a pit latrin Reply Dericks Petsas February 13, 2017 He’s a Zambian we have such uniform, but don’t point fingers on him just becoz aonekela we or shit here, Reply mc zulu February 13, 2017 but zoona ba police is this wat they train u to do. Reply mary February 13, 2017 Just forgive him maybe he was watching television 📺………… Reply Kapomo Katete February 13, 2017 Boi Monafye Anya Chikala Reply Enlightened February 14, 2017 This photo is shopped and so I would like to edge the Admin to pull down the post and express my disappointments to all those insulting our Zambian and women in uniform in this manner… Reply Rabson Mwale February 14, 2017 timugokele zakwanangwa zyake cop uyu ba kumuyoboya ati kapokola Reply Mbulo Innocent February 14, 2017 Completed Do you realise that you are Govt? Reply jack solozzo February 14, 2017 Yaba chi policeman ichi atase. Reply Uncle London February 14, 2017 James Mwale, Mya and Mwila John its good that you have doubts about the identity of the policeman in question. Next time don’t just remain in limbo but move up a step ladder and try find the solution. Click on the image and click “Search Google for Image”. This picture appeared first in a Liberian newspaper year’s back. The police officer is not Zambian I agree. Reply Jk February 14, 2017 Its normal, toilet fees its too much mu town 2 :5k,,,,, and yet u don’t give us toilet fees Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
61 Comments
Mnx
This shouldn’t be a Zambian kapokola,must be one the Congolese.kkkkkkkkkk apambuka mambala.
elijah mutale
you don’t have a shame you stupid
fidelis
Rubbish bwana
james Mwale.
This is not a zambia police officer. Simply put this is not zambia . Our uniforms are not labelled. Police behind
Katongo john
It happens.is also a human beings plus an African.
Mya
I don’t think that’s a Zambian police because they don’t put on black uniforms.
Native
There is navy blue attire in the zambia police so it’s a possibility. However looking at the “size” of this particular cop’s buttocks you can visually see that “zabwino palibiletu”, ni ba patient aba no wonder ba kunya pali ponse chabe. But then the picture could possibly be photo shopped.
Lifumbo Christopher
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
chambo fr
Yabaaaaa….ati ba buju!!!
Mwape
In as much as that is wrong,lets have censorship in the way we provide information.You are the same people posting images of dead people.kids visit this website!!!!!
kayfra
he has no case cause he is just symbolizing wat the government also do to the environment hence no blame cause if it was just a citizen cases would hve arised upon him nd y should we west time reporting while yu cNt do anything if reported ba gov’t bwafya infact he is using his rights the rights to remove nature in his body nd mind yu he is just adding fertilizer to the soil kaili there is no fertilizer this year let him play his low to add fertilizer he has no case
Jerabo Unit
ZR you have dissapointed me. This is a famous picture of a Police National du Congo (PNC) cop. Ask yourself dont our cops put on green or Khaki attire ? Do our cops have ” POLICE’ written on their backs ? Be patriotic even if our police force is sometimes fake but you shouldnt embarrass them in this manner. I DEMAND you pull down this post because its not only misleading but tends to potray a bad image of our country outside. REMOVE THIS POST MR ADMIN !!!
SAM
U cops give us good example not this.
moses mwimbu
kupusa this cop let us try to identify him
Oga Boss
Atase buju uyu… Nensoni takwata… Nabana ati ba Daddy baenda kunchito… Kangonje look at your boy.. Descipline your people please…
1 muntu
This is really an health to the public i don’t think this corp is normal.kuti umuntu waneya mu public.
speardee
What an officer!!!!!!! any way what do you expect from lilai,and those are type of police who don’t think through when instructed. but just carry out order from Chakolwa
pj
Is that zambia?
atambala
Comment I don’t think this is a police officer.it is some trying to dent the image of Zambia policeman
Tammy
Ba shi mwape mwatusebanya
Chileshe chisata
Cops been law enforcers have to portray a good example.he is very foolish n stupid he shouldnt go undisplined.mwisho mwanyanya
Pombo Avutika
Thats what happens when a nation has no culture of Public Toilets. Where do you expect this pressured policeman to go in the township? But nae uyu kapokola couldnt he have looked for a more secret place?
Tito
So stupid kapokola how can you start polluting the environment like that waikuta ifyumbu after ukwikata abashishita wa nyela na mumbali ya chikulwa
Mwila John
He’s not a Zambian police
mmj
Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found ..
charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty
mmj
Comment. This is very serious he must be hunted and found ..
charged in all fairness. he must have taken kachasu..on duty…ndiye basebanya boma aba
Jay
who ever posted this is really stupid in every way possible ..
mother fucker admin
nico
Yo reporting sometimes lacks merits
nicolai
This isn’t gud @all
Lawrence Mbewe
Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with exreta –
Lawrence Mbewe
Comment – I think he was pressured or mumala – most pipo learn to accept fellow citizens wen they ask for toilet – especially mukomboni – there are locks – hence that decision or nsembe he filled the pants or uniform with excreta
james
Its normal…….that was an emergency diarrhoea has no break.
James
Its normal….diarrhoea has no break but next tym watch out.
Chles cookery
Good job cop that can also bring employment to us youths by cleaning mu rubbish…..next tym don’t drink beer 🍺
BEZA
KkKkKkKkKk
mya
That corp is not Zambian ours dnt put on black uniforms.he must be frm the DRC.
musa
I think this cop his from eastern p..
PMC
I think the one who is uncultured is the one who took and posited this picture. This is unzambian. What if the man had a running stomach?
Alphar Njo
Kikkkkk Thats Malawian Police.
MWANSA Mwansa
Yes…..posting ma rubbish, one day can be u with diarrhoea. Watch out…it’s normal. Da one who posted this I think is not normal, wat if was u?
Pm
Yes it was him pooing he just printed that thing.
mumbi fresco
I know this man.
Mulakwe
Apambuka mambala but this is not a Zambian police officer iyi yeve niboza
Cc
Comment Liars, where in zambia have you seen such uniform with those letters behind. Even traffic officers who wears uniforms written police the colour is white not the one in the photo. This is not right Zambia Reports should stop this nonsense of photo shopping it is not good for both the country and the media itself.
superior
Go back to school.
mas-k
kapokola uyu nimbwa
Carewe
Comment he is nigerian police uniform not Zambia
mas-k qj
wembwawe
I. chibwe
At the look of thing the uniform is not ours and therefore such act must no be previewed to this web ,it’s insane so please get me right .
Lee
Its normal. Am a guard aged 60 yrs ,,,, but my boss when he goes out he usually lock all da doors and toilet inside….so wat can u do
mano
enlarge this picture the man was in the toilet using a pit latrin
Dericks Petsas
He’s a Zambian we have such uniform, but don’t point fingers on him just becoz aonekela we or shit here,
mc zulu
but zoona ba police is this wat they train u to do.
mary
Just forgive him maybe he was watching television 📺…………
Kapomo Katete
Boi Monafye Anya Chikala
Enlightened
This photo is shopped and so I would like to edge the Admin to pull down the post and express my disappointments to all those insulting our Zambian and women in uniform in this manner…
Rabson Mwale
timugokele zakwanangwa zyake cop uyu ba kumuyoboya ati kapokola
Mbulo Innocent
Completed Do you realise that you are Govt?
jack solozzo
Yaba chi policeman ichi atase.
Uncle London
James Mwale, Mya and Mwila John its good that you have doubts about the identity of the policeman in question. Next time don’t just remain in limbo but move up a step ladder and try find the solution. Click on the image and click “Search Google for Image”. This picture appeared first in a Liberian newspaper year’s back. The police officer is not Zambian I agree.
Jk
Its normal, toilet fees its too much mu town 2 :5k,,,,, and yet u don’t give us toilet fees