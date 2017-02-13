Water Crisis Hits UTH

The University Teaching Hospital has been hit by water blues following damage to one its supply lines on Shaft 5.
A garbage trailer reportedly hit into the pole lines on Shaft 5 cutting supply to some parts of UTH and some surrounding areas like Chilenje, Libala and Kabwata.
The country’s largest referral hospital has had to make short term measures getting supply from the Kafue line.
Lusaka Water and Sewerage Managing Director Dr Sylvester Mashamba said that supply would be restored by Wednesday.
Dr Mashamba said that the damage had been so extensive that they had to outsource an electricity contractor to rectify the problem.
2 Comments
Trespho Chitamfya
There is no mention of responsibility of the driver of the truck and the co for payment or cost involved this would send a signal to anyone doing a similar damage to public property. It is this kind of passiveness that make our people to careless in all they do because there is no responsibility associated to these kind of damage. very very sad indeed. If we have to pull out of this quagmire, our third world mentality needs to be dissipated from our general thinking. At least someone needs to be held accountable, the driver or the company that employs the driver (.. the managers or directors responsible for the company).
cry for mother zed
NOW THIS IS A REAL SCANDAL: After retiring a lot of competent Directors and Senior Managers and retrenching other staff to create room for PF cadres, ZESCO has no money to pay them off – THEY ARE NOW TRYING TO BORROW USD65MILLION TO PAY THESE PEOPLE. THE WORST PART OF IT IS THAT THEY HAVE ALREADY FILLED THOSE POSTS WITH THE CADRES, WHILE THE DISMISSED PEOPLE REMAIN ON THEY PAYROLL WAITING FOR THEIR PACKAGES – EFFECTIVELY PAYING TWO SALARIES FOR EACH POST, WHAT FRUITLESS AND WASTEFUL EXPENDITURE!!!! AND THIS SAME USD65MILLION CAN SOLVE LOADSHEDDING PROBLEMS IF PUMPED INTO SOLAR POWER PROJECTS!!!!!