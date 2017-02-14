12 Days to Go: Zambia V South Africa Set Tone for U-20 AfCON

The Zambian fans showed that they are ready to turn on the show during the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a juicy performance dress rehearsal as the junior Chipolopolo hosted South Africa at Nkoloma Stadium on Sunday in an international friendly.

On the pitch the lads showed they could fire up the masses with some entertaining football that enchanted the fans led by Sports Minister Moses Mawere and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga. The 2-1 result in favour of the hosts was a deserving return for the hundreds of fans that made the trip to Nkoloma Stadium 24 hours after the same venue had hosted a dreary 0-0 draw, pitting CAF Champions League envoys Zanaco and APR of Rwanda.

Enock Mwepu and Edward Chilufya ‘exorcised’ the goal drought as they scored for Zambia with Liam Jordan scoring for South Africa.

A lot has been said about what is not happening off the pitch in terms of preparedness and the hype but for 90 minutes the attention was taken off the rigours of administrative lapses to focus on what will ultimately matter when the tournament begins-delivery by the lads. A lot can happen between now and the time the tournament kicks off on February 26 at the much bigger setting of Heroes Stadium where the grassy surroundings have been in the headlines prior to the tournament.

The friendly gave fans a taste of names to look out for before kickoff and no doubt the lads notably Crispin Sakulanda, Enock Mwepu, Moses Nyondo, and Edward Chilufya among others got the crowds buzzing. Consider that there could still be five more star players coming to the party in Austria based Patson Daka, Conylyde Luchanga who is based in Israel and the three players on duty with Zanaco who are Fashion Sakala, Boyd Musonda and Mangani Banda it could still get better.

Coach Beston Chambeshi is working closely with senior Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda something of rarity given collaborations between senior coaches and junior coaches have been problematic in the recent past. Consider the bad blood between Lucky Msiska and Dario Bonetti or the more acrimonious relationship between late Keagan Mumba and Herve Renard. So the good working relationship between Wada and Quicksilver could be a harbinger of good things to come.

Notably also is the Peter Makembo led army of supporters that provided sound effects throughout the 90 minutes and beyond to assure that there could be no dull moment when the tournament kicks off.

And for the Copperbelt fans they could do well to adopt South Africa as their home side given they are the only other Southern African side at the tournament. Credit to the Amanjita for the good run they gave Zambia and no doubt the much improved second half performance that the South Africans put up could provide some learning points for Quicksilver and team.

For now we keep counting down with 12 days to go. Tickets according to FAZ will go on sale his week at selected outlets across the country with appointed selling agents being Shoprite and the Post offices via compu-ticket.

Open wing tickets range from K10 and K20 while the VIP tickets are fetching a K200 charge.

Group A which will be based in Lusaka has Zambia, Egypt, Guinea and Mali while the Ndola assigned Group B will have Cameroun, Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.

The opening match will be Zambia testing Guinea on February 26 at Heroes Stadium.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)