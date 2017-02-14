Disaster Beckons as Heavy Rains Damage the Luangwa-Feira Road

The rain season continues to wreck havoc in some aspects of Zambia with houses falling in some places while some roads have been washed away.

Off the Great East road on the Luangwa stretch has surfaced a mini disaster with the road cracking up rendering a risk to road users on the Luangwa Feira road a few kilometres from the Luangwa Bridge.

The D145 Road was recently constructed and its being cracked poses the risk of the district being cut off from the rest of the country.

Last week Maamba town of Southern Province was cut off from the rest of the province after heavy rains washed away a segment of the road.

Below is the disaster in focus with motorists using this road forewarned to be on the lookout!