Disaster Beckons as Heavy Rains Damage the Luangwa-Feira Road

The rain season continues to wreck havoc in some aspects of Zambia with houses falling in some places while some roads have been washed away.
Off the Great East road on the Luangwa stretch has surfaced a mini disaster with the road cracking up rendering a risk to road users on the Luangwa Feira road a few kilometres from the Luangwa Bridge.
The D145 Road was recently constructed and its being cracked poses the risk of the district being cut off from the rest of the country.
Last week Maamba town of Southern Province was cut off from the rest of the province after heavy rains washed away a segment of the road.
Below is the disaster in focus with motorists using this road forewarned to be on the lookout!
16 Comments
amrock
it’s not just the rains it’s because of the fake cheap Chinese labour the government employs. as the saying goes cheap is expensive
amrock
Kapomo Katete
Be Sure When Posting These Informations,if You Realy Finish Wrtn. Now Am To Ask U, you Have Said Below Is Disaster Focus On Motorists .Were Is It?
kasman
People please, let us be real, these Chinese contractors are far much better than Zambian contractors, let’s not oppose everything the government has done.if I may ask,did u see how that bridge was washed away in southern province? Can u call that poor workmanship or cheap labour? Be real guys,we have just experienced heavy downpalls this year.
Native
But older infra-structure is NOT getting washed away. A good practical example is the mulungushi road bridge on the stretch between chindwin barracks and mulungushi university. The river floods everytime there’s a heavy downpour to the point where water flows OVER the bridge year in year out and not under it but that particular bridge has NEVER been washed away. I’ve seen this happen over the years since about 1970. So compare the mulungushi bridge workmanship to that of the infra-structure that’s less than “one rain season” old as shown in there pictures. This “Dununa” infra-structure is truly unprecedented and was “cosmetically” put up for electoral expediency purposes only. This PF infra-structure is the greatest con zambia has seen to date. It even surpasses KK’s diesel from grass project led by Eric Winson in the late 80s. It’s like those fancy looking chinese shirts made from cheap fabric that shrink several sizes after the very first wash becoming unusable. Zambia the real africa!
kasman
The problem I have seen is the Zambian labour force the Chinese are contracting” they are Pompwes.they steel cement which is supposed to be use on our same roads and sell it cheaply to the nearby homes,so what do u expect to result from those roads???
Native
But if so much cement “takes flight” how then is the resultant weak concrete forming the core of this PF infra-structure certified by the responsible govt supervisory agencies? Who is responsible to the zambians for overseeing those agencies? The buck still stops with PF.
B0Pompwe
YOU SHOULD START BY CHECKING THE BANK A/C OF THE PERSON WHO IS SUPPOSED TO INSPECT MOST OF THESE PROJECTS, THAT IS WHEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THE PROBLEM. THERE IS A JOKE MAKING ROUNDS THAT “HOW CAN YOU BUILD ROADS WITH ONLY A KAMBWILE?”
M2
CommentTHERE ARE POOR
CONTRACTERS.LOOK AT THE DISTANCE U CAN MAKE AN EFORT SO THAT THE PEOPLE U ARE HAPPY.MATAIN THE LOAD .
Zambian man
Too bad to have that development on a newly constracted road.
brother onery
just read proverbs 29:16 all the answers are there
Kido
Uknow guys you should contribute something helpful. Don’t just conderm any how. If things happen. Accept.
Native
Accept poor service delivery? Would you accept to be given a few slices when you’ve paid for an entire loaf? And just why would you accept four slices after agreeing to pay the full price of K8.00 for the full loaf of bread then?
Phiri Joseph
To bad!
carrington kasalwe
Lets support our local contractors beter than chinease shits who destroy de name of de government