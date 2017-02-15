Letter: Teacher Promotions At Chibombo’s Mwayasunka Primary School

Dear Editor please hide my ID and post this for me.
Am a concerned parent from Mwayasunka Primary School in Chibombo Central province. As a parent and member of the Schoold Parents Teachers Association, i have noted with sadness the leadership vacum that is continuing at Mwayasunka primary school, Some senior teachers where promoted to be Deputy Headteachers at Mwayasunka and other nearby schools about 7 months ago.
On the other hand, the current office holders at the schools who seem to be veteran Headteachers have delayed all efforts to hand over the offices to the authentically promoted teachers and this has caused a lot of commotion at the school.
Teachers are seemingly frustrated because they nolonger know who to report to and the work performance has reduced as witnessed in the low pass rate the school recorded in the last grade 7 examinations.
I would like to appeal to authorities in the ministry of education at provincial level to take keen interest in this matter and save our beautiful Zonal school from total paralysis.
Concerned Citizen
M2
CommentGOD BRES U DEAR.
Chris B
Those old teachers mst be transfrered with immediate effect
"WWW"
One Peter
Ba Teacher Mulatupanga
MR REEVES
But here in Chienge luapula province one head teacher at Mukunta primary is busy making girls pregnant at his school.What is DEBS doing over this?
Juin
Office bearers should leave public offices when they are officially announced transferred , handover authority to the relevant authority (chimbwi afwile ntagalala)
suntwe mushiya
Trs y shud u feel so jerous to ur friends?just go to sch&stop the noise,the 1 hu has posted this z a teacher not a pta member No