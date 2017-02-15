Police Arrest M’membe’s Wife

Police have arrested Mast owner Mutinta Chico Mazoka-M’membe. Mazoka-M’membe is wife of journalist-turned-lawyer Fred M’membe.

The M’membe’s have been at loggerhead with President Edgar Lungu’s Patriotic Front government following the liquidation of the once flamboyant independent daily The Post.

According to a tweet by Slyvia Masebo, Mutinta is currently detained at Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

Masebo, a close ally of the M’membes, is an official of the UPND which was founded by Mutinta’s father – Anderson Kambela.

It’s unclear why she is arrested but indications suggest charges are connected to the work of The Mast which has emerged as a critical voice following the closure of The Post.

More to follow