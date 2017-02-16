Fire Inept Ministers, Nakachinda Tells Pres. Lungu

The MMD has called on President Edgar Lungu to fire non performing ministers even if it means disappointing his close friends.
MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says President Lungu should walk the talk and be seen to be acting on those who seem not to be performing.
Nakachinda says President Lungu needs a team that will help him deliver and leave behind a legacy worth remembering.
He has encouraged the President not to hesitate to fire those who are not performing to expectations.
3 Comments
marvin phiri
Live ower hard working President please
Chivunda Samusungwa
Inept ministers can only be sacked if Rupiah Banda agrees.
Remember that Edgar Lungu had the backing of Rupiah Banda soon after Michael Sata’s death.
Native
What would change if the so called inept ministers are sacked if the “boss” himself is as diligent as his “charges”? Surely even Mr. Nakachinda himself knows the PF is a mess that’s taken away from all the positives of Levy’s and RB’s MMD.