Luchanga Relishes Selection Competition

Israel based Under-20 striker Conlyde Luchanga joined the team in training this morning and said that he will work hard to break into the first team.

The Hapoel Ra’anana striker was not part of the Cosafa Under-20 winning team and also missed out on the training camp in Spain due to club commitment but will have to fight for a place in a seemingly well settled set up.

In an interview with bolazambia.com at the training ground at Barclays Sports Complex this morning, the 19-year old Luchanga said that he was aware of the competitiveness of the team but will work hard to win a place.

Beston Chambeshi has an array of options upfront where Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Luchanga will be part of the competition for the lead attacking role.

“Football is all about hard work; you work hard and prove the coach that is how you fit in the team. I just have to work hard and prove myself to earn my place,” he said.

“I was watching the Cosafa, I saw the team that the guys had, and it was a very good team. I was like when I go I will have to work very hard and earn my place in the first eleven.”

He expressed confidence that a World Cup place was within reach.

“We have a very big chance to qualify to the World Cup because we have a very good team. We are going to the World Cup,” he said.

The team was back to full training after having done their medicals on Tuesday.

Zambia will open its campaign with a fixture against Guinea on February 26 at Heroes Stadium.

Chambeshi has all the pieces with only Daka whose Austrian club Liefreing FC will be in action in the Europa League being awaited over the weekend.

The hosts will be in Group A where they will be with Egypt, Mali and Guinea while Group B has Senegal, Cameroun, South Africa and Sudan in a bunch that will be housed in Ndola.

